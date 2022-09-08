Is that down to some of the subtle tactical changes we seem to be playing with, either by choice or forced due to injury? Or lack of viable midfield options?



Good question. Its most likely down to a lot of different things. He is definitely not being helped at the moment by the injury problems - the midfield availability issue has been discussed at length, but even just the central defender playing next to him. Gomez has hardly played for two seasons and all of a sudden has played the last five or six in a row - that could well have presented some problems? (Although I dont think its enough of a reason or an excuse, because navigating a successful season takes a fair bit of problem solving, so there is an element of Adapt and get on with it that I think we have in general struggled to achieve up to now this season).My main theory is that the manager and his coaching staff see a wonderful footballer like Trent as something quite extraordinary to work with. And given that he has emerged as one of the best creative players in the sport from a traditionally defensive position, its easy to understand why they have over time looked to make slight adjustments which look to further enhance his goal threat and make him even more likely to win football matches for the team.You play to the strengths of the players you have, and in the long term, it may well be that Trents best role is tucked more inside, being able to take control of the game from a more central area. But given all of the issues were currently facing with injuries and personnel issues in midfield, coupled with what is becoming a bit of an alarming drop-off in form from Trent himself, Im just wondering if this is all combining in a way which is leaving him exposed? And perhaps taking a few steps back will help him? But obviously this is all quite speculative on my part. If Klopp was lurking on here and read this post, he would almost certainly say that I dont have the first clue what Im talking about.