There is no denying Trent has been off the pace for a while now and that last night his lack of effort was extremely worrying.
What we have to remember though, we as fans are only seeing a small percentage of whats going on either at the club or in his life.
Those of you with good memories will recall Gerrard going through a similar spell when his parents were in the middle of a divorce, he actually makes reference to it in one of his books that it affected his performances on the pitch.
Obviously I haven't a clue what's going on in the lads personal life, but we just don't know.
Again, and I am a strong believer in this, the emotional damage of what happened at the end of last season might well have affected the players more than people think. Mates of mine, good lads, came back in shock, shedding tears over experiences in Paris, so imagine being on the pitch knowing your family and friends were caught up in it all?
Ultimately we don't know. Trent might need dropping, might need a good rest, but we have to trust the club and Klopp to do the right thing.