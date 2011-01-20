It's frightening how good he is. He's absolutely brilliant. I love how you get people in the media jumping on him anytime a goal comes from down his side. It's clear Klopp wants him to attack because he's the best in the world right now at it from full back. I don't understand how people can't see (or they can but feel the need to have a go anyway) that when you attack as much as that its physically impossible to be in your position all the time, but don't let stuff like that get in the way. If Klopp asked him to sit back deep and not attack as much, it may surprise idiots like Dixon but he's a hell of a defender. As Messi found out, as Neymar found out when none of them got a sniff.

I was driving home last night and heard a debate about him between Jason Cundy and the highly intelligent Jamie O'Hara. I quite like Cundy. He found it laughable that people feel the need to pick holes in his defending when he's clearly asked to be an attacking outlet. Lightning O'Hara though says he lets us down and if he was a player for us he's give off to him to get back. Anyway, he's brilliant and he'll keep getting better

