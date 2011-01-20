Ive never thought it was as straightforward as Trent is the best right-back in the world, therefore he has to play for his national side, but Southgate did go out of his way at the time of initially dropping Trent to say that it was down to his form, even going as far as saying that its conceivable that good form from Trent means he is back in the squad for the tournament. Working on that basis, I dont really know what else Trent could have done to change his mind, and I hope for his sake that Southgate (who, whether we like it or not, is someone who Trent will want to impress above most given that he is the England manager) is honest with him about his reasons. Even if its I just prefer the other three, I think theyre better defensively, because making it a question of form has created this charade in which Trent playing out of his skin has created a clamour in the media to get him on the plane and its all been for nothing.