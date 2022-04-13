Whole subreddit devoted to it: https://www.reddit.com/r/TopRightMessi/
Lolz at Alisson.
Am i a bad person for enjoying that the ball caught a bit of De Dea's cheek?
Messi is a total freak isnt he. Amazing to see it on a football pitch and remarkable to see it graphically depicted drastically.
I think his first 6 passes went awry.He'll shrug it off, but I think he's knackered.
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Maybe being the local lad he put too much pressure on himself. We still got the points so roll on to the next game.
