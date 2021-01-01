« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 951097 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,683
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9640 on: Today at 07:58:05 am »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 07:27:49 am
I'm Trent's biggest fan and think the shouts that he can't defend are ridiculous. However last night was a disgraceful performance.

Nobody is saying he can't defend he just doesn't look like he wants to defend at the minute which is inexcusable. One positive is on present form he will get a good rest in November because no way does he go to the world cup in this form.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,463
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9641 on: Today at 07:59:04 am »
That Georgian lad had him on toast. Cant believe they only paid 8.5 million for him.
Logged

Online proudred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9642 on: Today at 08:02:03 am »
Lack of competition makes you complacent.
Logged

Offline Bucko - Dubai

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9643 on: Today at 08:22:08 am »
Think now is the time to consider pushing him further up the pitch.

To play at right back, especially in a 4 rather than a 5, you need to relish being a defender and enjoy the battles.
It's clear that he loves the offensive side but does the defending because he has to. Was evident in the clips where he was wandering around the box when they scored the 2nd.

Why not try him in Elliotts position where he can be infront of goal more and be a goalscoring threat and can still help with the defending up the pitch
Logged

Online Dree

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9644 on: Today at 08:28:15 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 08:22:08 am
Think now is the time to consider pushing him further up the pitch.

To play at right back, especially in a 4 rather than a 5, you need to relish being a defender and enjoy the battles.
It's clear that he loves the offensive side but does the defending because he has to. Was evident in the clips where he was wandering around the box when they scored the 2nd.

Why not try him in Elliotts position where he can be infront of goal more and be a goalscoring threat and can still help with the defending up the pitch

I think we should try reducing the number of times the ball is easily played behind him and he has no chance of catching the runner anyway. Putting Trent in midfield wouldnt help the replacement RB.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9645 on: Today at 08:29:51 am »
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 08:22:08 am
Think now is the time to consider pushing him further up the pitch.

To play at right back, especially in a 4 rather than a 5, you need to relish being a defender and enjoy the battles.
It's clear that he loves the offensive side but does the defending because he has to. Was evident in the clips where he was wandering around the box when they scored the 2nd.

Why not try him in Elliotts position where he can be infront of goal more and be a goalscoring threat and can still help with the defending up the pitch
He looks physically fucked, putting him in to midfeld just means he can't cover the ground there and we still leave open space to counter in to
Logged

Offline Smudge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9646 on: Today at 08:38:57 am »
Trent has never wanted to defend. His mindset has never been into it. Going all the way back to when Rashford rinsed him at OT a few years ago.

Is he even a right back? Did he play there for the academy? Seems like he has been shoe-horned into the side because of his attacking output, which I do understand. You can't not have him in the side. It's almost as if they accept we're going to get done down the right but we'll crack on.

Don't get me wrong, he has had good games against top players defensively but few and far between. You can talk protection, and yes without cover ahead and beside him he's set up to fail. Elliott, for all his promise and ability does not get the defensive side yet. Salah, forward thinking 90% of the time. Gomez has stunk the gaff out most of the season. Trent needs help. Matip is much more assured next to him, reads the game better than Gomez and positions himself accordingly.

No doubt if he moved forward, he'd flourish. The range of passing and directness is always a threat.

What is unforgiveable is the attitude of the lad, jogging, walking - going through the motions. Disgusting. Needs a rocket.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,596
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9647 on: Today at 08:47:48 am »
Most likely he is goosed from continual intense competitions, playing week by week he's almost been an ever present in the team especially when we rely on his creative content. These guys are not robots, they are human beings. The fixture list, this season is especially unforgiving and if you are starting the season already on reduced energy levels it's not going to get any easier over time. There was always going to come a time when this could become an issue, we now have to find a way to deal with it.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline redwillow

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9648 on: Today at 08:53:45 am »
He is playing a completely different position to where he did in previous years, generally he is so much deeper but he also drifts inside. We need Fabinho to drop into that back 3 base with Matip and VVD and push Trent & Robbo further up but wider, let them put the crosses in and let Nunez cause havoc in the box
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9649 on: Today at 09:07:34 am »
Honestly some of the utter bullox in here. Some of the comments about a player who has been the best in the world in his position for ages now and has been utterly brilliant for us are bloody disrespectful to say the least. He's just a shit player, he's purposely playing how he is, he's lazy, he can't defend, he's been found out bla bla bla bla. Yet when he does find his form he'll be getting praise to the high heavens, and god help anyone who says Reece James or Kyle Walker are better than him.
I'm backing Trent to get back to his brilliant best sooner rather than later. It would be interesting to know how Klopp handles that. Does he coach him through it or does he tear him a new one. But he'll be back. He's getting it from angles in the media now. He'll be back to being part of the best defense in the country the last 5 years, and being the best attacker in the league at the same time.  YNWA Trent lad
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9650 on: Today at 09:27:20 am »
I thought that was the worst I have ever seen him play last night

How he got 90 minutes I dont know
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9651 on: Today at 09:29:06 am »
It's very unfair to look at Trent's form in isolation.  Robbo is also struggling on the other side and, despite being usually a very good defender, looks all at sea at times.

Our pressing is dysfunctional, teams are playing through the middle against us without much resistance and we're also turning over the ball in bad areas as we don't seem very press resistant ourselves.  Getting anything approaching our best midfield on the pitch will help all areas of the team.

He still has some really good involvements in our build-up play.  He doesn't track runners very well and he's not very good at defending the back-post but these are hardly startling revelations.

What is more disappointing for me is that the Trent, Harvey and Mo right side has very little end product at the moment.  All three are technically excellent and intelligent footballers but it's not leading to anything at the moment.  To have such an attacking flank means they're inevitably going to be less good defensively but that's OK if the attacking output justifies it.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:30 am by thaddeus »
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,587
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9652 on: Today at 09:42:27 am »
The lads clearly mentally and physically knackered....but I must say I had a bit of a shout at the telly when he busted a gut in about the 90th minute to turn up on the left wing.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,068
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9653 on: Today at 09:47:12 am »
There is no denying Trent has been off the pace for a while now and that last night his lack of effort was extremely worrying.
What we have to remember though, we as fans are only seeing a small percentage of whats going on either at the club or in his life.

Those of you with good memories will recall Gerrard going through a similar spell when his parents were in the middle of a divorce, he actually makes reference to it in one of his books that it affected his performances on the pitch.
Obviously I haven't a clue what's going on in the lads personal life, but we just don't know.

Again, and I am a strong believer in this, the emotional damage of what happened at the end of last season might well have affected the players more than people think. Mates of mine, good lads, came back in shock, shedding tears over experiences in Paris, so imagine being on the pitch knowing your family and friends were caught up in it all?

Ultimately we don't know. Trent might need dropping, might need a good rest, but we have to trust the club and Klopp to do the right thing.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,585
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9654 on: Today at 09:49:34 am »
Lack of effort?

Not having that. Also individuals are not to blame for our malaise.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,947
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9655 on: Today at 09:50:18 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:27:20 am
I thought that was the worst I have ever seen him play last night

How he got 90 minutes I dont know

Yeah I'd agree with that to be honest. Looked like he didn't want to be there for the full 90. There were times when the camera was wide on the pitch and the right back position was just completely empty and I found myself thinking 'where the fuck is he?'

Between him, Milner and Gomez it was like playing with 8 or 9 men at times last night.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,765
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 09:51:56 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 09:27:20 am
I thought that was the worst I have ever seen him play last night

How he got 90 minutes I dont know

Who could we have subbed him for? Gomez got hooked at half time and Milner was having his own problems in midfield. Could have brought Tsimikas on there I guess.
Logged

Online RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 09:57:40 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:47:48 am
Most likely he is goosed from continual intense competitions, playing week by week he's almost been an ever present in the team especially when we rely on his creative content. These guys are not robots, they are human beings. The fixture list, this season is especially unforgiving and if you are starting the season already on reduced energy levels it's not going to get any easier over time. There was always going to come a time when this could become an issue, we now have to find a way to deal with it.
Think this is exactly it, the calls of him not being interested, can't be arsed or lack of effort are wide of the mark.  The lad is broken, he's 23 and has been playing practically every game at the highest level for the past 5 years, on top of that he then gained the extra pressure and responsibility of being one of our main creative outlets, it was always gonna take it's toll eventually both physically and mentally.
It looks like falling short last season in the two biggest competitions after such a huge effort has broken a few of our players mentally. Trent being one of them. 
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,949
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 09:58:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:51:56 am
Who could we have subbed him for? Gomez got hooked at half time and Milner was having his own problems in midfield. Could have brought Tsimikas on there I guess.
That was another problem in that just about every one who could have played there was poor too, Fabinho could maybe have covered there as I think he has played there for Brazil.

He doesnt have competition which doesnt help, We sold Neco although even when he was here I thought he was only an average player.

We signed Ramsey and he hasnt been seen.

Maybe if Ramsey gets up to speed he could get 2-3 games there and rest Trent.

It is alarming how tired some of these players look and we haven't played 10 games this season yet.

Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:50:18 am
Yeah I'd agree with that to be honest. Looked like he didn't want to be there for the full 90. There were times when the camera was wide on the pitch and the right back position was just completely empty and I found myself thinking 'where the fuck is he?'

Between him, Milner and Gomez it was like playing with 8 or 9 men at times last night.
yes all 3 were awful. Sunday league stuff
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,063
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 10:05:19 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:49:34 am
Lack of effort?

Not having that. Also individuals are not to blame for our malaise.

https://twitter.com/0161Darren/status/1567600049378545667?s=20&t=JDqiB2snL6Az3EwtyE6TnQ

https://twitter.com/YT_Evasive/status/1567600318556389376

What would you say is going on in these clips then?

Agreed on blaming individuals as pretty much everyone has had a mare.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 10:09:40 am »
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 09:57:40 am
Think this is exactly it, the calls of him not being interested, can't be arsed or lack of effort are wide of the mark.  The lad is broken, he's 23 and has been playing practically every game at the highest level for the past 5 years, on top of that he then gained the extra pressure and responsibility of being one of our main creative outlets, it was always gonna take it's toll eventually both physically and mentally.
It looks like falling short last season in the two biggest competitions after such a huge effort has broken a few of our players mentally. Trent being one of them. 

The signing of Ramsey should have helped but the old Anfield Witch has put the injury spell on him.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 10:12:48 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:58:05 am
Nobody is saying he can't defend he just doesn't look like he wants to defend at the minute which is inexcusable. One positive is on present form he will get a good rest in November because no way does he go to the world cup in this form.

If he keeps playing like that then he wont go to the World Cup. He has showed that he could defend but on last night he was half hearted to say the least.

However collectively I think the whole team did not defend well not just him.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 10:13:46 am »
Its almost as if all the praise so young has got to his head, he needs to remember as quick as you get to the top, its even quicker to go down, and he has a host of rival fans media and players waiting on his downfall.

I think him getting dropped from England may be a good thing he needs to realise hes in a generation of incredibly talented Rbs and they dont actually need him to do well especially if he is playing like this for us.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 