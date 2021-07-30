« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8040 on: July 30, 2021, 05:43:08 pm
Well in Trent, he has certainly earned it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8041 on: July 30, 2021, 05:43:59 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on July 30, 2021, 05:39:27 pm
Presumably the 4 year length is at Trent's request so he has a new contract in 2 rather than 3 years time.

Probably. His old deal went until 2024 so this is only a 1 year extension with payrise.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8042 on: July 30, 2021, 05:50:18 pm
Nice one lad, well earned
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8043 on: July 30, 2021, 06:02:48 pm
Weird that its only 4 years to be honest.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8044 on: July 30, 2021, 06:12:47 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 30, 2021, 06:02:48 pm
Weird that its only 4 years to be honest.

Is it that weird? 5 years is pretty much the max that you get in England.

The rate hes improving he probably will want improved terms within a couple years.

Is it 4 years from now or 4 years in addition to whatever was left on his contract?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #8045 on: July 30, 2021, 06:13:39 pm »
It's essentially a one year extension. Just with a massive pay upgrade.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8046 on: July 30, 2021, 06:23:59 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on July 30, 2021, 06:12:47 pm
Is it that weird? 5 years is pretty much the max that you get in England.

The rate hes improving he probably will want improved terms within a couple years.

Is it 4 years from now or 4 years in addition to whatever was left on his contract?

2025 it runs to now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8047 on: July 30, 2021, 06:36:20 pm
Quote from: jillc on July 30, 2021, 05:43:08 pm
Well in Trent, he has certainly earned it.

Yep, phenomenal footballer.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8048 on: July 30, 2021, 07:00:03 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 30, 2021, 06:13:39 pm
It's essentially a one year extension. Just with a massive pay upgrade.

Yes I see it's a reward for being brilliant the last few years rather than a new long term contract extension.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8049 on: July 30, 2021, 07:25:44 pm
I would imagine the length of extension has as much to do with the age hell be at the end of it as anything else.

Hell be 26 at the end of this deal which is pretty much the perfect time for negotiating a new deal, if he continues on his current trajectory hell be able to say that were getting the peak years of one of the best players in the world and of course the salary will reflect that.

I would have thought that theyll be a look at Ginis situation and a desire to avoid that from both camps which may have something to do with the longevity of the deal.

Irrespective of the above its great to have him committed here for longer (not that it was ever really in doubt in Trents case) and hopefully the first of a few this summer so that we can start the season fresh and settled being able to park the contract stuff for a couple of years in terms of our main lads.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8050 on: July 30, 2021, 07:50:35 pm
Nothing needs to be added about his attributes and why he shouldn't be amongst our top earners.

I'm just made up for Trent and hopefully he'll get at least a league, FA Cup and hopefully a CL in the next 4 years.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8051 on: July 30, 2021, 07:51:14 pm
Contract offered quickly...

Well in lad
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8052 on: July 30, 2021, 08:32:31 pm
First of several player renewals I think.

The dichotomy of the situation is funny - people demand we keep our star players - and then get mad when we dont shine tons of shiny new talent.

Its not as mutually exclusive as people think with our resources.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8053 on: July 30, 2021, 08:45:13 pm
Quote from: newterp on July 30, 2021, 08:32:31 pm

 people demand we keep our star players - and then get mad when we dont shine tons of shiny new talent.


We do seem to be looking for unpolished gems we might buff up...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8054 on: August 12, 2021, 08:32:25 am
Courtesy of Simon Hughes in his Athletic article, heres a 47 minute Red Bull-created documentary about work hes done on his vision.

https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/films/trents-vision
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8055 on: August 12, 2021, 10:05:16 am
Quote from: royhendo on August 12, 2021, 08:32:25 am
Courtesy of Simon Hughes in his Athletic article, heres a 47 minute Red Bull-created documentary about work hes done on his vision.

https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/films/trents-vision

Wow very interesting, nice one Roy la.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8056 on: August 12, 2021, 01:37:08 pm
Quote from: royhendo on August 12, 2021, 08:32:25 am
Courtesy of Simon Hughes in his Athletic article, heres a 47 minute Red Bull-created documentary about work hes done on his vision.

https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/films/trents-vision
Cheers!  Really interesting watch, that.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8057 on: August 15, 2021, 11:40:52 am
Trent was great yesterday. If its possible he looked even fitter, slicker and more composed. Hes in a class of his own as a fullback (or whatever positions he is actually playing 😎)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8058 on: August 15, 2021, 11:49:54 am
Quote from: vblfc on August 15, 2021, 11:40:52 am
Trent was great yesterday. If its possible he looked even fitter, slicker and more composed. Hes in a class of his own as a fullback (or whatever positions he is actually playing 😎)

He looks bigger physically. I think hell be even better this season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8059 on: August 15, 2021, 11:53:34 am
Quote from: vblfc on August 15, 2021, 11:40:52 am
Trent was great yesterday. If its possible he looked even fitter, slicker and more composed. Hes in a class of his own as a fullback (or whatever positions he is actually playing 😎)

Defended well, too. Came round on the cover to snuff out danger a couple of times. The sky's the limit for 'the scouser in our team.'
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8060 on: August 15, 2021, 11:55:59 am
Quote from: Peabee on August 15, 2021, 11:49:54 am
He looks bigger physically. I think hell be even better this season.

Yes, he looks more physically imposing than when he first broke through.
And of course,  super assured on the ball.
Love the rapid releases and early crosses / through balls, as usual.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8061 on: August 15, 2021, 11:56:49 am
He's got that no-nonsense glow about him these days, like playtime's over and he's not here to take any prisoners.

He's looking, and acting, like a senior player relishing taking on his responsibilities.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8062 on: August 15, 2021, 12:34:17 pm
He knows he's Boss and he's playing like it.

Looks so at ease and makes the game look easy.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8063 on: August 15, 2021, 12:34:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 15, 2021, 11:56:49 am
He's got that no-nonsense glow about him these days, like playtime's over and he's not here to take any prisoners.

He's looking, and acting, like a senior player relishing taking on his responsibilities.

Genuinely cannot think of a better right back the club have had. He's an exceptional footballer, we're very fortunate to have him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8064 on: August 15, 2021, 01:17:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 15, 2021, 11:56:49 am
He's got that no-nonsense glow about him these days, like playtime's over and he's not here to take any prisoners.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8065 on: August 15, 2021, 02:39:38 pm
The technique he used at the start of the second half where he latched on to a Keita chip and rifled a ball across the 6 yard to Mane on the half-volley is utterly ludicrous.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8066 on: August 16, 2021, 01:45:00 pm
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #8067 on: Today at 03:13:58 am
Best RB in the world. Better than Cafu & Alves. Don't care.
