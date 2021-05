You have to remember though, James is at the stage where the media are building him up, therefore his mistakes will not be looked at in great detail. He was also to blame for the Leicester goal in the Cup final yet no one mentioned that either. Trent is at the stage where people are bringing him down, there will come a time when James will have to face the same scrutiny. But for now, he's the next big thing.



Well put Jill. Commentators repeatedly said nobody got past James throughout the game, yet the replays and highlights they showed proved they were being foolish. He made a couple of good recoveries after he was caught square to passes in behind him more than once.It was clearly spreading too. They praised James's defending for the moment Aguero was in behind him and chipped the cross that Mendy caught. Then one of the next attacks on his side saw a low cross go all the way across the box, Chilwell slid and entirely missed the ball and Hoddle called it great defending by Chilwell..!