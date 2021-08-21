« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 751237 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,596
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8120 on: August 21, 2021, 10:37:12 pm »

Fuck England

Trent is a supreme talent, if the pundits want to focus on the things he might be the absolute best at let them, over the course of a season his value is immeasurably higher to us than any other right back in Europe

Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,154
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8121 on: August 21, 2021, 11:47:48 pm »
Was brilliant today in his new RB/CM role. Proper two in one player and ran the game from right back and midfield.
Logged
Justice for the 97

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,025
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8122 on: August 22, 2021, 08:49:08 am »
I don't see any updates on his injury which I guess is a good thing? Did it look like he turned his ankle or something?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,877
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8123 on: August 22, 2021, 08:55:09 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on August 22, 2021, 08:49:08 am
I don't see any updates on his injury which I guess is a good thing? Did it look like he turned his ankle or something?

Think he went down in the last minute or so, just before Barnes got out through in goal and Alisson saved. Assumed at the time it was just another hefty Burnley challenge so hopefully just a knock.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,073
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 10:39:59 am »
Trent Alexander-Arnold now has the same number of Premier League assists as Cristiano Ronaldo - in 65 fewer games.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,073
  • Boom!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:39:59 am
Trent Alexander-Arnold now has the same number of Premier League assists as Cristiano Ronaldo - in 65 fewer games.
Yeah but how many full rotations does he complete when diving?
Logged

Offline sushared

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 12:52:32 pm »
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 03:21:15 pm »
that is what makes the boy so special.  his role as a playmaking right back is interesting as well

think we saw that with the burnley assist. what right does he have to be in that position high up and that one touch to mane was pure visionary. 

minor and subtle improvements and hope to see more of an improvement as the season goes on.

Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on August 21, 2021, 11:47:48 pm
Was brilliant today in his new RB/CM role. Proper two in one player and ran the game from right back and midfield.

Theres a graphic in elliots thread that shows trents position was very, very close to Elliot, our nominal 8/wide forward. Which means it turns out all that chat about moving Trent into midfield didnt realise that he could be both a RB and an 8 IN ONE GAME. I love him so much.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:01:40 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 05:16:14 pm »
It's something that had changed slightly in our play last season, the little rotating triangle between the fullback, winger and midfielder on either side of the pitch with Bob/Jota creating the overload for both sides of the pitch. We were much flatter last year with too much to be done by the forwards. Probably to do with personnel and injuries disrupting the system, we couldn't push up far enough etc.

Was great to see it back on Saturday - we'll see better and more chances created than last season. Both goals came from that kind of pattern. Keita driving to the corner and laying back to Tsimikas for the cross on one side, and then Trent and Elliott essentially swapping positions for the second on the other side. 

We'll see the best of Trent attacking this season if we have a more solid spine in the team, I'd expect him to score a few more too.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 04:48:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:00:01 pm
Theres a graphic in elliots thread that shows trents position was very, very close to Elliot, our nominal 8/wide forward. Which means it turns out all that chat about moving Trent into midfield didnt realise that he could be both a RB and an 8 IN ONE GAME. I love him so much.
He mostly just dominates the flank and provides width like how Cafu/Alves/Carlos have done, with Elliott in there he was underlapping instead of overlapping at times which was nice change of pace which threw Burnley off
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 08:42:41 am »
That right side against Burnley was audacious!  Trent playing as a roaming wing-back/playmaker, Elliott drifting in and out of the #7/8/10 positions and Mo just being Mo.  All that while Burnley's only talented footballer - McNeil - was on the left wing for them.  When Klopp talks about backing ourselves and imposing our style on play on the opposition then he really put his money where his mouth is for that game!

Having more mobile central defenders will free up Trent again and I think he's going to be breaking records this season.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 09:56:42 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 04:48:54 am
He mostly just dominates the flank and provides width like how Cafu/Alves/Carlos have done, with Elliott in there he was underlapping instead of overlapping at times which was nice change of pace which threw Burnley off

I love that we're comparing a home-grown 22yo to Cafu/Alves/Carlos and it doesn't sound ridiculous.

Almost a shame he's not Brazilian - they would really appreciate him in their national team. He'll probably never win the World Cup, but domestically, he has the potential to achieve as much as any of them.
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,445
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 11:20:50 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:56:42 am
I love that we're comparing a home-grown 22yo to Cafu/Alves/Carlos and it doesn't sound ridiculous.

Almost a shame he's not Brazilian - they would really appreciate him in their national team. He'll probably never win the World Cup, but domestically, he has the potential to achieve as much as any of them.
He could win the WC if England were brave enough to bring in a manager willing to build a team around Trent, and make the best of his attacking qualities instead of giving in to the bleeting sheep who keep yapping on about how "he can't defend." England and many of their fans just want to see Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Harry Macguire being the superstars. They've got no time for people like Trent. I wish he'd appeal to FIFA to switch nationality so he could play for the USA. He's got the lineage to qualify for American citizenship, and he'd be bigger than Pele for them.   
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,360
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 11:50:36 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:20:50 am
He could win the WC if England were brave enough to bring in a manager willing to build a team around Trent :), and make the best of his attackingv qualities instead of giving in to the bleeting sheep who keep yapping :lmao on about how "he can't defend." England and many of their fans just want to see Harry Kane, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Mason Mount and Harry Macguire being the superstars. They've got no time for people like Trent. I wish he'd appeal to FIFA to switch nationality so he could play for the USA. He's got the lineage to qualify for American citizenship, and he'd be bigger than Pele for them.   

What are you on about lol.

What do you mean by people like Trent and why would America be any better?

As for the last comment bigger than Pele  ;D
Logged

Online Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,445
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 12:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:50:36 am
What are you on about lol.

What do you mean by people like Trent and why would America be any better?

As for the last comment bigger than Pele  ;D
What I meant to say was that he would be for them what Pele is for Brazil... Of course globally nobody's name is bigger than Pele. ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 