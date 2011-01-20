« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 717411 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:05:16 pm
Ah, good. Smutchin, you look like you might know the answer to my questions.

I was initially of the view that it was "just one of those things" - bad luck, rather than mismanagement. But then I was swayed by the argument that he shouldn't have been playing the full 90 minutes, given how much he has played over the course of the season.

I claim no expertise, though. And I'm open to being swayed back the other way - especially if someone like Welshred puts the opposite view, given his credentials.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:00:38 pm
I'd say a hysterical over-reaction!

Three questions for anyone who thinks Trent was abused by his manager this week.

1. Was there a question mark over Trent and his fatigue before the game began? And can someone point me to a post on RAWK where this was mentioned as a concern?   

2. In terms of minutes a footballer plays is there generally a 'tipping point' which can be measured, after which it is dangerous for a footballer to be on the field? I'm not thinking so much about an answer like 'after the 83rd minute', but in terms of the season as a whole. I noticed that someone posted the total number of minutes that Trent had played this season. It was 3835 minutes. Is there a well-known tipping point soon after this? In other words was Trent entering a predictable danger-area and did the manager simply ignore this?

3. Should Robertson bow out of the Scotland squad before it's too late?   
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:56:46 pm
I don't think you understand Yorky let me explain.

People don't want the footballer to be playing for England yet when the rumours were going around about the footballer not being picked for the Euros they all called the manager an idiot and said that he should be playing football for England. Then he got picked in the squad and they weren't happy because the footballer they didn't want to be picked got picked despite them moaning about him not being picked. Then they didn't want the footballer to play and wanted another footballer to play instead so when this particular football player got picked to play football and picked up an injury playing football when they think another football player should have been playing and possibility picking up an injury despite them complaining that he wasn't going to be picked or play...

So in essence:

People didn't want him picked
The manager was an idiot for potentially not picking him
The manager picked him and played him
The player got injured
The manager is a moron for playing a player people didn't want to be picked in the first place but complained when it looked like he wasn't going to be picked

Does that make sense?

Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:12:43 pm
I was initially of the view that it was "just one of those things" - bad luck, rather than mismanagement. But then I was swayed by the argument that he shouldn't have been playing the full 90 minutes, given how much he has played over the course of the season.

So there is an established tipping point after 3835 minutes, and the "mismanagement" you speak of was Southgate ignoring this tipping point?

If this is true then Robertson must be a candidate for a thigh strain too, right? (Hopefully it happens in a friendly, asap, rather than towards the end of the tournament).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.

I think that Walker and James didn't play because they'd had the benefit of playing the Saturday before whereas Trent and Trippier hadn't played for a while. Is there anything more to it than that?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
The players always want to play, that's what they are trained and programmed to do.

It is their manager's responsibility to have rotation options and to give them sufficient rest.
Must be said, this is not Jurgen Klopp's strong suit but also, Trent is so brilliant our back up options in the squad are some levels below him.

This is something we need to fix. Gareth, as much as I'm not a huge fan of his coaching, his job is focussed on preparing an England team to win matches, the entire state of game around him is not always his problem.
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:12:43 pm
I was initially of the view that it was "just one of those things" - bad luck, rather than mismanagement. But then I was swayed by the argument that he shouldn't have been playing the full 90 minutes, given how much he has played over the course of the season.

I claim no expertise, though. And I'm open to being swayed back the other way - especially if someone like Welshred puts the opposite view, given his credentials.
if he cant complete a 90 minute friendly then he wasn't ready for the euros anyway. england got a let off, and i think we did too. his injury is minor and he'll be back in plenty of time for training for next season
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:18:17 pm
So there is an established tipping point after 3835 minutes, and the "mismanagement" you speak of was Southgate ignoring this tipping point?

It wasn't me who put that case initially. I asked Medellin to elaborate on this comment:
"Trents was a perfect example how poor management creates some injuries that shouldn't really happen."

...but he couldn't be arsed. Others expanded on it instead, and I thought it sounded plausible, without really thinking about it. And by that argument, he should have been brought off sooner the other night.

You're doing a good job of highlighting the flaws in the theory though, which might have been more obvious if I had thought it through more thoroughly. So now I'm back to sitting on the fence.

I'm honestly more interested in getting to some facts here than taking sides or winning an argument.

Quote
If this is true then Robertson must be a candidate for a thigh strain too, right? (Hopefully it happens in a friendly, asap, rather than towards the end of the tournament).

If it is true, then yes, I suppose so. No doubt if Robertson does suffer a muscle injury at some stage during the tournament, there will be people queuing up to say they told you so.
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:33:32 pm
It wasn't me who put that case initially....

I think we agree. Trent was just unlucky. There's zero evidence that the manager abused him or lacked "duty of care". No one mentioned there might be a problem before the match (though perhaps the match thread on here will show posters imploring the coach to take Trent off after the 75th minute).

Let's hope he makes a quick recovery and is able to play every minute of every game for Liverpool next season (as he generally does under Jurgen).
After deep thought and long meditation on the subject, it has become clear that sometimes shit just happens.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm
Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.

As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.

Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.

That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.

And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.

Thanks for saving me the trouble :)
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:48:59 pm
Let's hope he makes a quick recovery and is able to play every minute of every game for Liverpool next season (as he generally does under Jurgen).

Amen to that!
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:22:03 pm
I think that Walker and James didn't play because they'd had the benefit of playing the Saturday before whereas Trent and Trippier hadn't played for a while. Is there anything more to it than that?

Walker and James were not with the England squad they've been given longer off due to being in the CL final.
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 01:13:33 pm


And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something.

Again, why the need to get personal when there's something you don't agree with? Bit of a consistent theme from you.
Really disappointed for him. After all of the speculation and back-and-forth over whether he'd be selected or not, it must be devastating to miss out on the tournament now having been in the final 26.



England are the Everton of world football.  Had a bit of success a long time ago and have ideas way above their station as to where they are in the pecking order, just because they're a founding member with lots of 'istoreeee....
This thread is fucking crackers.

Like it or not, in his head Trent was battling for a starting place in a Euros for his country. He's obviously going to want to play the full game and he's obviously going to want to go full pelt. Yes, international friendlies are pointless in the sense that they don't mean much but they're not pointless for managers and players who get a handful of games to prep teams for major tournaments. Pre-tournament friendlies are particularly important for this.

I think it's largely bollocks to say that England or Southgate have failed to look after the lad, I'm sure he's been prepped and screened in the proper way before being allowed to play. Is there even a test out there which could have predicted the injury Trent had would not have happened if he'd only played 45 or 60 or 70 minutes?

I couldn't give a fuck about England or internationals btw and I'm as red tinted as anyone but this is just one of those things and I do feel for the lad. Most importantly Trent will likely be back in pre-season training for us around the same time as others returning from the Euros so hopefully it won't affect him/us too much on the physical side.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:48:59 pm
I think we agree. Trent was just unlucky. There's zero evidence that the manager abused him or lacked "duty of care". No one mentioned there might be a problem before the match (though perhaps the match thread on here will show posters imploring the coach to take Trent off after the 75th minute).

Let's hope he makes a quick recovery and is able to play every minute of every game for Liverpool next season (as he generally does under Jurgen).

Why would someone here need to have mentioned something before the game for there to have been a bigger potential risk of injuries than other players that he started?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:20:07 pm
Why would someone here need to have mentioned something before the game for there to have been a bigger potential risk of injuries than other players that he started?

Err, not 100 per cent certain what you're asking. But I think you want to know why I'm wondering if there was any evidence before the match began that an especially fatigued Trent was in danger of getting injured.

The answer to that question is that several posters have said his injury was predictable and that Southgate should have known about his vulnerability (somebody accused Southgate of lacking a "duty to care"). I wanted to know whether this analysis was based purely on hindsight or whether some RAWK posters had actually been pointing out how dangerous it was to play Trent for a full 90 minutes because of his fatigued condition.

Apologies if I got the wrong question!
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:01:08 pm
Again, why the need to get personal when there's something you don't agree with? Bit of a consistent theme from you.

Mate, I dropped it when you asked me to yesterday. Let you have the last word too. Why are you dragging it up again today? Is it to point score or something?

You guys both had very holier than thou posts, 'getting personal' with those of us whose views you parodied in your sarcastic posts. Being told in return that you're taking yourself a little too seriously is barely 'getting personal' now is it? Or at the very most, it's just matching your level of 'getting personal'.

Anyway, I'll try to be more conscious of this when quoting you in future. Was replying to you today purely to do with the points you two made not you two as posters.

But if you're saying it's a 'consistent theme of mine' I hope you've noticed it is something for you consider too then, as you were saying yesterday that I 'can't let arguments go' and was "making weird points about moving goalposts" - all because I disagreed with something that you made up, that I never actually said.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:33:28 pm
Err, not 100 per cent certain what you're asking. But I think you want to know why I'm wondering if there was any evidence before the match began that an especially fatigued Trent was in danger of getting injured.

The answer to that question is that several posters have said his injury was predictable and that Southgate should have known about his vulnerability (somebody accused Southgate of lacking a "duty to care"). I wanted to know whether this analysis was based purely on hindsight or whether some RAWK posters had actually been pointing out how dangerous it was to play Trent for a full 90 minutes because of his fatigued condition.

Apologies if I got the wrong question!

You statement was 'No one mentioned there might be a problem before the match' as if someone needed to have mentioned it for it to be a potential issue.

Your whole thing seems to be 'if you didn't say anything before the game, you're in no position to comment on the injury afterwards'. Or 'if you're not an England physio, you're in no position to comment on the likelihood of him getting injured'.

We've seen numerous players get injured on international duty under this 'regime', both in training and in games. In this particular instance, a right back who it seems he didn't want to pick in the first place. A player who has played more football than anyone else starting that game. You seem to be taking quite a personal crusade on this to shoot anyone down who questions anything to do with the England coaching set up and how they treat players, which I do honestly find a little odd. We lost Gomez for the season during England training, Trent has lost his Euro 2021 spot, Henderson has apparently had a 'set back' during England training. If people venting a little offends you as much as it seems to, maybe just duck out of the thread for a bit?
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 02:47:47 pm
You statement was 'No one mentioned there might be a problem before the match' as if someone needed to have mentioned it for it to be a potential issue.

Final word on this for me because it's getting very boring.

Several posters said that Trent's injury was predictable (after it happened). They said the manager was to blame for being careless (after it had happened). They said Trent was a prime candidate for an injury because of the exorbitant number of minutes he'd played (after it happened).

So, quite naturally I wondered whether any of these wise voices who saw the injury as inevitable had been raised before the game started.

You'd have thought so, wouldn't you? But it turns out no one did.

Conclusion. Trent was just unlucky.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:58:51 pm
Final word on this for me because it's getting very boring.

Several posters said that Trent's injury was predictable (after it happened). They said the manager was to blame for being careless (after it had happened). They said Trent was a prime candidate for an injury because of the exorbitant number of minutes he'd played (after it happened).

So, quite naturally I wondered whether any of these wise voices who saw the injury as inevitable had been raised before the game started.

You'd have thought so, wouldn't you? But it turns out no one did.

Conclusion. Trent was just unlucky.

Excellent :)

Don't think it's odd for people to vent about Trent getting injured and how rotten that is for him and the season he's just gone through.

But it's also ok to take a step back and look at the bigger picture and realize that this very clearly is a case of "shit just happens" (as bobinhood so eloquently stated), unfortunately, instead of pointing fingers and looking to blame others.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 02:58:51 pm
Final word on this for me because it's getting very boring.

Several posters said that Trent's injury was predictable (after it happened). They said the manager was to blame for being careless (after it had happened). They said Trent was a prime candidate for an injury because of the exorbitant number of minutes he'd played (after it happened).

So, quite naturally I wondered whether any of these wise voices who saw the injury as inevitable had been raised before the game started.

You'd have thought so, wouldn't you? But it turns out no one did.

Conclusion. Trent was just unlucky.

Spot on.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:07:21 pm
Don't think it's odd for people to vent about Trent getting injured and how rotten that is for him and the season he's just gone through.

But it's also ok to take a step back and look at the bigger picture and realize that this very clearly is a case of "shit just happens" (as bobinhood so eloquently stated), unfortunately, instead of pointing fingers and looking to blame others.

Both fair

Its also ok to ask questions about an injury. And if you need to be an expert in the particular field you're commenting on, we might as well delete about 95% of posts on this forum.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:22:02 pm
Both fair

Its also ok to ask questions about an injury. And if you need to be an expert in the particular field you're commenting on, we might as well delete about 95% of posts on this forum.

(Slopes off to delete 99.9999% of own posts :( )
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:22:02 pm
Both fair

Its also ok to ask questions about an injury. And if you need to be an expert in the particular field you're commenting on, we might as well delete about 95% of posts on this forum.

Quite so. I can't believe the number of ignorant arseholes who post on this forum.

I'm an expert on that subject.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 03:22:02 pm
Both fair

Its also ok to ask questions about an injury. And if you need to be an expert in the particular field you're commenting on, we might as well delete about 95% of posts on this forum.

Agreed.

There wouldn't really be much of a forum at all.  I'm sure there are some experts on eating kebabs in here though.
It's a beautiful day lads, weekend is upon us. Some of you should go outside and sniff some grass for fucks sakes.
Kebabs get mentioned and Samie's in here quicker than the rain falling outside my window ;D
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:38:04 pm
Agreed.

There wouldn't really be much of a forum at all.  I'm sure there are some experts on eating kebabs in here though.

And on who the fuck Baldrick really is...
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:44:17 pm
Kebabs get mentioned and Samie's in here quicker than the rain falling outside my window ;D

He's the kebab king  ;D
Don't know if this posted already ...
https://www.redbull.com/int-en/films/trents-vision
Quote from: stara on Yesterday at 05:22:01 pm
Don't know if this posted already ...
https://www.redbull.com/int-en/films/trents-vision

That was awesome, he is such a competitive creature. You could sense his frustration with himself especially in the beginning but the way he began to improve later on just shows how driven and determined he is.
Maddock reporting that we believe he will be ready for pre season and the injury will keep him out of action for four weeks.
Gutted for Trent, hopefully hes back for the start of pre season. Sometimes things arent meant to be.

Why Gareth Southgate felt the need to take 4 right backs is beyond me. Managers are paid to make decisions and he bottled it.
How serious is the injury?
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 12:42:15 am
How serious is the injury?
Grade two tear, reported 4-6 weeks
