Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 03:58:36 pm »
Southgate is a dickhead.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 03:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:39:32 pm
He'll get 12 minutes in the defeat to Germany in the round of 16.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 04:00:04 pm »
Southgate has no idea how to use him, it's hilarious that one can player can show how utterly useless a manager southgate is.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 04:00:10 pm »
Trent is an attacking right back for us and gets up and down the pitch so why are ssn running with the narrative that he couldn't play as a wing back if Southgate decides to go 3 at the back?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:00:10 pm
Trent is an attacking right back for us and gets up and down the pitch so why are ssn running with the narrative that he couldn't play as a wing back if Southgate decides to go 3 at the back?

'Can't defend' mate
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm »
 ::)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 04:05:47 pm »
This is classic England and the English media.

This is a talented squad with a lot of depth.  Southgate may want players that have performed for him in past in England shirts or doesn't want to take too many risks.  Whatever, it doesn't really matter.

What matters are the possibilities.  We play a specific style that gets the most out Trent as a RB that allows him to showcase his creativity.  We need him for his passing, crossing, and chance creation.  But knowing this, we have to let him take risks, which impacts the defending down that side.  Trent's actually a good defender, but we put a lot on his plate, so it's natural we like to have quick CBs (Gomez when fit) or experienced midfielders to help cover (like Hendo).

If Southgate doesn't want to do that, that's fine.  But just know that he's easily one of the best passers and probably the best crosser of the ball in the country.  He may not shown his versatility for us yet, but maybe he could for England.  There have been friendlies and other competitions (and even with the expanded Euro, there could be opportunities to experiment).  Southgate can try him as a RB in a flat-back 4, a wing-back in a 3-5-2 (which Southgate actually deploys), or as a midfielder.  It doesn't mean that Trent has to be one of these positions forever, but he provides opportunities.  How many full-backs can change a game like he can?  In tight and cagey affairs, which most tournament games are, he can be a difference-maker, and he can do it from full-back.  But could he also do it from midfield?  Well, we don't know unless you try.  Liverpool don't need to because that's not what we need.  But why not England?  Southgate can experiment with different ways to get the best of a difference-maker.  He doesn't even have to start him if he doesn't want, but Trent provides possibilities.

It's amazing that this was ever a debate.

Trent should be a part of the England squad, and even if Southgate doesn't see him as a starting RB, he could've just experimented with different line-ups and possibilities to get the best out of him.

Instead, we have this media storm, and now he's being taken as a midfielder?  You could've just brought him on as a midfielder in one of the many friendlies if you wanted to and created possibilities.

Classic England, England Manager, and English media to have created this mess when it didn't need to be one.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 04:06:12 pm »
If he's actually going, then I'm fine with him getting minutes as a midfielder, just to see how he gets on in that position.  Going as a back up right back is a joke.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 04:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:45:51 pm
You think he will start him in midfield?

Yes, he would be stupid to play him in midfield but again, its Southgate, useless. Trent is the best right back in world football but Southgate doesn't know how to use him so will throw him in the midfield.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 04:16:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 03:58:36 pm
Southgate is a dickhead.

A dickhead, a shithouse and a talentphobe.

If he had any conviction he'd not be taking Trent, instead he's shit himself and is going to put him in a dysnfucntional midfield
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 04:16:22 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:00:04 pm
Southgate has no idea how to use him, it's hilarious that one can player can show how utterly useless a manager southgate is.
Same with Lampard and Kante.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:10:13 pm
Yes, he would be stupid to play him in midfield but again, its Southgate, useless. Trent is the best right back in world football but Southgate doesn't know how to use him so will throw him in the midfield.
It isn't that stupid when you have limited CMs and lots of RBs.

The stupid thing is doing it for the first time in the Euros when you had 3 years to prepare.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 04:18:51 pm »
Sheesh, would prefer if he didn't have to go, rather than turning up, hardly playing and still coming back wrecked.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 04:23:32 pm »
Proof that Southgate has even less balls than we all thought, if he does take 4 RBs.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 04:24:39 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Today at 04:23:32 pm
Proof that Southgate has even less balls than we all thought, if he does take 4 RBs.

Can't risk hurting his pals Henry Winter and Gary Lineker.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 04:31:10 pm »
Reece Janes didnt have a good game in CL even though as a team they won it.

Azpillicueta was covering his ass all the time to make him look better than he is.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 04:32:17 pm »
Jeez, what is the point of this?  ::)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 04:33:38 pm »
There's no point taking all four of them. Obviously we've all got our Liverpool lenses on, but I think pretty much everyone accepts Trent is the most talented of the four. Having said that, for the way England play they are probably going to get the most use out of the other three. And let's face it, they're all top class full backs.

Trippier was part of a title winning side who never concede, James just put in a world class performance in a champions League final and walker was also part of a title winning city side who also had an extended period of never looking like conceding.

Trent should be first choice IMO but he won't be. So he might as well stay home, have a well deserved rest and look forward to winning the lot with us next season.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 04:39:55 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:33:38 pm
There's no point taking all four of them. Obviously we've all got our Liverpool lenses on, but I think pretty much everyone accepts Trent is the most talented of the four. Having said that, for the way England play they are probably going to get the most use out of the other three. And let's face it, they're all top class full backs.

Trippier was part of a title winning side who never concede, James just put in a world class performance in a champions League final and walker was also part of a title winning city side who also had an extended period of never looking like conceding.

Trent should be first choice IMO but he won't be. So he might as well stay home, have a well deserved rest and look forward to winning the lot with us next season.

It doesn't matter how Trippier performs for his club, its how he performs when he is playing for England which counts. I can guarantee if he is forced to play with Maguire he will not be looking like he does for Atletico Madrid. So, for me its pointless going on about him winning La Liga or James being a European Champion which somehow to some people (not you!) makes Trent look like the worst of the three! He is the best right back in the world bar none, taking him as a midfielder is just a pointless exercise.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:39:55 pm
It doesn't matter how Trippier performs for his club, its how he performs when he is playing for England which counts. I can guarantee if he is forced to play with Maguire he will not be looking like he does for Atletico Madrid. So, for me its pointless going on about him winning La Liga or James being a European Champion which somehow to some people (not you!) makes Trent look like the worst of the three! He is the best right back in the world bar none, taking him as a midfielder is just a pointless exercise.

Yeah and I don't get the fascination with walker either, saying well he's in a title winning side.  When you look at the stats TAA had more tackles, clearances, crosses and created more chances and assists per game by some mile over walker.  It is what it is tho and I'd hate for TAA to go and then end up injured, it would be sods law!!!!!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 04:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:55:02 pm
Going as a midfielder apparently.  ;D

Would be insane utterly insane
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 05:00:27 pm »
Can't wait for him to play as a midfielder and then get the blame when England crash out in the QFs.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7582 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
All 4 RBs are in the squad.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7583 on: Today at 05:03:19 pm »
TAA is in

ENGLAND ANNOUNCE FINAL 26-MAN SQUAD

England's 26-man squad for this summers European Championship

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Man City).
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7584 on: Today at 05:04:32 pm »
He's in
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7585 on: Today at 05:05:04 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 05:04:32 pm
He's in
Doubt he will play though..
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7586 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm »
Not a lot of midfielders in there, definitely suggests that's what he's in to do.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7587 on: Today at 05:06:24 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Doubt he will play though..

Probably right, I'm sure southgate just put him in to avoid a backlash from the media and pundits.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7588 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Doubt he will play though..

Not as a right-back, no.
