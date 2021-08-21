It's something that had changed slightly in our play last season, the little rotating triangle between the fullback, winger and midfielder on either side of the pitch with Bob/Jota creating the overload for both sides of the pitch. We were much flatter last year with too much to be done by the forwards. Probably to do with personnel and injuries disrupting the system, we couldn't push up far enough etc.



Was great to see it back on Saturday - we'll see better and more chances created than last season. Both goals came from that kind of pattern. Keita driving to the corner and laying back to Tsimikas for the cross on one side, and then Trent and Elliott essentially swapping positions for the second on the other side.



We'll see the best of Trent attacking this season if we have a more solid spine in the team, I'd expect him to score a few more too.