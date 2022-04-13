Am i a bad person for enjoying that the ball caught a bit of De Dea's cheek?



No....but what is annoying are the announcers who labeled it "naughty" as if Trent intended for it to graze De Gea's cheek. Players do that follow up smash into goal every single game. This one wasn't great as it got too close to De Gea - but acting like it was purposeful is stupid.