« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 884676 times)

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9040 on: April 13, 2022, 11:43:03 am »
Messi is a total freak isnt he. Amazing to see it on a football pitch and remarkable to see it graphically depicted drastically.
Logged

Offline stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,144
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9041 on: April 13, 2022, 11:54:27 am »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9042 on: April 13, 2022, 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April 12, 2022, 09:07:56 am
Lolz at Alisson.

I don't see Alisson in there
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,587
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9043 on: April 17, 2022, 04:55:28 pm »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9044 on: April 20, 2022, 07:06:50 pm »
Am i a bad person for enjoying that the ball caught a bit of De Dea's cheek?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9045 on: April 20, 2022, 07:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 20, 2022, 07:06:50 pm
Am i a bad person for enjoying that the ball caught a bit of De Dea's cheek?

No....but what is annoying are the announcers who labeled it "naughty" as if Trent intended for it to graze De Gea's cheek. Players do that follow up smash into goal every single game. This one wasn't great as it got too close to De Gea - but acting like it was purposeful is stupid.
Logged

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9046 on: April 21, 2022, 01:24:36 am »
Quote from: Knight on April 13, 2022, 11:43:03 am
Messi is a total freak isnt he. Amazing to see it on a football pitch and remarkable to see it graphically depicted drastically.
Having barely seen any PSG, I was under the impression Messi had been quite the failure there. It is interesting to see that a failed Messi is still even better than Trent! Playing in an easier league, of course.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,804
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9047 on: Yesterday at 06:45:47 pm »
Was way off it today.
Oddly poor passing with his right foot, yet some good ones on his left.
Logged

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,739
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9048 on: Yesterday at 06:55:56 pm »
Clever of him to get his poor game out the way against relegation fodder before the big game in midweek.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,895
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9049 on: Yesterday at 09:32:21 pm »
He'd be 30 in 7 years ffs, he'll be in a serious decline in a decade.

(I really can't believe he's only 23...)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,050
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9050 on: Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm »
I think his first 6 passes went awry.

He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,575
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9051 on: Yesterday at 09:50:10 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
I think his first 6 passes went awry.

He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.

He really was not on it at all today, he looked like he was running in treacle at times. He's allowed it though, every player has one of those days.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9052 on: Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm »
Maybe being the local lad he put too much pressure on himself. We still got the points so roll on to the next game.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,575
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9053 on: Yesterday at 09:58:12 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:55:32 pm
Maybe being the local lad he put too much pressure on himself. We still got the points so roll on to the next game.

Wondered that myself.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,685
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9054 on: Today at 02:45:35 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:42:41 pm
I think his first 6 passes went awry.

He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.

I wondered about this. His delivery and consistency has left him a little bit. I wonder if he's running on jet fumes. Hopefully he'll get his A game back in time for the bigger games.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 222 223 224 225 226 [227]   Go Up
« previous next »
 