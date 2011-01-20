I'd say a hysterical over-reaction!



Three questions for anyone who thinks Trent was abused by his manager this week.



1. Was there a question mark over Trent and his fatigue before the game began? And can someone point me to a post on RAWK where this was mentioned as a concern?



2. In terms of minutes a footballer plays is there generally a 'tipping point' which can be measured, after which it is dangerous for a footballer to be on the field? I'm not thinking so much about an answer like 'after the 83rd minute', but in terms of the season as a whole. I noticed that someone posted the total number of minutes that Trent had played this season. It was 3835 minutes. Is there a well-known tipping point soon after this? In other words was Trent entering a predictable danger-area and did the manager simply ignore this?



3. Should Robertson bow out of the Scotland squad before it's too late?



I don't think you understand Yorky let me explain.



People don't want the footballer to be playing for England yet when the rumours were going around about the footballer not being picked for the Euros they all called the manager an idiot and said that he should be playing football for England. Then he got picked in the squad and they weren't happy because the footballer they didn't want to be picked got picked despite them moaning about him not being picked. Then they didn't want the footballer to play and wanted another footballer to play instead so when this particular football player got picked to play football and picked up an injury playing football when they think another football player should have been playing and possibility picking up an injury despite them complaining that he wasn't going to be picked or play...



So in essence:



People didn't want him picked

The manager was an idiot for potentially not picking him

The manager picked him and played him

The player got injured

The manager is a moron for playing a player people didn't want to be picked in the first place but complained when it looked like he wasn't going to be picked



Does that make sense?



Or, to break all that down minus the sneer, Trent got an injury in a non competitive match that was staged - in theory - to prepare the team to play Southgates way.As it happens, Trent played because the first choice wasn't available (hinting that Southgate recognises allowing athletes to rest is sensible..). He played a full 90 minutes of an unimportant match, and at the end of it broke down with an injury.Some of us think that it would be nice for managers to apply a duty of care to the players they manage. And there's an unapologetic LFC bias here, this isn't an England site.That doesn't mean people are unaware that injuries can still have occurred while playing for Liverpool ten days earlier. It's just we have reason to have faith that our management team manage Trent's with greater care and better long-term intentions than England's setup do.And if you get over yourselves you'd probably agree that our games at the end of the season are meaningful and count towards something. This game was neither of those things. Why that might frustrate people who wanted Trent to either play in the tournament he wanted to, or enjoy a well earned rest - and now he has neither, and has to rehab over summer - is pretty obvious I'd have thought until seeing the confused way you've both characterised it.