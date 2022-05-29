« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 923887 times)

Honoured you think I could do a job there Rick.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 29, 2022, 11:19:11 pm
Honoured you think I could do a job there Rick.
:D
Quote from: redmark on May 29, 2022, 11:31:09 am
He could/should have been two or three yards closer to him. He may or may not have been able to get a touch on the ball, or block him, or 'done enough' to put him off the shot - all the things that fullbacks do in those situations - but he couldn't attempt any of those things, because he didn't get his positioning right and wasn't aware of what was around him. Doesn't mean he needs binning off, just observations that at times, he lacks a fullback's instincts. If he (and Robertson, and others) had been in better form going forward, it wouldn't have mattered so much.


If Trent is two or three yards closer to Vinicius then he's leaving a huge space for Vinicius to burst into. Trent's position is fine because he is covering the area he should be covering. Nine time out of ten his positioning is fine because he has time to react to a cross. He is caught out because of the pace of the shot from Valverde. 

For me the goal should have been disallowed because Benzema is clearly offside and his run has altered Ali's positioning.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 29, 2022, 11:19:11 pm
Honoured you think I could do a job there Rick.

I'm in stitches you bastard :lmao
Quote from: Songs to Sing on May 29, 2022, 11:14:26 am
Fair enough re everyone else. But for Trent what could he have done better? Whether or not he knew vini is there is irrelevant. Because he would never be able to cover that cross due to vini having a running start on him. He couldnt go any deeper to anticipate, as youre then breaking the defensive line. Even if he knew vini was there you cant stop it. Its a perfectly timed run and shot/cross
This.
I don't think our defence did much wrong leading up to the goal - including Trent.

Just on this occasion the attacking play from RM trumped our defence. You have to hand it to RM.

Like another poster said: if the attacker was say Diaz, against RM, we'd be saying what a great run by Diaz and not 'oh it was RM's defences fault'.

Perspective.
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on May 29, 2022, 11:08:28 pm
Yorky, you're probably his biggest admirer. I would like to know your opinion of making him a midfielder. Could he become a goal scoring midfielder that we're missing so badly, and moving Gomez to rb position? I used to be totally against this when this conversation was common in here, but lately the more i think about it, the more I'm loving the idea.

I don't know if I'm Trent's biggest admirer (though I do know he's the best full back in the history of the Solar System). I'm definitely Crosby Nick's biggest admirer, but that's another thread.

I've not changed my mind about the 'Midfield Question' and doubt I ever will. He's already revolutionised the position of right back and that revolution is a major reason why the Reds are we they are. Why tamper with it? Especially as I suspect that the journey isn't over yet and that Trent will continue to come up with new interpretations of his role.

I understand your anxiety to get Joe Gomez involved. I share it. He's been a very decent understudy at right back on the few occasions he's been asked to do the job. His crossing, in particular, has been a bit of a revelation. But Gomez is a centre back and that's where he will have to compete for a regular place I think.

I want to see an advanced right-sided midfielder like Elliot ahead of Trent (as well as Salah). That's when we'll see miracles being performed on a regular basis on the Liverpool right.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 30, 2022, 09:09:34 pm
I don't know if I'm Trent's biggest admirer (though I do know he's the best full back in the history of the Solar System).

Ya fucking twat, you put him down in the Milky Way rankings; what's Trent done to deserve this?!    ;D

I agree about the midfield position. He seems to be drifting there and playing a role, but someone else has to fill in the RB duties. I share your view on the right side, Yorky.
Apologies for my ignorance and simplistic thinking..

But is Man City's Cancelo the LB version of RB Trent?
Are they very similar in role and output, just on opposite sides of the field?
Quote from: Songs to Sing on May 29, 2022, 11:14:26 am
Fair enough re everyone else. But for Trent what could he have done better? Whether or not he knew vini is there is irrelevant.

Come on, we all love Trent but a defender not knowing an attacking player is behind him in the box is very relevant. It was a mistake from a young player who plays a high-octane game, they will happen from time to time, nobody is perfect, but he will also learn from them. I would like to think he's still progressing as a player and that means the defensive side is too. I'm sure in future similar scenarios his head will be full of thoughts of players possibly being behind him on the back post and he will do the necessary checks and put himself in the right positions to avoid the same outcome. It's all about learning and experience, he'll be alright.
VVD should have done much better stopping the cross, not sure you can blame Trent on this one.
Quote from: Kitch83 on May 31, 2022, 03:45:38 pm
VVD should have done much better stopping the cross, not sure you can blame Trent on this one.

Have to disagree on that one - It was like watching a car-crash in slow motion.
He seemed to have no awareness what was going on behind him - and if he was unable to stop the cross, he should have at least been in the same postcode as Vini to try and put him off.
From memory the exact same thing happened around 10-15 minutes later, but on that occasion we got away with it
Not every goal conceded is a mistake. Sometimes the opposition are just boss in the moment. Sometimes it's just a great pass or cross or a fluke bounce of the ball.

Quote from: Kitch83 on May 31, 2022, 03:45:38 pm
VVD should have done much better stopping the cross, not sure you can blame Trent on this one.
the carvajal pass to casemiro though fabinho and Thiago was very good. Henderson not pressing up on casemiro was bad also pretty sure Diaz should have dropped into the LB spot to cover for Robertson pressing. That where the issue was. Virgil steps up for shot/cross he leaves a guy on a  though ball for a 3v2. all 3 of the defender did the best they could after the MF got bypassed.
He played a pass to Diaz on 26 minutes which was out of this world.
Quote from: killer-heels on July 31, 2022, 08:59:14 am
He played a pass to Diaz on 26 minutes which was out of this world.
it was superb.  but we see it so often now it's taken for granted.  tv comms often don't even comment much.

although - if any defender of another top team did it once a season, we'd never hear the end of it.
Quote from: SamLad on July 31, 2022, 01:48:16 pm
it was superb.  but we see it so often now it's taken for granted.  tv comms often don't even comment much.

although - if any defender of another top team did it once a season, we'd never hear the end of it.

I think the commentators made a point of making a sound just to emphasise how amazing it was. Thing is it wasnt even one with time he was getting pressed by a couple of Man City players and it was a looped pass high into the air.
Quote from: SamLad on July 31, 2022, 01:48:16 pm
it was superb.  but we see it so often now it's taken for granted.  tv comms often don't even comment much.

although - if any defender of another top team did it once a season, we'd never hear the end of it.

Facts!! He did a couple of those passes in the FA semi again against City and hardly anyone commented on the skill and ability to pull ot off.
He's looking a lot beefier these days.
Quote from: tubby on July 31, 2022, 02:04:37 pm
He's looking a lot beefier these days.
Definitely!  I know he and Robbo are all about reinventing the full-back role but I'm not sure what the extra bulk adds to his game.  That said, I'm sure our sports science team would tell him if they thought he was taking it too far.

More usefully he's getting better and better with his left foot.  He's not quite got the whipped delivery down yet but his floated crosses and passes with his left foot are excellent.

He definitely comes across as a player that is going to get the very most out of his talent.  That stuff with Red Bull (?) about spatial awareness was very insightful to his character.
Hopefully helps him in the future if Championship journeymen are jumping on his back
Even last year he had put on a significant amount of muscle on. What you lose in mobility/agility you gain in strength. Personally I think leaning more towards the former is better for a fullback.
Quote from: killer-heels on July 31, 2022, 08:59:14 am
He played a pass to Diaz on 26 minutes which was out of this world.

was it as good as Kane's on 42 minutes?
Although you can see how his heading is impeded these days


Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:48:52 pm
Even last year he had put on a significant amount of muscle on. What you lose in mobility/agility you gain in strength. Personally I think leaning more towards the former is better for a fullback.

Not being snide or picking at you, but Trent's role, which involves him spending long stretches of the match in the half space in the attacking half, isn't that of a full back.

He plays further forward than a full back in a system where the closest central defender is expected to cover the spacebehind Trent if the ball is played past him.

We don't know, but the judgement may have been made by the coaches that additional bulk will help him in the unique role he plays for us.
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 05:27:38 pm
Not being snide or picking at you, but Trent's role, which involves him spending long stretches of the match in the half space in the attacking half, isn't that of a full back.

He plays further forward than a full back in a system where the closest central defender is expected to cover the spacebehind Trent if the ball is played past him.

are you saying he plays like a midfelder ....  :)
