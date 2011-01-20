I wonder if we as a fanbase still somewhat underestimate TTA. There is always still comments about his defending, still some lingering doubt. To me I think he is the best Full Back in the world and it isn't particularly close either. But both in the media, and even a bit with our own fans, there's maybe a bit of scewering of his skill.



Also funnily I was looking at the Glen Johnson former players thread, don't know why. I saw a handful of posters there say "Absolutely have peak Johnson over Trent" with some even saying what the big deal over Trent was.



Now I thought these would just be comments that aged poorly, but then I saw they were from 2019, the season we pushed City to the brink and won the CL, and Trent got more assists that season than Johnson did his entire time here - man I loved Glen in my day but to me that's a really bad take even back then, nevermind looking back at it today.