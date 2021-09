The right back should never be 3 on one with the opposing attack. What were Virgil and Joel doing today? The whole defence was absolutely shambolic and they hung Trent out to dry.



But I agree on the free kicks to a certain extent. The ones that are just on the edge of the box should probably go to Salah. Otherwise, change it up every now and then: Salah takes one then Trent takes the next one. Make it interesting and competitive.