Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 932597 times)

Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 10:28:17 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 07:16:30 am
We ask so much from Trent but it doesnt excuse his lack of effort/attitude so far this season. Something has been off with him in every game so far its like he doesnt have that fire in his belly to do the defending for the team or maybe hes just knackered. It doesnt help that he gets zero help from others down his side though I guess

This, he looks mentally and physically shot. Doesn't help that the new signing who was supposed to provide some competition/breather is out injured for god knows how long.
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 10:29:09 am »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
Not at his best, but some of the criticism is over the top here.

Look at the midfields we're putting out there.  He's basically the creative force in the team.  He's as creative as De Bruyne.  It's just we play him at full-back.  We're expecting him to be the passer/creative force while also demanding him to track back and defend everything.  How good would KDB have looked at full-back against Allan Saint-Maximin?

We're putting too much on his plate, especially when the midfield has lost its athleticism to cover, and the rest of the defenders are also in poor form.  He may deserve some criticism, but it's also up to the coaches to figure out how to get the best out of him if full-back is just too much for him right now.

Given the sheer number of games he's played since he was a teenager, he's probably not at his physical best either.

So put him in midfield. His defending has been pretty poor for years now
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 10:31:31 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:29:09 am
So put him in midfield. His defending has been pretty poor for years now

Klopp isn't brave to do that, but he's brave enough to change Milner's position and role every week
Offline slaphead

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 10:33:55 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:31:31 am
Klopp isn't brave to do that, but he's brave enough to change Milner's position and role every week

Brave ?  Or stupid ?  Play Trent in midfield and play who at right back ? Trent is the finest right back in the league in my opinion, one of the very best in Europe. He's been part of one of the best defenses in the country the last 4 or 5 years and his attacking numbers are off the scale. He might do a job in midfield, but he's a bloody fine right back
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
He looks so heavy and cumbersome. Maybe less underwater bench pressing and more focus on agility, balance, and coordination.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:25:01 am
He's not exactly getting the greatest amount of protection either right now though, I like Elliot but he ain't helping out that much which leaves us with a 32 year old Henderson and a 45 year old Milner

He was shite for the goal(s) though
I get that but his decision making was terrible and he was getting done for pace time and time again.
Offline proudred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 10:49:31 am »
He looks unmotivated to me. Needs a reminding that he will not continue to start irrespective of form.
Online tubby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9367 on: Today at 10:49:34 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:46:19 am
He looks so heavy and cumbersome. Maybe less underwater bench pressing and more focus on agility, balance, and coordination.

I'm not seeing that, he looks as athletic as ever, he's just playing too many roles and doesn't know whether to stick or twist.  We've adapted our tactics to move him into that right-sided midfield role, but then he has to also defend as a right back at the same time.  Just play him in midfield if we want him there, I just don't get it.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9368 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:48:12 am
I get that but his decision making was terrible and he was getting done for pace time and time again.

Oh definitely, sometimes looks like he's far to cool to work hard
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9369 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:33:55 am
Brave ?  Or stupid ?  Play Trent in midfield and play who at right back ? Trent is the finest right back in the league in my opinion, one of the very best in Europe. He's been part of one of the best defenses in the country the last 4 or 5 years and his attacking numbers are off the scale. He might do a job in midfield, but he's a bloody fine right back

Play Gomez at right back, Trent right midfielder and Salah at right forward.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9370 on: Today at 10:55:09 am »
Was disappointing on the first goal, he just stopped playing  :(

Attacking wise he tried as hard as anyone else

we keep asking these lads to go to the well, this is where Klopp comes in now he has to find a way to get them motivated again. They just lost the league and CL and are expected to just put a long hard season behind them and get into it again straight away

Maybe the pre-season was too intense but the game against City in the community shield they looked really good. that's what I don't understand. There's no doubt that Matip/Konate and Thiago are a huge loss, we don't have anyone to replace Thiago and Gomez is just finding his feet in the team again
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9371 on: Today at 10:58:07 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 10:52:33 am
Play Gomez at right back, Trent right midfielder and Salah at right forward.

But who plays in defence last night?
Offline ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9372 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:50:12 pm
His attitude was concerning tonight.

I couldnt believe what I was seeing for that second goal.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9373 on: Today at 11:17:03 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:58:07 am
But who plays in defence last night?

Phillips.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9374 on: Today at 11:19:09 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:21:29 am
Can he perform the other tasks that our midfield need to perform?

I don't know if he can or can't, I'm wondering. But if he's really as much of a defensive liabiliy as some here are making out then perhaps he'll be an equal or greater liability because he's failing at his midfield responsibilities. And there'll be one fewer other midfielders to cover.

I don't know either, but he certainly wouldn't be a greater liability there because he'd be further away from our goal.

Full-backs getting beaten as frequently as he does these days is a very bad thing - once opponents get behind you down the sides it's very difficult to stop them creating a decent opportunity.

Ultimately I have very little idea why we're still persisting with 4-3-3.... it doesn't suit the majority of our players anymore, but barring a new signing, Trent in that right-sided midfield role might be one way to save it once Konate or Matip are back.
Offline stromsgodset11

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9375 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm »
Trent kisses the ball as well as Beckham, he should be playing that role, not right back.
Offline Oh Campione

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9376 on: Today at 02:15:23 pm »
Quote from: stromsgodset11 on Today at 02:07:14 pm
Trent kisses the ball as well as Beckham, he should be playing that role, not right back.

Wide right in a 4-4-2?  A role that pretty much does not exist in football anymore? 
Online skipper757

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9377 on: Today at 02:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:29:09 am
So put him in midfield. His defending has been pretty poor for years now

That might've been the plan with Ramsay's signing and Gomez being back.

Trent's creativity from a full-back position and his playmaking/passing/crossing is unparalleled from that position and him popping up in the #8 or even #10 position certainly has caused problems for the other team.

But if we're changing up tactics (Darwin in, Harvey starting, etc) and teams are starting to adjust to Trent, then his job becomes that much harder (not as effective going forward while still leaving gaps at the back).  If that's the case, you might as well try to play him in midfield especially given how many problems we have there.

There used to be an assumption he'd be a good midfielder or wing-back, but that wasn't necessarily the case.  His ability to play the way he does from right-back is what makes our system unique and difficult to defend against.  But given the physical decline and unavailability of our midfielders and teams constantly trying to adapt to us, maybe it's time to think about moving him to the middle.  The fact that we signed Ramsay and Gomez is more available certainly gives us options to tweak things tactically (but then again, Ramsay is injured and both Matip and Konate are out).  Don't think it'll happen right away but wouldn't be shocked if that's on the coaches' minds.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9378 on: Today at 02:25:22 pm »
Problem with Trent starting in midfield rather than arriving/ending up there is that he isnt that great when pressed.
Online skipper757

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9379 on: Today at 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:25:22 pm
Problem with Trent starting in midfield rather than arriving/ending up there is that he isnt that great when pressed.

That's a major issue and why while coaches may be thinking about it, it's unlikely to happen soon.  You wouldn't be able to play him deep.  Teams naturally want to press midfielders and funnel the ball wide, which plays into Trent's hands at RB.  Him playing in midfield loses that advantage.  But maybe he could play further forward.

The other option is to switch things up entirely (4-2-3-1) and have Harvey or Fabio play the #10 (Fabinho and Thiago behind) with Darwin upfront and change Trent's role.  But that also affects Salah's game.

A lot for coaches to think about.  Wouldn't shock me if post-WC we have some different ideas and thoughts.  While many in our squad (Trent included) will be off, the likes of Harvey, Fabio, Diaz, Salah, etc will be around.  Jones and Ramsay also.  Some opportunities to re-think things but I don't think much will change for now.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9380 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm »
It's just unfair how much we ask of him these days.

Not only does he have to focus on 1v1s against speedy wingers which is something he clearly doesn't enjoy one bit , at the same time he's forced to take the brunt of responsibility creativity wise and frankly it really is too much.

His effort for the first goal yesterday was beyond disgusting, relieving him of this kind of duties and allowing to focus just on being in that right half-space passing into paths of front 3 could potentially be a game changer for us. It's certainly worth at least trying out if nothing else.

Let somebody else deal with opposition wingers and put our most creative player in the best position to succeed.(while hiding his flaws at the same time)
Offline ljycb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9381 on: Today at 03:05:21 pm »
I would go back to basics with him if I were Klopp. Have him just play his natural position for a couple of games. Pass to the available player rather than insisting that he has to win us the game from that role. Get Salah closer to the box and let Trent move into that space.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9382 on: Today at 03:15:55 pm »
He looks like he needs a Red Bull
Online Guz-kop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9383 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 11:13:28 pm
Not at his best, but some of the criticism is over the top here.

Look at the midfields we're putting out there.  He's basically the creative force in the team.  He's as creative as De Bruyne.  It's just we play him at full-back.  We're expecting him to be the passer/creative force while also demanding him to track back and defend everything.  How good would KDB have looked at full-back against Allan Saint-Maximin?

We're putting too much on his plate, especially when the midfield has lost its athleticism to cover, and the rest of the defenders are also in poor form.  He may deserve some criticism, but it's also up to the coaches to figure out how to get the best out of him if full-back is just too much for him right now.

Given the sheer number of games he's played since he was a teenager, he's probably not at his physical best either.

Agree we're very reliant on his creativity. It's something we haven't really evolved away from under Klopp. It works but when it doesn't we look lacklustre sometimes. I dont mind the high risk balls. He's always done it and we've generally found a way of convering for it and that's ok. It's up to the management to work out how to protect the back four when he's out of position or a high risk pass doesn't work. However that level of effort for the first goal is really hard to see. He lets the wise man go and also does nothing to exert any pressure in the box until its way too late. It's really really poor.
Online paulrazor

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9384 on: Today at 03:24:03 pm »
the laziness for the first goal is something you would see in Sunday league

I think Trent's defending has been a black mark against him for some time. Going forward as a full back, his passing and energy and crossing has been world class for years. This is a bloke in his early 20s who has already won every major club trophy and played in 3 champions league finals.

He is being expected to contribute so much going forward but also has defending to do but I guess being such a forward thinking full back who covers a lot of ground something has to give.

I do wonder are the years of such an intense playing style catching up on us. Fulham and Man United did to us what we did to other teams. Fast Starts, Intensity by the bucket load etc.

The stat last night about sprints and United being way ahead alarmed me.

Have the years of this intense style taken its toll along with the super intense training sessions?

Some of the players look like they have already played 50 games this season and its only August.
Online newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9385 on: Today at 03:28:17 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:24:03 pm
the laziness for the first goal is something you would see in Sunday league

I think Trent's defending has been a black mark against him for some time. Going forward as a full back, his passing and energy and crossing has been world class for years. This is a bloke in his early 20s who has already won every major club trophy and played in 3 champions league finals.

He is being expected to contribute so much going forward but also has defending to do but I guess being such a forward thinking full back who covers a lot of ground something has to give.

I do wonder are the years of such an intense playing style catching up on us. Fulham and Man United did to us what we did to other teams. Fast Starts, Intensity by the bucket load etc.

The stat last night about sprints and United being way ahead alarmed me.

Have the years of this intense style taken its toll along with the super intense training sessions?

Some of the players look like they have already played 50 games this season and its only August.

I was expecting them to out run us for the first 20 mins - and they did. But we never got a pressing foothold into the game even after that.

It's not like United played well or anything. We were just so abjectly poor.
Online ac

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9386 on: Today at 03:28:32 pm »
Trent cannot carry on as automatic starter if he cant do the basics right - I don't care how many assists he gets. His lack of response on the first goal was just down right lazy and arrogant. Contrast the lethargic jog back to Milner's desperate dive to stop a goal. If Trent continues like this Id rather we get a less spectacular but more solid defender like Finnan to play the big games because the lad is just a liability at present
