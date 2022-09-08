« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 8, 2022, 06:55:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on September  8, 2022, 04:27:42 pm
Yeah, that was last month. He's back in training but seeing as he's had no pre season he's going through that now.

https://twitter.com/CalvinRamsay/status/1564301366985740289

Thats it. Probably a good 6-8 weeks behind the rest, and thats assuming he doesnt get injured with the way we operate our training sessions.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 8, 2022, 08:06:21 pm
Quote from: StL-Dono on September  8, 2022, 03:10:58 pm
This was just bizarre.  When I saw it in real time, I did think to myself "I've never seen anything like that before in a top flight match."  When I coached 4th graders I would see that thing a lot...
I seriously thought that there was an invader on the pitch or a bomb had gone off or something that had caused our players to just freeze in place. 


I was watching it with the TV on mute because of the bollock-clenching BT commentary....and genuinely thought there'd been a flag raised, or the ref had whistled for an infringement...was bewildered when I realised no - that was just our entire defence simultaneously grinding to a halt/throwing the towel in...disgraceful really...just wish Ronnie Moran was in the changies waiting for them...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 8, 2022, 10:25:42 pm
Trent will be having a good look at himself today with Kloppo I'm sure. He has been getting grief all season but its on a different level today, which was to be expected. He either has to be dropped or really show what he's about now on Saturday, his performance levels cant be allowed to continue. Klopp seems to be like the kind of manager who will calmly go through each players performance with them and remind them just how good they are. I feel a bit better tonight, it's great when the next game comes quick
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 8, 2022, 10:43:47 pm
Seems to have been hell bent on putting on muscle but all that muscle sucks up oxygen and costs you mobility. Think a leaner more athletic Trent would be more effective.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 05:45:21 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on September  8, 2022, 10:43:47 pm
Seems to have been hell bent on putting on muscle but all that muscle sucks up oxygen and costs you mobility. Think a leaner more athletic Trent would be more effective.
He's not even close to being bulky enough for that to be an issue. IMO it's a mental issue with Trent, and whatever it is it needs to be addressed.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 01:44:17 pm
Quote from: Persephone on September  9, 2022, 05:45:21 am
He's not even close to being bulky enough for that to be an issue. IMO it's a mental issue with Trent, and whatever it is it needs to be addressed.
100% it's gotta be mental -  him and others. 

to not react, or react in slow-motion, to things you've reacted to instantly a thousand times before, isn't a physical thing when a few minutes later you're sprinting up the pitch again.  tired minds all over the place the other night.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 03:47:27 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qfTm3ElHWPU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qfTm3ElHWPU</a>
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 04:21:18 pm
I think his highlights actually raise a fundamental question for me: Why have him play an increasingly complicated role in the current system rather than a relatively simple role where he can focus solely on his best qualitiespassing and crossing to teammates running toward goal? De Bruyne and Thiago are probably the only other players in the PL who can pass like Trent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 05:28:08 pm
Quote from: wemmick on September  9, 2022, 04:21:18 pm
I think his highlights actually raise a fundamental question for me: Why have him play an increasingly complicated role in the current system rather than a relatively simple role where he can focus solely on his best qualitiespassing and crossing to teammates running toward goal? De Bruyne and Thiago are probably the only other players in the PL who can pass like Trent.
A mate of mine and I were discussing pretty much the same thing yesterday.
Add his shooting accuracy to his attributes and that would also improve with the confidence to do what he does best.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 05:29:01 pm
Quote from: wemmick on September  9, 2022, 04:21:18 pm
I think his highlights actually raise a fundamental question for me: Why have him play an increasingly complicated role in the current system rather than a relatively simple role where he can focus solely on his best qualitiespassing and crossing to teammates running toward goal? De Bruyne and Thiago are probably the only other players in the PL who can pass like Trent.
to be honest I don't think either of those 2 are as strong as Trent is when using their weaker foot.

some of his left-foot passes are as good as his right.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 05:39:00 pm
Quote from: wemmick on September  9, 2022, 04:21:18 pm
I think his highlights actually raise a fundamental question for me: Why have him play an increasingly complicated role in the current system rather than a relatively simple role where he can focus solely on his best qualitiespassing and crossing to teammates running toward goal? De Bruyne and Thiago are probably the only other players in the PL who can pass like Trent.

So where are we playing him then?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 05:40:15 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on September  9, 2022, 05:39:00 pm
So where are we playing him then?
Attacking midfielder?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 9, 2022, 05:49:59 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on September  9, 2022, 05:39:00 pm
So where are we playing him then?

Right back, right wing and right centre midfield.  All at the same time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 10, 2022, 09:53:23 pm
Quote from: Wghennessy on September  9, 2022, 05:39:00 pm
So where are we playing him then?

Were basically asking him to play right back, be our midfield, our creative player, our set piece taker and then get back into position to defend as a full back. Hes probably got fed up with being asked to do it all, certainly looks that way. Better off just moving him to midfield and have Joe at full back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:51:17 am
Quote from: Wghennessy on September  9, 2022, 05:39:00 pm
So where are we playing him then?

I still maintain that they keep him as a right-back but they make him go back to basics, so we try to work the space for him on the outside when we are in possession, and when we lose possession we arent leaving him completely out of position. And although it may sound a little reductive, perhaps an emphasis on getting him to focus more on winning his battles rather than relying on him being the one to win the match for us; like earlier on in his career when he would be up against a Sané - get the better of the winger/forward he is up against, earn the right to play and go from there. It feels like the plan for him at the moment is just far too elaborate to the point of being quite messy.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9735 on: Yesterday at 10:41:04 am »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 09:51:17 am
I still maintain that they keep him as a right-back but they make him go back to basics, so we try to work the space for him on the outside when we are in possession, and when we lose possession we arent leaving him completely out of position. And although it may sound a little reductive, perhaps an emphasis on getting him to focus more on winning his battles rather than relying on him being the one to win the match for us; like earlier on in his career when he would be up against a Sané - get the better of the winger/forward he is up against, earn the right to play and go from there. It feels like the plan for him at the moment is just far too elaborate to the point of being quite messy.

Is that down to some of the subtle tactical changes we seem to be playing with, either by choice or forced due to injury? Or lack of viable midfield options?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9736 on: Yesterday at 11:48:01 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:41:04 am
Is that down to some of the subtle tactical changes we seem to be playing with, either by choice or forced due to injury? Or lack of viable midfield options?

Good question. Its most likely down to a lot of different things. He is definitely not being helped at the moment by the injury problems - the midfield availability issue has been discussed at length, but even just the central defender playing next to him. Gomez has hardly played for two seasons and all of a sudden has played the last five or six in a row - that could well have presented some problems? (Although I dont think its enough of a reason or an excuse, because navigating a successful season takes a fair bit of problem solving, so there is an element of Adapt and get on with it that I think we have in general struggled to achieve up to now this season).

My main theory is that the manager and his coaching staff see a wonderful footballer like Trent as something quite extraordinary to work with. And given that he has emerged as one of the best creative players in the sport from a traditionally defensive position, its easy to understand why they have over time looked to make slight adjustments which look to further enhance his goal threat and make him even more likely to win football matches for the team.

You play to the strengths of the players you have, and in the long term, it may well be that Trents best role is tucked more inside, being able to take control of the game from a more central area. But given all of the issues were currently facing with injuries and personnel issues in midfield, coupled with what is becoming a bit of an alarming drop-off in form from Trent himself, Im just wondering if this is all combining in a way which is leaving him exposed? And perhaps taking a few steps back will help him? But obviously this is all quite speculative on my part. If Klopp was lurking on here and read this post, he would almost certainly say that I dont have the first clue what Im talking about.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9737 on: Yesterday at 11:52:40 am »
I have had concerns about Trent for a while but chose to be more positive in my public views. There is an arrogance about him that is turning in the wrong direction. That needs to be redirected.

He needs a spell out of the team to reflect on the direction that his career is heading.

I hope that for his and our teams sake the all too familiar pattern is not playing out in front of us- Dele Ali, Stan Collymore et al
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9738 on: Yesterday at 03:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:52:40 am
I have had concerns about Trent for a while but chose to be more positive in my public views. There is an arrogance about him that is turning in the wrong direction. That needs to be redirected.

He needs a spell out of the team to reflect on the direction that his career is heading.

I hope that for his and our teams sake the all too familiar pattern is not playing out in front of us- Dele Ali, Stan Collymore et al

All the worlds best players have an arrogance about them, its extremely rare that it is a right back though to be this talented, cant get away with things there unlike other positions they are in.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9739 on: Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 03:00:04 pm
All the worlds best players have an arrogance about them, its extremely rare that it is a right back though to be this talented, cant get away with things there unlike other positions they are in.

That's right. There is nothing wrong with arrogance that is channeled towards letting a winger know that they will not just waltz through you, but when arrogance is such that one can't be bothered to track back or run to stop the winger, or at the very least support a fellow defender, alarm bells should be ringing.

I am sure that other players and management are letting Trent know this. He has such immense talent that they shouldn't allow his mindset and mentality to waste it
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9740 on: Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm
That's right. There is nothing wrong with arrogance that is channeled towards letting a winger know that they will not just waltz through you, but when arrogance is such that one can't be bothered to track back or run to stop the winger, or at the very least support a fellow defender, alarm bells should be ringing.

I am sure that other players and management are letting Trent know this. He has such immense talent that they shouldn't allow his mindset and mentality to waste it
But you have no evidence thar "arrogance" is causing his issues.

What we have are facts - the errors he is making, the actions he is taking or not taking, his stats etc. And then we have a lot of people speculating about the causes, usually in line with some preconceived notions.

It's as likely he's making errors due to a loss of confidence as due to arrogance. No evidence for that either, but equally as (un)likely. More likely it's something else, something much less sensational then 'arrogance'. Something like mental and physical fatigue, or new tactical tweaks that just aren't working yet, or just a drastic loss of form.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9741 on: Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
But you have no evidence thar "arrogance" is causing his issues.

What we have are facts - the errors he is making, the actions he is taking or not taking, his stats etc. And then we have a lot of people speculating about the causes, usually in line with some preconceived notions.

It's as likely he's making errors due to a loss of confidence as due to arrogance. No evidence for that either, but equally as (un)likely. More likely it's something else, something much less sensational then 'arrogance'. Something like mental and physical fatigue, or new tactical tweaks that just aren't working yet, or just a drastic loss of form.

Is this the same arrogance that was posted in the Curtis Jones thread, you know the arrogance based on evidence that someone had heard from a friend of a friend or a gossiping fishwife that Jones was getting above himself?

Amazing how its the two local lads against whom the charge of arrogance is levied.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9742 on: Yesterday at 08:03:01 pm »
he isnt the best defender in the world and lately we have been on the back foot so its getting exposed a bit again defensively. this is the pay off for his immense creative talent. lets not get too carried away. The poor form of gomez next to him hasnt helped. Neither does the fact we have an 18 year old playing on his side in midfield who is still learning.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9743 on: Yesterday at 08:45:29 pm »
Yeah, I dont agree with the arrogance shout at all. Trent has been consistently brilliant for us for the best part of five seasons now, with his only real dips in form coinciding with the team in general struggling (the two examples of this being that dreadful winter period in 2020/21 and right now).

If there was an attitude problem (as I have seen a fair few people suggesting) then the manager would have dropped him by now, because there is absolutely no chance that Klopp stands for anything like that - he never has and he never will, no matter how good a player is.

And the comparison with Dele and Collymore is quite laughable really. Were barely into September in a very rare below par start to the season for a lad who has won every conceivable trophy for us before his 24th birthday, and yet were seriously comparing him to two players who over large periods of their career failed miserably to meet expectations for the multiple teams they played for? Come on now. Lets calm down a bit.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9744 on: Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:52:40 am
I hope that for his and our teams sake the all too familiar pattern is not playing out in front of us- Dele Ali, Stan Collymore et al

Can anyone else hear that faint whistling sound?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9745 on: Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:52:40 am
I have had concerns about Trent for a while but chose to be more positive in my public views. There is an arrogance about him that is turning in the wrong direction. That needs to be redirected.

He needs a spell out of the team to reflect on the direction that his career is heading.

I hope that for his and our teams sake the all too familiar pattern is not playing out in front of us- Dele Ali, Stan Collymore et al

nice subtle racism there.

an awful post all round.  :wanker
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9746 on: Yesterday at 09:30:16 pm »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Yesterday at 11:52:40 am
I have had concerns about Trent for a while but chose to be more positive in my public views. There is an arrogance about him that is turning in the wrong direction. That needs to be redirected.

He needs a spell out of the team to reflect on the direction that his career is heading.

I hope that for his and our teams sake the all too familiar pattern is not playing out in front of us- Dele Ali, Stan Collymore et al

Imagine comparing Trent to Stan Collymore. Fucking hell.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9747 on: Yesterday at 09:33:31 pm »
I mean, Stan collymore had manic depression.

And where to start with the rest ?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9748 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 08:53:35 pm
Can anyone else hear that faint whistling sound?

He missed out Curtis Jones against whom similar allegations of arrogance have been made, including hes a snob!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9749 on: Today at 12:01:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:35:14 pm
But you have no evidence thar "arrogance" is causing his issues.

What we have are facts - the errors he is making, the actions he is taking or not taking, his stats etc. And then we have a lot of people speculating about the causes, usually in line with some preconceived notions.

It's as likely he's making errors due to a loss of confidence as due to arrogance. No evidence for that either, but equally as (un)likely. More likely it's something else, something much less sensational then 'arrogance'. Something like mental and physical fatigue, or new tactical tweaks that just aren't working yet, or just a drastic loss of form.

Could be any one of those things. No-one knows so we all speculate on the cause
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9750 on: Today at 12:03:59 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:39:01 pm
Is this the same arrogance that was posted in the Curtis Jones thread, you know the arrogance based on evidence that someone had heard from a friend of a friend or a gossiping fishwife that Jones was getting above himself?

Amazing how its the two local lads against whom the charge of arrogance is levied.

It doesn't matter whether they are local or not- don't be insecure about it- if there are signs of arrogance then people will mention it
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9751 on: Today at 12:08:57 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:08:26 pm
nice subtle racism there.

an awful post all round.  :wanker

Don't make me laugh- racism? Do you even know who I am?

You come across as insecure- get over the tired racism card. If you can't posit a sound counter-argument then shut up and don't comment
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9752 on: Today at 12:31:16 am »
Arrogance I dont  see, complacency and a lack of focus I do see.
The comparisons to Dele Ali & Collymore are nonsense.
TAAs dip in form has only been in the last 6 months, coinciding with a dip in form from the th whole team the last 6 months, Salahs not the same, VVDs not the same, and others. I dont think I can single Trent out as being any less switched on than the rest. Theres a lack of desire and fight all over the pitch right now, save for Diaz & Elliot.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9753 on: Today at 12:46:31 am »
Quote from: Sinyoro on Today at 12:08:57 am
Don't make me laugh- racism? Do you even know who I am?

You come across as insecure- get over the tired racism card. If you can't posit a sound counter-argument then shut up and don't comment

You're not a Pickering are you  ?
