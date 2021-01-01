mad that people think Dani Alves couldnt defend and are using that as an argument for Trent to be a midfielder. Now assuming they think because hes like Alves and can't defend, what the hell makes them think he could play in midfield where half of the job at a minimum is actual defending.



and the whole Kimmich moving to midfield is a myth. He was a midfielder first before being moved to right back by Bayern because they didn't trust their actual right back. Now he's back in midfield.



Crux of the issue above is that people want a more solid full back and don't understand football has moved on, just like Southgate.



I believe Kimmich was an example of a player who can excel in two positions which he did. Apparently some here think players are unable to play in more than one role which is BS and there is the potential Trent will end up in midfield even if its only in emergency situations, No matter where he plays he has shown he has one of the best footballing minds in eeking out a pass or cross that a world class midfielder would be proud of. We are blessed we can field the likes of Thiago, Henderson & Fabinho and Trent will be there backing them up with his brilliance. If the lad continues to develop then god knows what heights he will achieve as at 22 I think he is one of top players in Europe.