What style could we have utilized to stop the goal against Fulham?



Is there a style of play for a guy whos switched off, doesnt know where he is on the pitch in relation to his man and a simple header out for a corner becomes a goal?



Trent still has things to learn about the game, despite the medal haul for a guy that young.

You always always can improve and Trent has a bit of in game concentration he needs to work on



to be honest the goal from a ball stuck up at the far post for a forward to bully a smaller full back is as old as football. In terms of elite PL fullbacks I remember it being a big weakness for A Cole as well. In the end there is only so far your experience/quality/concentration can get you when you are giving away a whole load of height and weight. You stop that goal from happening by stopping the cross coming in and more generally by being in control of the general play so you aren't being pushed so deep into your box.The first goal on Monday was more concerning for me - he looked a yard (at least) off the pace of everybody else involved in that move. Agree with posters above who have said that he looks worn out at the moment.Has Diaz played on the right at all in his career? If he can do a job there maybe it is worth swapping him and Salah to give Trent a bit more protection in front of him? I remember us putting Mane there in a game against City (Champions League?) a few years back when he was getting the run around. Neither the Diaz/Robbo or Salah/TAA partnerships seem to be working particularly smoothly at the moment so I'm not sure you'd lose a whole lot going forwards.