Motm for me. Brilliant performance.



I thought the same. I thought he was great on Saturday.Because he's been around for years (over 200 appearances) and he's been so good I think it's easy to under estimate how good Trent is.In my time watching Liverpool I'm not sure we've ever had a player who has been this good and this consistent up to the age of 23.Gerrard, Fowler and Owen are the obvious comparators. As good as they were between the debuts and being 23, I'm not sure any of them were having as much influences as Trent at the very highest level (i.e. Champions League and top end of PL). Trent is one of the most talented and important players in a team that is at the very pinnacle of European football. Unbelievably talented player.