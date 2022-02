Well we have a chance of winning four trophies still and its the middle of February which does not happen too often. Honestly think we should be winning two of the comps this year if we play to our best and the ball bounces our way. Trent is having a brilliant season and its nearly a shock when he does not get an assist in a game. He is looking a lot more assured when he has to defend and when he has the ball at his feet, anything is possible as he is on the same wavelength with his team mates.