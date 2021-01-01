Trent has never wanted to defend. His mindset has never been into it. Going all the way back to when Rashford rinsed him at OT a few years ago.



Is he even a right back? Did he play there for the academy? Seems like he has been shoe-horned into the side because of his attacking output, which I do understand. You can't not have him in the side. It's almost as if they accept we're going to get done down the right but we'll crack on.



Don't get me wrong, he has had good games against top players defensively but few and far between. You can talk protection, and yes without cover ahead and beside him he's set up to fail. Elliott, for all his promise and ability does not get the defensive side yet. Salah, forward thinking 90% of the time. Gomez has stunk the gaff out most of the season. Trent needs help. Matip is much more assured next to him, reads the game better than Gomez and positions himself accordingly.



No doubt if he moved forward, he'd flourish. The range of passing and directness is always a threat.



What is unforgiveable is the attitude of the lad, jogging, walking - going through the motions. Disgusting. Needs a rocket.