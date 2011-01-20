In terms of Liverpool players I can think of SG who adapted his game to partner Torres quite nicely, started off as a box to box and eventually played the holding role, all to a crazy high standard.
Mascherano went from midfield to central defence for Barca who rewrote the books on that position as where else would you find a 5ft 7 central defender?
Barnes changed his game completely due to inuries but was still pulling the strings as a central midfielder.
Even now Hendo has gone from box to box to holding roles and even some here were saying he could play as a central defender as did very well before injuries.
The list is longer than you think as if a player can see the chess board better than most then they can adapt their game to fulfill more than one role.
None of them went from literally the best player in the world in his position, to the best player in the world in another very different position.
Stevie was an absolute freak but again, he wasnt one of the best in the world at DM and box-to-box midfielder to attacking roaming midfielder isnt a major change.
Masch was like a centimetre shorter than Fabio Cannavaro.... and again, he wasnt one of the best CBs in the world when he played there. Plus we've seen DM to CB isnt a major upheaval.
Barnes ditto wasnt world class in CM, literally moved to CM because of injuries meaning he was no longer a world class left winger
And Henderson, again, moving from holding to box to box or whatever isn't some major change. Plus as much as I love him, I'm not sure you could ever say he's been world class
Again mate, there seems to be almost no examples of a player excelling to world class level in one position and then just randomly moving to a completely different position and also being world class there, just because 'he might be able to play there'. The only one I can think of is Maldini, but even then I'm not sure what sort of level he reached as a CB and I think even that move was because he had other all time greats in front of him in other positions.
EDIT And if Southgate thinks he 'can play CM' I'm almost inclined to go in completely the opposite direction anyway