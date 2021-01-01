So put him in midfield. His defending has been pretty poor for years now



That might've been the plan with Ramsay's signing and Gomez being back.Trent's creativity from a full-back position and his playmaking/passing/crossing is unparalleled from that position and him popping up in the #8 or even #10 position certainly has caused problems for the other team.But if we're changing up tactics (Darwin in, Harvey starting, etc) and teams are starting to adjust to Trent, then his job becomes that much harder (not as effective going forward while still leaving gaps at the back). If that's the case, you might as well try to play him in midfield especially given how many problems we have there.There used to be an assumption he'd be a good midfielder or wing-back, but that wasn't necessarily the case. His ability to play the way he does from right-back is what makes our system unique and difficult to defend against. But given the physical decline and unavailability of our midfielders and teams constantly trying to adapt to us, maybe it's time to think about moving him to the middle. The fact that we signed Ramsay and Gomez is more available certainly gives us options to tweak things tactically (but then again, Ramsay is injured and both Matip and Konate are out). Don't think it'll happen right away but wouldn't be shocked if that's on the coaches' minds.