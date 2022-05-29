Yorky, you're probably his biggest admirer. I would like to know your opinion of making him a midfielder. Could he become a goal scoring midfielder that we're missing so badly, and moving Gomez to rb position? I used to be totally against this when this conversation was common in here, but lately the more i think about it, the more I'm loving the idea.



I don't know if I'm Trent's biggest admirer (though I do know he's the best full back in the history of the Solar System). I'm definitely Crosby Nick's biggest admirer, but that's another thread.I've not changed my mind about the 'Midfield Question' and doubt I ever will. He's already revolutionised the position of right back and that revolution is a major reason why the Reds are we they are. Why tamper with it? Especially as I suspect that the journey isn't over yet and that Trent will continue to come up with new interpretations of his role.I understand your anxiety to get Joe Gomez involved. I share it. He's been a very decent understudy at right back on the few occasions he's been asked to do the job. His crossing, in particular, has been a bit of a revelation. But Gomez is a centre back and that's where he will have to compete for a regular place I think.I want to see an advanced right-sided midfielder like Elliot ahead of Trent (as well as Salah). That's when we'll see miracles being performed on a regular basis on the Liverpool right.