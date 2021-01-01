« previous next »
disappointing for trent but couldnt give a shite about england. we will benefit from this.

if he does indeed miss out it might be a little kick up the arse for Trent. his level dropped a lot for a period during this season. obviously he was back to his best towards the end of the season but he knows now that he must always t be on top of his game. not a bad lesson for a younger player to learn. That said it does seems unfair that he has been outstanding for the bones of 3 seasons but gets left out for a player who had one decent season.

You do know he was ill and also had an injury as well? Anyone who has had covid takes a while to recover from it, overall his stats are really not that bad at all when you consider the challenges he had to overcome. I certainly wouldn't say he needs any kick up the backside, its the England coach that needs that.
To be fair, as we saw in the Champions League final, Trent can't deliver a long throw as good as Kyle Walker and considering that's probably Gareth Southgate's best idea about how to attack then he's shit outta luck.

I love the idea that Walker is a better defender than Trent has become the perception, which completely ignores the fact that Walker's useless effort defending cost England their WC semi-final vs Croatia.
It also overlooks the fact that TAA won a league last year when the the Euros were still ongoing

Yep, the more you think about it the crazier it is. All the names staying behind are getting leaked now, rumours are Ramsdale, White, Godfrey, Ward-Prowse, Saka and Watkins are the others to miss out.
If Southgate has announced the squad to the players today, then it could be a player or a member of their family that has leaked the news I suppose. Either way, its not been handled well overall.

I wouldn't have thought this was a case of an individual (a player or coach, for instance) maliciously leaking information for the sake of it or to friends. It's come from the very top, and it's about managing expectations. Feed the news to top journalists, start a debate, portray Southgate as a man being forced to make "a difficult decision."

I can't count the amount of apologetic tweets I've read from journos over the last few weeks which go something like "Of course, TAA is an excellent player BUT..." followed by the standard excuses (perceived poor season, whether he fits the system, the other RB options winning major honours etc).

The whole thing reeks.
Baffling how a journalist can know this before the official announcement. None of the other NT managers have done things the way Southgate has gone about it. Absolutely pathetic, if true.

 I hope it's not true, because I would worry about how the player faces this latest humiliation after traipsing all the way to hang out with England after a hectic season only to be dropped and have his name dragged through the mud in the press over and over and over and over and over and over again.

I am fucking sick of hearing the less than veiled insults on Sky Sports News his about his "form" and his "defensive frailties" since Southgate dropped him last time. Only God knows how the player himself copes with it. It would drive me fucking mental. Maybe that's what they want to do: break his spirit.

Trent will be fine once hes over the initial disappointment.  Hell have Klopp in his ear telling him that he wouldnt have any other right back in the world, that hes LFCs right back, local hero and he has absolutely nothing to prove to the club, his teammates or Liverpool fans. (i.e the people that matter.)

I am fucking fuming. I am a proud English man. But this is starting to make me not care anymore about the national team with this absolute prick Southgate in charge. The best right back in world football is Trent and it is not even close. Any other manager in the world would pick him. Even Hodgson wouldn't be this fucking stupid. Also he picks him in the 33 man squad just to give poor Trent false hope he had a chance. When Southgate"s mind was already made up. Fucking heartless bastard Southgate is, and ringing him out to dry in the media. I'm fucking furious.

Fully understand the criticism of Southgate not picking him. Its mind boggling. However you cant blame him for picking 7 players in the fringe of the squad in his 33 and then not picking them. He was hardly going to pick 7 random Englishmen so as not to offend those on the fringes.
If it does turn out to be correct i'll be gutted for Trent
Put it this way. Would Brazil have dropped Dani Alves, Cafu, Marcelo or Roberto Carlos in their pomp? Germany snub Lahm?  France cast aside Lizarazu?

Nope. They would have seen the value in having an added threat from set-pieces and in attack. Given England are so top heavy in attack, they could have really used TAA's skill set if Southgate knew what to do it. Pretty much all of their creativity resides upfront and smart opponents will go through that defence and injury-hit midfield like a hot knife through butter knowing Pickford is the last line of defence
As a manager, if you don't know what to do with a world class talent like Trent Alexander Arnold, then you are one fucking limited mediocre manager.

Tactically limited to a sensational degree.

Remind me now....Gareth Southgate is English. There's your problem.
Even Hodgson wouldn't be this fucking stupid.

Surely he would. Feel free to call Hodgson Shirley, also...
Why are english managers so mediocre?
Hes a match-winner. One of the few England players who can create something out of nothing regardless of whether the system is working or not. Kane will be disappointed not to have his service, and there will be games this summer where England seem to be missing some of what Trent can give.

There is plenty of talent in that England squad that a decent manager will have lots of fun with.

The fact that Lingard will end up going but Trent wont is genuinely astonishing.
We seen it all before.

When England couldnt put a cross into the penalty box and people would question Southgate why hasnt brought Trent to the tournament.
If its true then I hope TAA bounces back for us next season.

And he tells Southgate to get fucked if he thinks hell make himself available for any squads moving forward.  Hopefully Ingurland fail and they get a decent manager in who better understands the modern game.
