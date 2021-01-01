« previous next »
One thing - if he's as knackered as he looks at least he's going to get a winter break in November/December.
It's not shocking.  His role and play is very tied to the system we have.  Whenever the midfield and his defensive partners struggle, he will also struggle.  It's the same during 20/21 when he was playing poorly (injuries and COVID didn't help), but that was a mess at the back, which also took out multiple midfielders (like Hendo).

Right now, the midfield is a mess.  He's tasked with creating (but at times forcing the play), but he also doesn't have the cover he usually does.  The midfield isn't filled with Hendo, Gini, and Fabinho all in their 20s.  VVD and Gomez aren't playing well either?  Well, he's going to get exposed a lot, and it's not going to make him look good.

Remember last year against Martinelli?  Everyone was raving about Martinelli "roasting" Trent, yet Martinelli actually did fuck all.  Because Trent can show him the outside and Martinelli can put in cross after cross and it makes no difference with VVD/Matip/Konate on song.  Likewise, he can cut in and shoot, but he'll have Hendo back defending along with a CB that could step out.  Trent can take risks going forward, and even if he's beaten 1 on 1, he's got adequate cover.

This isn't the case at all this year, so anytime a team plays through our midfield on the break, it's just too much space.  If Trent doesn't track back or is caught underneath the ball, it's just too easy.

You can tell him to play as a "traditional" full-back, but given the midfield's lack of creativity, do you worry about chance creation?  Yet, if you let him play an advanced, almost "free role," but have a weak midfield and underperforming defenders, you're asking for trouble.

He can give more effort, but the problems will persist until we either get an improvement in midfield (Thiago and Arthur perhaps?) or we change things up a bit.
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 09:54:08 pm
Its easy.he is just a shit footballer that believes his own hype right now

Awk get lost with that shit there. He's been incredible for a few years. This is what gets levelled against him ?
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 09:54:08 pm
Its easy.he is just a shit footballer that believes his own hype right now

Silly c*nt and anyone else who agrees with dick heads like this one, you're a c*nt too. Support a lad who's been the best right back in world football since he became a regular and for the first time really in his career is having a bad time, not helped by the whole team going through one too.
Did he make a single pass today? Was popping up in the strangest positions and then not having a clue what to do with the ball.

Needs to have a look at his performances so far.
Looks knackered and the system is not helping him (or Salah). We really need Ramsay fit to be able to rotate like Kostas does on the left
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:51:41 pm
Calvin Ramsay should be back after the international break. Just throw him in as Trent needs a rest big time.

He needs the competition for his place, it must be weird getting picked every match despite how poor you are playing
