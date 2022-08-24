« previous next »
You can tell schools out at the moment  :wanker
I'd like to see a change in defensive shape to get more from Trent and Robbo. Having them defend as fullbacks, drift into the half-spaces in a midfield or underlap the midfielders or forwards on the wings seems like overkill to me. Klopp and Lijnders are overthinking it this season. The fullbacks have become less effective in the attacking third and a liability in defense. It's no wonder Trent doesn't race back against the counter. No one can reasonably cover that much ground in 90 minutes. I'm uncertain why Klopp is so wedded to a 4-3-3 as a defensive shape. Playing Trent and Robbo as wingbacks in a back 5 would free them to play this fluid way Klopp and Lijnders want to play without compromising the midfield or high back line. A back 5 doesn't prevent us pressing high up the pitch. It would change the pressing triggers, but so what. We're not pressing effectively anyways. Plus, it alleviates the need to have three fit midfielders, which seems like a monumental ask this season.

Don't get me wrong, Klopp is an absolute fucking genius, but even geniuses overthink sometimes. 
On the plus side, he has probably killed his chances of starting for England because one fuck up and Southgate will get destroyed by the media for picking him in the world cup. So at most he is picked in the squad but gets very little football.
At the moment, he's our most dynamic player, sometimes I do wonder if he should be closer to oppositions goal, he's quick, he's got a decent shot, can use either foot.

Sometimes it feels a shame he's at right back.
so the RAWK concensus is settling into:

- he's a Right Back, nothing else should be tried, leave him alone
- no, play him in midfield
- no, play him as a wing back
- no, put him high up the pitch.

I'll let Jurgen know.
:)
Kyle Walker and Reece James got absolutely destroyed in their two league games this weekend. Narrative is narrative though.
Yeah but Trent was the most recent in the biggest match in this league. All good for us though.
Any new up and coming right back or any new right back for any team gets compared to Trent. Nobody else, just Trent. Says it all. Weve got the best, we just need to utilise him in the way that suits our style.
I wouldn't necessarily rule that out but he still appears to have the energy for the more attacking aspects of the game. I suppose that it's not out of the question though that there are peaks and troughs in his energy levels over the course of a very demanding 90 minutes. I am reassured that Klopp will be all over this.
that's what it looks like to me. a few times each game he is totally gassed and needs  a breather to go again.
Jurgen if you're reading this I hope you take note
What style could we have utilized to stop the goal against Fulham?

Is there a style of play for a guy whos switched off, doesnt know where he is on the pitch in relation to his man and a simple header out for a corner becomes a goal?

Trent still has things to learn about the game, despite the medal haul for a guy that young.
You always always can improve and Trent has a bit of in game concentration he needs to work on
Trent has been found out.

Everyone knows how to get at Trent.

Trent is bad defensively.

Yep, the pundits have harped on this for a couple years. And are reveling in being correct because of the Man Utd match.

What i'd like to ask is; if all this is true about Trent, all teams should know this, then why have Liverpool lost only 1, that is one, League match this calendar year?

Why have Liverpool amassed more than 90 points 3 out of the last 4 years with Trent at right back?

Surely to God, if Trent was that bad defensively Liverpool would have lost a hell of a lot more times.

Or maybe Liverpool are just so damn good as a team, pundits had to use a microscope to find some little flaw. And it's damn little considering what Liverpool have won the last 4 years with such a defensive liability at RB.
You're right, but as posted earlier, he lacked concentration recently, hes not the only one off it, hence we lost and drew so far..Its the team..But how he plays shows errors way more when they occur... hes brilliant, but not perfect.Its tough at the top, people want to see you fall....

We have a serviceable replacement in Tsmikas for Robbo.

At the moment we have nothing similar for Trent. OK Milner and Gomez can fill in when necessary and Ramsay hasnt seen the light of day yet so possibly the concern of not being able to rest is playing on his mind.

I was at the start of the parade at Allerton Library and Trent looked particularly despondent. Maybe the pressure is getting to him.
I'd also like to ask, if he is so bad defensively, why have Liverpool had the best defense in the league 3 of the last 4 years  (with the exception being the one we had no centre backs) with him playing virtually every game
The lad is a fine defender. You ask him to sit back and defend and he's as good as anyone. Ask Messi and Neymar. You ask him to be your creative outlet, and he will get caught sometimes and be out of position. Some people in the media do stick up for him. Michah Richards being one surprisingly. But it's annoying how they seem intent on finding flaws and not looking at facts or using common sense.
Maybe is it because we're such a good side or such a big team, but I think its just the way our society is in general. Always look at the negative and shout louder about that.
Luckily for us he has the best manager in the world guiding him who blocks out the noise
Would solidify our defence by getting three central defenders in there,  freshen up the outer midfield as well with fresh legs in Robertson and Tent who wouldn't have to cover as many miles with the extra cover in the back.  Also eases the burden somewhat on the aging midfield which will hopefully reduce the injuries.  Trent even out wide is one of the few players who sees a pass like Thiago does so when he is resting / injured surely it would be a plus to have Trent floating out wide / central
We have an overwhelming possession advantage though. Look at the United game, we had 70% possession at Old Trafford. Playing three centre backs is complete overkill. It just means we have less players capable of breaking down the opposition.

If the midfield is functioning then Fabinho drops in and makes it a three at the back on the counter and the other two cover the space in behind the full backs. The issue isn't the system it is the lack of legs in midfield.
We are blessed to have him. He's the best rightback in Europe and he happens to be a scouser :). Form is temporary, class is permanent.
I agree.

There was a time when Steven Gerrard, arguably our greatest player was hauled off at half time and replaced by Salif Diao for the next few games. Progress isnt linear and he cant always be amazing.

He looks knackered, and probably is mentally tired too. Thats making his mistakes look worse and the complacent/attitude shouts I think are unfair.

We cant really rest him at the moment. Sods law, you could actually play Gomez at RB for a bit and then you have no other CB options.

Hell be back to his best soon enough.
There's worse shouts than saying the one of the most naturally talented attacking footballers of his generation should play closer to goal. I, personally, prefer his vision and execution from deep but I don't think it's a mad idea.

to be honest the goal from a ball stuck up at the far post for a forward to bully a smaller full back is as old as football. In terms of elite PL fullbacks I remember it being a big weakness for A Cole as well. In the end there is only so far your experience/quality/concentration can get you when you are giving away a whole load of height and weight. You stop that goal from happening by stopping the cross coming in and more generally by being in control of the general play so you aren't being pushed so deep into your box.

The first goal on Monday was more concerning for me - he looked a yard (at least) off the pace of everybody else involved in that move. Agree with posters above who have said that he looks worn out at the moment.

Has Diaz played on the right at all in his career? If he can do a job there maybe it is worth swapping him and Salah to give Trent a bit more protection in front of him? I remember us putting Mane there in a game against City (Champions League?) a few years back when he was getting the run around. Neither the Diaz/Robbo or Salah/TAA partnerships seem to be working particularly smoothly at the moment so I'm not sure you'd lose a whole lot going forwards.

I may be abit biased but the way the media and pundits harp on and on about Trent and his defensive incapabilities is just so tiresome, bored of it. Yes, he sometimes gets caught out and players get in behind him, but that happens to every fullback.  I dont see the same energy towards reece james who was absolutely dreadful against Leeds or Kyle Walker who got destroyed by Saint Maximin. Theyre obsessed with finding flaws in his game, its weird.
If he was an average player nobody would really care, it's the fact that he is special and stands out as such a young age
Yep. Easier said that done but he has to completely ignore all their shite and listen to one man and one man only. It will always the way unfortunately, they'll labelled him as someone who can't defend now and it wont change no matter how brilliant he is. That's the annoying thing with the media. They decide on someone if they are good/bad whatever and they stick to it.
Surprised that there's no mention of Neco Williams amongst all that.  Their must be a pretty decent whinge for letting Williams go when we could have played him at RB and pushed Trent further forward.  If you don't mind, could you pass that onto Klopp also. ;D
Have to say the idea of a Trent and Robbo at wing back is appealing, although I'm sure it would come with some difficulties and I'm not sure switching formation long term for us is a easy as it might sound, however has Klopp ever played a back 3 with more than 8 minutes on the clock when seeing out a win?
We're not going to change formation because of 3 poor results.

1 of which we should have won with 1 less man
I mean, we have struggled before on opening days, next match 10 men, next match United wound up....could just be one of those things
Were playing like an elite team tactically without the team to do it which isnt helping. If Trent played for a team used to an aging Milner and Henderson they wouldnt play our high line (or would have bought another CM below the level wed ideally like).
Hes probably my favourite player in the squad. Has something special about him. But hes been dreadful this season and I didnt think he was playing to his usual standard at the end of last season. Seems like it could be fatigue. Hes had no real backup for years at this point. He just seems to force it too frequently often in bad positions.
