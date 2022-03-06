That's an interesting comparison because both Trent and Jocky radically re-interpreted their respective positions for their club. It was too much for their national teams who were stuck in the grooves of orthodoxy.



Trent is an unbelievable footballer. One of the best in this current team. As a young footballer ( think he's 23) for Liverpool I'm not sure many, if any, player has made the impact he has made by this age. Arguably Fowler, Owen and Gerrard are the only comparable players. I think it's relatively safe to predict that TAA is well on his way to having a better Liverpool career than 2 of this players. Personally I also think Trent at 23 has been a better footballer and more influential player than Gerrard had been at this point in his Liverpool career. That'd not meant to denigrate Gerrard but I think Gerrard's 1st truly great season came in 2003/04 when he dragged a really poor Liverpool to 4th place. Gerrard was 23/24 at that point and that season was the springboard for him making a big leap in the subsequent seasons (albeit from a very high base level).The above should give a feel for how highly I view Trent. In saying that I understand why Southgate doesn't pick him. I think Trent is quite a unique footballer in how and where he influences play on the pitch. I think our system is tailored to get the best out of him. In current football I'd say Cancelo is the only similar-ish type of player.I think TAA is arguably England's most talented individual player. Or at least 1 of them. But if you want a plug and play more standard right back for your system, which Southgate does, then I'm not sure you get the best out of Trent. Equally England have a plethora of very good right backs. Most of them playing their club football in a more conventional system for a right back. All these right backs are inferior to TAA at club level when playing in their respective systems but that doesn't mean they aren't the right choice for Southgate.