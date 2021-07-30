Presumably the 4 year length is at Trent's request so he has a new contract in 2 rather than 3 years time.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
Weird that its only 4 years to be honest.
Is it that weird? 5 years is pretty much the max that you get in England.The rate hes improving he probably will want improved terms within a couple years.Is it 4 years from now or 4 years in addition to whatever was left on his contract?
Well in Trent, he has certainly earned it.
It's essentially a one year extension. Just with a massive pay upgrade.
people demand we keep our star players - and then get mad when we dont shine tons of shiny new talent.
Courtesy of Simon Hughes in his Athletic article, heres a 47 minute Red Bull-created documentary about work hes done on his vision. https://www.redbull.com/gb-en/films/trents-vision
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Trent was great yesterday. If its possible he looked even fitter, slicker and more composed. Hes in a class of his own as a fullback (or whatever positions he is actually playing 😎)
He looks bigger physically. I think hell be even better this season.
He's got that no-nonsense glow about him these days, like playtime's over and he's not here to take any prisoners. He's looking, and acting, like a senior player relishing taking on his responsibilities.
