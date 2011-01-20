« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 879595 times)

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9000 on: April 6, 2022, 07:32:05 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2022, 10:45:06 pm
The pass to Diaz reminded me of the assist for Jota at the Emirates in the League Cup. They turnover possession, out of position, straight away hes looking for the runner.

The turn, then pass for Salah was just incredible. So deserved a finish just so we could watch it over and over again. Felt like it got glossed over how amazing that was.

Im pretty annoyed Salah missed that. With that one, and the pass onto Diazs head, it was partly the speed of thought that made the passes so incredible. He sees the pass SO quickly. And for the Salah one, the lad is sprinting full pace with a defender on his shoulder, and he does that? How?

It was genuinely jaw dropping to watch those 2 passes last night. The sort of moments you cant believe youve just seen. The sort of moments only the greatest players in world football can provide. If others dont appreciate him, who cares, we just need to shout louder about his genius, and enjoy moments like those, because hes on another planet at times.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9001 on: April 6, 2022, 07:49:14 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on January 21, 2022, 10:02:51 am
Don't understand why he is never considered for the Ballon d'Or personally. He has 20 G/A in 26 games this season from RB and its not really a shock?

Is it purely because of the position he plays in?

Even when people discuss the 'generational talents' post Messi/Ronaldo, its always Mbappe/Haaland, he is better than both for me.

At what point is he in the conversation... Pound for pound he's miles better than Haaland who is spoke as the only other player of this generation who can rival Mbappe, its nonsense.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9002 on: April 6, 2022, 07:51:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April  5, 2022, 10:45:06 pm
The pass to Diaz reminded me of the assist for Jota at the Emirates in the League Cup. They turnover possession, out of position, straight away hes looking for the runner.

The turn, then pass for Salah was just incredible. So deserved a finish just so we could watch it over and over again. Felt like it got glossed over how amazing that was.

He has that lofted first time pass down nailed, only other person who comes close to him is Kane I think, granted they are from different areas of the pitch.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,526
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9003 on: April 6, 2022, 08:14:01 am »
some unreal passes last night

terrific return
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Koplass

  • As anti-social as you could want
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9004 on: April 6, 2022, 10:48:43 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April  5, 2022, 11:22:44 pm
what pisses you off is:  he does it game after game - produces jaw-dropping passes that would have the pundits in orgasms if another player (eg KdB for one) did it even once in a game.

Can you imagine if Reece James was doing that sort of thing??  ;D

We have Kevin De Bruyne at right back and it just gets ignored.
Logged
"If ever a club reflected what made football the biggest sport in the country, it was Liverpool with its ground set in the bosom of the labouring working class being led by a man-of-the-people idealist in Bill Shankly."

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9005 on: April 6, 2022, 11:51:22 am »
Quote from: SamLad on April  5, 2022, 11:22:44 pm
what pisses you off is:  he does it game after game - produces jaw-dropping passes that would have the pundits in orgasms if another player (eg KdB for one) did it even once in a game.

To be fair he gets a lot of praise for his passing, if you watch any of our games while they're on or on MOTD they near enough always highlight Trent passes and wax lyrical about the level of technique.

Just today i've seen about 4 or 5 posts online about the passes to Diaz and Salah too, he does get a fair share of praise for his ridiculous passing. Many players dont get the praise they deserve but Trents passing is fully recognised in this country
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,526
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9006 on: April 6, 2022, 12:00:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  5, 2022, 11:22:44 pm
what pisses you off is:  he does it game after game - produces jaw-dropping passes that would have the pundits in orgasms if another player (eg KdB for one) did it even once in a game.
We know though

thats all that matters

his range of passing is Alonso esque at times
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,647
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9007 on: April 6, 2022, 12:04:44 pm »
Quote from: hide5seek on April  6, 2022, 06:43:51 am
Can't make the England spot his own, sell him.


See if Man U would swap him for Wan Bissaka. Proper defender.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9008 on: April 6, 2022, 01:31:49 pm »
Just brilliant again.  Certainly didn't show any ill effects of his hamstring injury.

There was a moment in the first half where he made a great run on the inside of Mo and on the blind side of their defenders.  Fabinho had the ball, seemed to spot Trent but then opted for a safer pass.  Trent was raging which is unusual for him as I reckon he saw that as such a simple ball to play.  Fab can pick a pass alright but not everyone's got the split-second 40 yard precision pass in their locker  ;D
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9009 on: April 6, 2022, 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April  6, 2022, 12:00:19 pm
We know though

thats all that matters

his range of passing is Alonso esque at times

His passing is Alonso-esque a lot of the time. His passing is Gerrard-esque at times. Alonso's passing was classically beautiful and technically perfect. Trent has that down pat. Gerrard's passing and vision defied technique, and Trent approaches it.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,067
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9010 on: April 6, 2022, 02:40:44 pm »
Think the Salah pass was the more impressive of the two. Lets the ball roll so he can turn away from the Benfica player then just pings it into space for Salah.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9011 on: April 6, 2022, 02:46:34 pm »
I think I'd find the first one more difficult. To have to cut across it and put fade on it rather than having all that room instep lift in over the top. The margin for error is smaller.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,526
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9012 on: April 6, 2022, 03:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on April  6, 2022, 02:33:57 pm
His passing is Alonso-esque a lot of the time. His passing is Gerrard-esque at times. Alonso's passing was classically beautiful and technically perfect. Trent has that down pat. Gerrard's passing and vision defied technique, and Trent approaches it.
pass to Salah would have got more attention if Salah scored

oh well

super game
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9013 on: April 6, 2022, 03:42:09 pm »
I wonder if we as a fanbase still somewhat underestimate TTA. There is always still comments about his defending, still some lingering doubt. To me I think he is the best Full Back in the world and it isn't particularly close either. But both in the media, and even a bit with our own fans, there's maybe a bit of scewering of his skill.

Also funnily I was looking at the Glen Johnson former players thread, don't know why. I saw a handful of posters there say "Absolutely have peak Johnson over Trent" with some even saying what the big deal over Trent was.

Now I thought these would just be comments that aged poorly, but then I saw they were from 2019, the season we pushed City to the brink and won the CL, and Trent got more assists that season than Johnson did his entire time here - man I loved Glen in my day but to me that's a really bad take even back then, nevermind looking back at it today.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9014 on: April 6, 2022, 03:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April  6, 2022, 03:42:09 pm
I wonder if we as a fanbase still somewhat underestimate TTA. There is always still comments about his defending, still some lingering doubt. To me I think he is the best Full Back in the world and it isn't particularly close either. But both in the media, and even a bit with our own fans, there's maybe a bit of scewering of his skill.

Also funnily I was looking at the Glen Johnson former players thread, don't know why. I saw a handful of posters there say "Absolutely have peak Johnson over Trent" with some even saying what the big deal over Trent was.

Now I thought these would just be comments that aged poorly, but then I saw they were from 2019, the season we pushed City to the brink and won the CL, and Trent got more assists that season than Johnson did his entire time here - man I loved Glen in my day but to me that's a really bad take even back then, nevermind looking back at it today.

Fucking hell :D

Quote from: xxxx on February  5, 2019, 05:36:14 pm
Easily!

Don't know why people on here big up Trent so much! He's young and still quite raw. But definitely a bright prospect if he keeps on his present trajectory.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,768
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9015 on: Yesterday at 08:33:47 am »
First half was pretty terrible, almost as bad as the pundits wish he was, but much better in second half.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9016 on: Yesterday at 09:35:04 am »
His passing skill is just phenomenal.
Logged
Believer

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9017 on: Yesterday at 10:55:30 am »
Does anyone have a screenshot of when he was called offside as he went through.

I wanted to see if he was miles offside, looked on in real time but he didnt square it to Jota so no VAR check happened.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9018 on: Yesterday at 11:08:25 am »
Nothing got past him in the second half. And he bagged another assist.

I don't blame him for Jesus' goal. It was just a perfect pass and finish. Against the other teams we've played, that'll be offside.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9019 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 10:55:30 am
Does anyone have a screenshot of when he was called offside as he went through.

I wanted to see if he was miles offside, looked on in real time but he didnt square it to Jota so no VAR check happened.
He looked on to me. He should have squared it.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9020 on: Yesterday at 11:18:02 am »
It was Mane who was flagged offside but the angle means it's impossible to tell. About 40 seconds in to this video
https://twitter.com/LuisDiazzler/status/1513256534263754752?t=ZJZqwCcYfYHVxkNh27kKvg&s=19
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9021 on: Yesterday at 11:29:36 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 11:27:33 am
Dont think thats what they are referring to. Pretty sure they are talking about when he was like in the 9 position and shot I think
It's the same phase of play just cuts off before Trent takes a shot with Jota in the middle
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9022 on: Yesterday at 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:18:02 am
It was Mane who was flagged offside but the angle means it's impossible to tell. About 40 seconds in to this video
https://twitter.com/LuisDiazzler/status/1513256534263754752?t=ZJZqwCcYfYHVxkNh27kKvg&s=19

Its dreadfully tight, both calls. They honestly both look just on to me though, for the pass to Sadio you've got one of their defenders pretty deep when the frame zooms out. Alas it doesn't matter but at the risk of getting my tin foil hat out....its the sort of thing you often see other teams allowed to play on and then a late flag rather than an immediate whistle.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,040
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9023 on: Yesterday at 11:35:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 11:33:47 am
Its dreadfully tight, both calls. They honestly both look just on to me though, for the pass to Sadio you've got one of their defenders pretty deep when the frame zooms out. Alas it doesn't matter but at the risk of getting my tin foil hat out....its the sort of thing you often see other teams allowed to play on and then a late flag rather than an immediate whistle.

If he cut it back would it not have went to VAR because of the whistle?

Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,381
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9024 on: Yesterday at 11:37:44 am »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 11:35:59 am
If he cut it back would it not have went to VAR because of the whistle?

You'd like to think, but again I'd imagine if the whistle doesn't go then Trent squares it rather than trying a miracle shot from the edge of the area.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9025 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 am »
Watching it back doesn't sound like the whistle is blown until after its saved
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9026 on: Yesterday at 12:34:51 pm »
If the whistle wasn't blown that is a shocker of a call from Trent, an absolute shocker. So unlike him. At the time I thought it was miles offside so wasn't bothered. But he has GOT to square that. As for whether he was offside, I suspect he's just off. If the whistle did go though, that's a shocker of a call from the linesman, they ALWAYS leave flags super late for even halfway close calls these days. In fact they're told too.
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9027 on: Yesterday at 02:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 12:34:51 pm
If the whistle wasn't blown that is a shocker of a call from Trent, an absolute shocker. So unlike him. At the time I thought it was miles offside so wasn't bothered. But he has GOT to square that. As for whether he was offside, I suspect he's just off. If the whistle did go though, that's a shocker of a call from the linesman, they ALWAYS leave flags super late for even halfway close calls these days. In fact they're told too.

The boss was having that very conversation with the 4th official, it wasn't the first time that lino had put his flag up immediately and it's not the first time it's happened to us in the season either. Like others, Trent wasn't 100% first half but he still delivered our first goal. On another note and it pains me to say it but the best four full backs in the league were on show yesterday. Trent, Cancelo, Robbo, Walker, in that order. 3rd and 4th were close, as whatever you think about him personally, he's a hell of a right back, particularly under Guardiola. But Robbo pips him with temperament, better under pressure, he's got a rick in him, has Kyle.
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,948
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9028 on: Today at 09:06:45 am »
Just saw this online, we're blessed to have so many good footballers in our team;

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,704
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9029 on: Today at 09:07:56 am »
Lolz at Alisson.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,365
  • Bam!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9030 on: Today at 09:10:36 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:07:56 am
Lolz at Alisson.

That was my first thought. Just in there with some of the best attackers from this season ;D
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,704
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9031 on: Today at 09:12:01 am »
All those dots on the left. Can be a game where you try to guess who the dot is.

Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,948
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9032 on: Today at 09:44:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:12:01 am
All those dots on the left. Can be a game where you try to guess who the dot is.
I'm assuming that L. Alberto is the guy who used to play for us?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9033 on: Today at 10:03:13 am »
How is a Keeper on that chart? Ali needs to be moved up to where he can be more dangerous, false 9 anyone? ;D
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,580
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9034 on: Today at 10:05:01 am »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 10:03:13 am
How is a Keeper on that chart? Ali needs to be moved up to where he can be more dangerous, false 9 anyone? ;D
He isnt.

Its a Becker who plays in Germany. Eintracht?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9035 on: Today at 11:34:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:05:01 am
He isnt.

Its a Becker who plays in Germany. Eintracht?
Union Berlin.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #9036 on: Today at 12:38:32 pm »
I love a good graph where you have to extend the axis for Messi.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 221 222 223 224 225 [226]   Go Up
« previous next »
 