Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 686724 times)

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7320 on: Today at 02:49:39 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:37:55 am
Probably a case for this being posted elsewhere - a dedicated thread for footballers/sportspeople engaging with societal issues, perhaps?

We must tackle the shocking poverty afflicting our young people
Trent Alexander-Arnold

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/28/we-must-tackle-the-shocking-poverty-afflicting-our-young-people-trent-alexander-arnold

Just when you thought you couldn't love him any more. Well in, Trent.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7321 on: Today at 03:53:21 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:37:55 am


We must tackle the shocking poverty afflicting our young people
Trent Alexander-Arnold




And also the shocking sense of fashion in young people these days............



Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7322 on: Today at 03:58:07 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 03:53:21 pm
And also the shocking sense of fashion in young people these days............





What the fuck. that's like me as a 4year old trying on me dad's suit
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7323 on: Today at 04:02:14 pm »
He could sell that horrific suit and feed 100 kids for a month.

(yes yes the suit was provided for the photo shoot I am sure)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7324 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
mad that people think Dani Alves couldnt defend and are using that as an argument for Trent to be a midfielder. Now assuming they think because hes like Alves and can't defend, what the hell makes them think he could play in midfield where half of the job at a minimum is actual defending.

and the whole Kimmich moving to midfield is a myth. He was a midfielder first before being moved to right back by Bayern because they didn't trust their actual right back. Now he's back in midfield.

Crux of the issue above is that people want a more solid full back and don't understand football has moved on, just like Southgate.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #7325 on: Today at 10:35:46 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 04:27:46 pm
mad that people think Dani Alves couldnt defend and are using that as an argument for Trent to be a midfielder. Now assuming they think because hes like Alves and can't defend, what the hell makes them think he could play in midfield where half of the job at a minimum is actual defending.

and the whole Kimmich moving to midfield is a myth. He was a midfielder first before being moved to right back by Bayern because they didn't trust their actual right back. Now he's back in midfield.

Crux of the issue above is that people want a more solid full back and don't understand football has moved on, just like Southgate.

I believe Kimmich was an example of a player who can excel in two positions which he did. Apparently some here think players are unable to play in more than one role which is BS and there is the potential Trent will end up in midfield even if its only in emergency situations, No matter where he plays he has shown he has one of the best footballing minds in eeking out a pass or cross that a world class midfielder would be proud of. We are blessed we can field the likes of Thiago, Henderson & Fabinho and Trent will be there backing them up with his brilliance. If the lad continues to develop then god knows what heights he will achieve as at 22 I think he is one of top players in Europe.
