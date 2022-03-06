« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 844242 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8760 on: March 6, 2022, 04:31:55 am »
Quote from: SamLad on March  5, 2022, 08:09:47 pm
every game he comes up with several instinctive, instant, brilliant passes that 99.9% of players never even see.

he's pure magic.

according to most commentators they're just misplaced shots
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,391
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8761 on: March 6, 2022, 04:39:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on February 28, 2022, 02:17:02 am
Craig Burley (ESPN) was so excited to stick his boot in during the halftime (or extra time break) - and thats why Trent will never be a great defender blah blah blah

Is there a bunch of thicker presenters on TV than ESPN? Their only saving grace is when Julien Laurents and Gab Marcotti are on. Frank LeBouf is somewhat tolerable. But the regulars, Steve Nicol included must be some of the thickest men on TV.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8762 on: March 6, 2022, 06:05:14 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on March  6, 2022, 04:39:20 am
Is there a bunch of thicker presenters on TV than ESPN? Their only saving grace is when Julien Laurents and Gab Marcotti are on. Frank LeBouf is somewhat tolerable. But the regulars, Steve Nicol included must be some of the thickest men on TV.
Fox? ESPN broadcast at least have decent commentary. Fox does not
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,608
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8763 on: March 7, 2022, 04:19:44 pm »
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8764 on: March 7, 2022, 04:32:21 pm »
Why is the cutoff point 2012, would have been interesting to see it stop at 2009 or so just to compare him with Alves who already had two good seasons with Barcelona before 2012.

Edit

Just checked Alves got 15 assists in all comps in 09/10 and 21 in 10/11.
« Last Edit: March 7, 2022, 04:34:35 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,988
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8765 on: March 7, 2022, 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March  7, 2022, 04:32:21 pm
Why is the cutoff point 2012,
10 years I guess

(Where's that time gone?)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,201
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8766 on: March 7, 2022, 05:01:37 pm »
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8767 on: March 7, 2022, 05:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March  7, 2022, 05:01:37 pm
Trent turned 14 in October 2012.

And Robbo thought life was rubbish without no money #needajob.


(Actually looked it up and it was August 2012 ha).
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8768 on: March 7, 2022, 05:48:23 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on March  6, 2022, 04:31:55 am
according to most commentators they're just misplaced shots
:)
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8769 on: March 7, 2022, 05:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  7, 2022, 04:19:44 pm


Not bad for England's 4th choice right back.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8770 on: March 7, 2022, 10:25:18 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on March  6, 2022, 04:39:20 am
Is there a bunch of thicker presenters on TV than ESPN?
No, they're despicable. The whole lot of them. Esp. Mark Ogden (acts like Trent shagged and dumped his daughter or something) and the goalie who used to play for Man City before they won anything.

*Shaka Hislop is sound. I like him. The rest can go to hell.
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8771 on: March 8, 2022, 01:36:55 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on March  7, 2022, 05:54:40 pm
Not bad for England's 4th choice right back.

Kinda wish he just said fuck international duty but I know that will never happen
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,608
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8772 on: Yesterday at 01:19:50 am »
Logged

Offline StL-Dono

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 101
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8773 on: Yesterday at 02:22:43 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on March  7, 2022, 05:01:37 pm
Trent turned 14 in October 2012.

And he looks it in that picture too.
Logged

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,206
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8774 on: Yesterday at 03:11:26 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:19:50 am


Navas and Young didn't play as defenders those seasons either.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:13:05 am by BER »
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,724
  • Meh sd f
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8775 on: Yesterday at 07:07:48 am »
Semi-serious question: Is he the best player in the history of the game not to get selected for his national team?
Logged

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,170
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8776 on: Yesterday at 07:22:32 am »
How is Cuadrado being listed as a defender lmao
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,481
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8777 on: Yesterday at 01:18:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:07:48 am
Semi-serious question: Is he the best player in the history of the game not to get selected for his national team?

he was selected right? he got injured so didn't go.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,670
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8778 on: Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 07:07:48 am
Semi-serious question: Is he the best player in the history of the game not to get selected for his national team?

Trent has 16 England caps so has been selected for his country.

If you mean regularly selected then probably not. For example Alan Hansen only players 6 internationals for Scotland from start of 1983 to his retirement.During that time he was a key figure in teams that won 5 league titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a European Cup. Steffen Effenberg and Karim Benzema also stick out as examples though reasons for non-election are different. You also have the non-selection of Aymeric Laporte by France for a 3 to 4 year period when he was one of the best CBs about.

I'm sure there are other examples too.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,769
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8779 on: Yesterday at 05:04:22 pm »
Quote from: DaveCharlie on February 28, 2022, 02:24:04 am
Remind me how many goals they scored down that side of the pitch?

That's got zero relevance to what I said.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,449
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8780 on: Yesterday at 05:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 01:46:40 pm
Trent has 16 England caps so has been selected for his country.

If you mean regularly selected then probably not. For example Alan Hansen only players 6 internationals for Scotland from start of 1983 to his retirement.During that time he was a key figure in teams that won 5 league titles, 2 FA Cups, 2 League Cups and a European Cup.

That's an interesting comparison because both Trent and Jocky radically re-interpreted their respective positions for their club. It was too much for their national teams who were stuck in the grooves of orthodoxy.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8781 on: Today at 12:19:32 pm »
I'm not necessarily disagreeing here but I can see an argument for selecting James over Trent that isn't just about being 'stick'. Reece James is a great player, also very good going forward and physically he's very strong and very quick. Putting your playmaker at right back is always going to be a challenge for a team and without hours on the training ground, I can see why a national team coach might choose to play the slightly more impressive physically, also very good offensively and comparable defensively fullback over Trent.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,538
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8782 on: Today at 12:54:51 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 12:19:32 pm
I'm not necessarily disagreeing here but I can see an argument for selecting James over Trent that isn't just about being 'stick'. Reece James is a great player, also very good going forward and physically he's very strong and very quick. Putting your playmaker at right back is always going to be a challenge for a team and without hours on the training ground, I can see why a national team coach might choose to play the slightly more impressive physically, also very good offensively and comparable defensively fullback over Trent.

Playing loosely with that word!
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8783 on: Today at 12:56:19 pm »
Which Liverpool fan really cares about Reece James being picked ahead of Trent for England. As long as Trent comes back uninjured without playing pointless minutes for England, it's all good.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,670
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8784 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:52:41 pm
That's an interesting comparison because both Trent and Jocky radically re-interpreted their respective positions for their club. It was too much for their national teams who were stuck in the grooves of orthodoxy.

Trent is an unbelievable footballer. One of the best in this current team. As a young footballer ( think he's 23) for Liverpool I'm not sure many, if any, player has made the impact he has made by this age. Arguably Fowler, Owen and Gerrard are the only comparable players. I think it's relatively safe to predict that TAA is well on his way to having a better Liverpool career than 2 of this players. Personally I also think Trent at 23 has been a better footballer and more influential player than Gerrard had been at this point in his Liverpool career. That'd not meant to denigrate Gerrard but I think Gerrard's 1st truly great season came in 2003/04 when he dragged a really poor Liverpool to 4th place. Gerrard was 23/24 at that point and that season was the springboard for him making a big leap in the subsequent seasons (albeit from a very high base level).

The above should give a feel for how highly I view Trent. In saying that I understand why Southgate doesn't pick him. I think Trent is quite a unique footballer in how and where he influences play on the pitch. I think our system is tailored to get the best out of him. In current football I'd say Cancelo is the only similar-ish type of player.

I think TAA is arguably England's most talented individual player. Or at least 1 of them. But if you want a plug and play more standard right back for your system, which Southgate does, then I'm not sure you get the best out of Trent. Equally England have a plethora of very good right backs. Most of them playing their club football in a more conventional system for a right back. All these right backs are inferior to TAA at club level when playing in their respective systems but that doesn't mean they aren't the right choice for Southgate.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 94,223
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8785 on: Today at 01:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Which Liverpool fan really cares about Reece James being picked ahead of Trent for England. As long as Trent comes back uninjured without playing pointless minutes for England, it's all good.

I know this one! Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,449
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8786 on: Today at 01:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:37:20 pm
I know this one! Trent Alexander-Arnold.

One-Nil! (David Coleman voice)
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8787 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 12:56:19 pm
Which Liverpool fan really cares about Reece James being picked ahead of Trent for England. As long as Trent comes back uninjured without playing pointless minutes for England, it's all good.
abso bloody lutely.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,509
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8788 on: Today at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March  7, 2022, 04:19:44 pm


I am surprised Reece James isnt ahead by 200 more assists than Trent judging from Chelseas drumming of his achievements.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:49 pm by RedForeverTT »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 215 216 217 218 219 [220]   Go Up
« previous next »
 