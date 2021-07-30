I would imagine the length of extension has as much to do with the age hell be at the end of it as anything else.



Hell be 26 at the end of this deal which is pretty much the perfect time for negotiating a new deal, if he continues on his current trajectory hell be able to say that were getting the peak years of one of the best players in the world and of course the salary will reflect that.



I would have thought that theyll be a look at Ginis situation and a desire to avoid that from both camps which may have something to do with the longevity of the deal.



Irrespective of the above its great to have him committed here for longer (not that it was ever really in doubt in Trents case) and hopefully the first of a few this summer so that we can start the season fresh and settled being able to park the contract stuff for a couple of years in terms of our main lads.