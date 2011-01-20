« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 13, 2021, 02:51:44 pm
Is it true Leeds fans were chanting youre just a shit Kyle Walker before he assisted for Salahs goal and thats why he was cupping his ear at them? Seeing this on social media but didnt hear it during the game.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 13, 2021, 02:53:32 pm
palimpsest:
Is it true Leeds fans were chanting youre just a shit Kyle Walker before he assisted for Salahs goal and thats why he was cupping his ear at them? Seeing this on social media but didnt hear it during the game.

Its both funny. The chant, and the reply from Trent. Football banter.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 13, 2021, 03:06:32 pm
They did sing that, thats why Trent pointed to his ear after we took thelead
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
September 13, 2021, 04:40:32 pm
palimpsest:
Is it true Leeds fans were chanting youre just a shit Kyle Walker before he assisted for Salahs goal and thats why he was cupping his ear at them? Seeing this on social media but didnt hear it during the game.
Leeds fans spent pretty much the whole game singing about our club, quite a lot of vile shite aswel.   How the mighty have fallen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
Looked like he played in every position tonight except goalie.

Had a little cameo as number 9 at one point
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
If Klopp would only play him in midfield, he might create more and even score a goal...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:04:07 pm
Anyone else notice Trent channelling his inner Ancelotti when he was sizing up options on the first goal.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:21:01 pm
One of footballs most polarising players according to Mark Ogden :lmao
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:27:47 pm
Clint Eastwood:
One of footballs most polarising players according to Mark Ogden :lmao

Mark Ogden and Lee Dixon are probably his biggest haters. And the worst thing is that they have such huge platforms from which to shit on him and spout their propaganda. I'm convinced there's a bit of jealousy needling these two gobshites (and that hypocrite Gary Neville too).

You hope Trent keeps scoring and assisting and winning awards and that this might shut them up. But Dixon in particular will not be silenced. Has to remind the viewer at least 3 times every match he commentates on that Trent isn't interested in defending.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:31:31 pm
It became so easy for him that he lost concentration the most in the first half.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm
Morgana:
Mark Ogden and Lee Dixon are probably his biggest haters. And the worst thing is that they have such huge platforms from which to shit on him and spout their propaganda. I'm convinced there's a bit of jealousy needling these two gobshites (and that hypocrite Gary Neville too).

You hope Trent keeps scoring and assisting and winning awards and that this might shut them up. But Dixon in particular will not be silenced. Has to remind the viewer at least 3 times every match he commentates on that Trent isn't interested in defending.

TBF, has Trent ever scored from as great a distance as Dixon has in a top level game? Lee Dixon could defend, and he could score spectacular goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MpSo1aciPqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MpSo1aciPqU</a>

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
Sangria:
TBF, has Trent ever scored from as great a distance as Dixon has in a top level game? Lee Dixon could defend, and he could score spectacular goals.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MpSo1aciPqU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MpSo1aciPqU</a>
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:53:45 pm
Great at going forward.
Not so defending. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:57:30 pm
Another quality Lee Dixon finish here, this time with his head. Has Trent ever scored a headed goal?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sQ6vr1CedhA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sQ6vr1CedhA</a>
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:50:57 am
Weird game. He was unplayable early in the game and then faded a bit. Just staggering how he consistently is able to create chances from fullback.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:07:35 am
It's frightening how good he is. He's absolutely brilliant. I love how you get people in the media jumping on him anytime a goal comes from down his side. It's clear Klopp wants him to attack because he's the best in the world right now at it from full back. I don't understand how people can't see (or they can but feel the need to have a go anyway) that when you attack as much as that its physically impossible to be in your position all the time, but don't let stuff like that get in the way. If Klopp asked him to sit back deep and not attack as much, it may surprise idiots like Dixon but he's a hell of a defender. As Messi found out, as Neymar found out when none of them got a sniff.
I was driving home last night and heard a debate about him between Jason Cundy and the highly intelligent Jamie O'Hara. I quite like Cundy. He found it laughable that people feel the need to pick holes in his defending when he's clearly asked to be an attacking outlet. Lightning O'Hara though says he lets us down and if he was a player for us he's give off to him to get back. Anyway, he's brilliant and he'll keep getting better
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:11:47 am
Clint Eastwood:
One of footballs most polarising players according to Mark Ogden :lmao

Wouldn't expect any less from that Manc-obsessed idiot. Makes Jamie Jackson sound reasonable.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:15:50 am
Amazing player, it seems like he has bulked up a bit and have a bigger frame. Exceptional talent, he needs to be more focused and concentrated throughout a game though, but that will come with maturity.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 10:17:08 am
Back in 2006, when Sevilla upped Dani Alves price beyond our £10m single player limit, I still kept hoping that one day wed finally have the best RB in the world.

Trent has been worth the wait.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:04:51 am
The wider discussion around him is moronic. Absolutely brain dead rubbish. Obsessing over defensive issues that are wildly exaggerated but somehow appear to be central to how hes being assessed. Thickos.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:08:28 am
He's fine in the actual defending, but he can be a bit sloppy with the ball sometimes and lose it in dangerous moments.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:10:17 am
jepovic:
He's fine in the actual defense, but he can be a bit sloppy with the ball sometimes and lose it in dangerous moments.
Youre describing pretty much every defensive player Ive ever seenapart from Virgil.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:12:33 am
stonecold_jpm:
It became so easy for him that he lost concentration the most in the first half.
Actually thought that whilst he was brilliant  going forward in the first half, he lost concentration defensively.
Second half was excellent from him .
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 11:16:15 am
Fitzy.:
Youre describing pretty much every defensive player Ive ever seenapart from Virgil.
Well, I think for instance Robertson is less prone to this. Trent can lose his focus sometimes and try something too difficult just because.

I think Trent's defending  (marking, tackling, intercepting etc) is very good now though. It wasn't exactly great the first season or so, and maybe that has given him a bad name. Mostly I think it's just jealousy. He's phenomenal in attack, our most creative player outside of the top three which is remarkable, and some people can't accept that he could also be a good defender.
