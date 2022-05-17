What was he meant to do at the back post? All you know it alls please enlighten. Vini had a run on him you cant cover that.



Turned the coverage off straight after the final whistle. Woke up early this morning and went to watch 'The Boot Room', forgetting about the delayed kick off impacting the schedule after that. There's some good footage of the build up to their goal, from high behind Alisson's goal. It's just a really dispiriting build up. Modric sucks Robertson and Thiago into an ineffective press (neither gets anywhere near him) in the right back area, then takes them out of the game with a quick vertical pass to Carvajal. Thiago again, Fabinho and Diaz get sucked in; beaten by a simple inside ball to Casemiro who knocks it quickly out to the right for Valverde.At the moment Valverde receives the ball, it's suddenly 3 against 3. You could throw a blanket over Robertson, Diaz, Thiago and Fabinho, now suddenly 15 yards behind the ball (Fabinho busts a gut to get back and ends up being the closest player to Valverde when he crosses, though only dangles a leg to try and block). Henderson had angled back into a decent position, central and deeper than the four above - but then ambles back in a straight line, never getting into a position to affect either the ball, or any Madrid player. He takes one good look backwards, has a good view of Trent/Konate and Benzema; unclear whether he sees Vinicius, but certainly doesn't instruct Trent to change position.Trent has the briefest of glances to his left (jogging back) about 30 yards out - not convinced he sees Vinicius, who is a few yards deeper, at all. His key 'mistake' is right after that, between 30-25 yards out. When the ball was played out to Valverde, Benzema was sitting between Konate and Trent (40 yards out), who stayed narrow, close enough to Benzema to cover him. (VVD's position is a little off throughout the move, as he doesn't really do anything to close Valverde or show awareness of what's happening inside). As the play unfolds, Trent doesn't adjust or check his surroundings when Benzema bends a run towards the ball, the other side of Konate - no longer Trent's problem; he doesn't check to see where Vinicius is, or drift in that direction as he's no longer required to cover Benzema.In fact as Valverde is approaching the corner of the box, Trent slows and is now pretty much in no man's land, marking no one and not close enough to Vinicius to react (or perhaps aware he's even there). Doesn't take a glance, after the initial one 30 yards out. Doesn't react to the ball itself (as, for example, I think Robertson would have instinctively).Could have done two or three little things better - or more instinctively, for a fullback. Could have been a bit of fatigue. As everyone has said for ever, the danger to Liverpool's defence is when sides beat the press; in this case, it was a tired, uncoordinated and messy half press, that destroyed our shape in the space of about 3 seconds, from a predictably clever bit of play by Modric followed by two simple quick layoffs. Ironically, Madrid then took advantage not of Trent being upfield out of position, as the cliche goes, but of him sitting in as the wide 'third CB' and not quite being sharp to the situation unfolding.