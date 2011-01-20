« previous next »
Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

harleydanger

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7200 on: Today at 10:13:13 am
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
So Southgate will take out a 30-man provisional squad tomorrow. If Trent isn't in that one, he might as well bin England off until Southgate leaves.

So three days after England don't get out of the group?
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7201 on: Today at 10:24:06 am
It'd be great for us if he didn't go. Having a proper time off and a good pre season is much better preparation for a new season for us. And he's not going to play even if he does go so it's not like he'll get to enjoy playing in the Euros.
ConqueredAllOfEurope

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7202 on: Today at 10:41:35 am
The fact that Southgate even has to think about whether to take Trent is crazy. Trent is a massive part as to why our form picked up in the last 10 games of the season. He has also upped his defensive responsibility (to help and protect two inexperienced CBs in Phillips and Williams) and has improved considerably.

Yes, he might not "defend' as well as James or Wan Bissaka but what he gives going forward is invaluable. He alone has the ability to win games, from the right back position!

Anyway, Southgate's stupidity (if he doesn't pick Trent) will benefit us massively as it will give him a full summer to rest.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7203 on: Today at 10:42:34 am
Not sure why Wan-Bissaka keeps getting mentioned. Pretty sure he wont be going either.
fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7204 on: Today at 10:45:17 am
Was it my imagination but did Trent spend more time this season in the midfield area than he has before? He was everywhere at times, sometimes when he should not have been ;) and ran a furrow down the right side. Has the best delivery in Europe probably and wondering can we save ourselves 50m plus and growing pains of a new addition by asking Trent develop into a box to box midfielder? He is already doing it under the guise of a full back.
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7205 on: Today at 10:47:02 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:45:17 am
Was it my imagination but did Trent spend more time this season in the midfield area than he has before? He was everywhere at times, sometimes when he should not have been ;) and ran a furrow down the right side. Has the best delivery in Europe probably and wondering can we save ourselves 50m plus and growing pains of a new addition by asking Trent develop into a box to box midfielder? He is already doing it under the guise of a full back.

Save ourselves £50 million in CM, and then give ourselves the problem of trying to replace a generational right back instead :D
Lofty Ambitions

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7206 on: Today at 10:52:14 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:42:34 am
Not sure why Wan-Bissaka keeps getting mentioned. Pretty sure he wont be going either.
It may well be Southgate is all about sitting deep and counter attacking to which a player accustomed to Ole's on the Wheel style is better suited to than our Trent.

Sit deep, make Heroic Late Tackles (tm), dart a straight line, hoof the ball. Hell, can Southgate get Ashley Young back? How is HE omitted from the squad!
fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7207 on: Today at 11:02:45 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:47:02 am
Save ourselves £50 million in CM, and then give ourselves the problem of trying to replace a generational right back instead :D

Well do you think its easier to pick up a right back in the transfer market than a creative player who can float between midfield, out wide and still get back when required? Just saying the lad definitely seem to have a bigger presence in midfield especially by the end of the season. He also somehow someway still fulfilled defensive duties. All the ingredients of a box to box player ;) Considering he would double the assist / goals our midfield achieved this season if given more of a free rein once a right back in the mould of Andy was added it might be worth consideration. Name any other 22 year old in Europe with his talent and you be talking about players worth 125m plus and I only can think of one player in that category. Anyway just glad we can discuss this issue as lucky to have him :)
Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7208 on: Today at 11:13:24 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:02:45 am

Well do you think its easier to pick up a right back in the transfer market than a creative player who can float between midfield, out wide and still get back when required? Just saying the lad definitely seem to have a bigger presence in midfield especially by the end of the season. He also somehow someway still fulfilled defensive duties. All the ingredients of a box to box player ;) Considering he would double the assist / goals our midfield achieved this season if given more of a free rein once a right back in the mould of Andy was added it might be worth consideration. Name any other 22 year old in Europe with his talent and you be talking about players worth 125m plus and I only can think of one player in that category. Anyway just glad we can discuss this issue as lucky to have him :)

Max Aarons is expected to be offski.
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7209 on: Today at 11:17:58 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:02:45 am

Well do you think its easier to pick up a right back in the transfer market than a creative player who can float between midfield, out wide and still get back when required? Just saying the lad definitely seem to have a bigger presence in midfield especially by the end of the season. He also somehow someway still fulfilled defensive duties. All the ingredients of a box to box player ;) Considering he would double the assist / goals our midfield achieved this season if given more of a free rein once a right back in the mould of Andy was added it might be worth consideration. Name any other 22 year old in Europe with his talent and you be talking about players worth 125m plus and I only can think of one player in that category. Anyway just glad we can discuss this issue as lucky to have him :)

I honestly think its an absolutely ridiculous discussion :D

He's practically redefined what you can get from a right-back. Why on earth would you take that away, just because he could play somewhere else? I dont even know who you'd possibly look at to come in at right back and get even close to Trent. Cancelo cost £60 million two years ago and doesnt come close. Wan Bissaka? Trippier? Matt Doherty? He's so far ahead of everyone else in the world in his position. Its honestly as daft as someone going 'fucking hell look how good Van Dijk is with the ball, lets try him in CM'.
Skeeve

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7210 on: Today at 11:26:44 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 10:13:13 am
So three days after England don't get out of the group?

That's a little unfair, they might reach the dizzying heights of losing in their first knockout games instead.  ;D
PaulF

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7211 on: Today at 11:27:21 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:17:58 am
Its honestly as daft as someone going 'fucking hell look how good Van Dijk is with the ball, lets try him in CM'.

Or look out how good Alisson is with his feet. Let's play him up front  :)
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7212 on: Today at 11:32:19 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:27:21 am
Or look out how good Alisson is with his feet. Let's play him up front  :)

More league goals than Origi this season so not a bad shout :D
fowlermagic

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7213 on: Today at 11:33:23 am
I guess you are appalled with the thought of Trent playing in midfield even though its been thrown out there since his first season with us. No worries as I am just glad I did not suggest Virgil as our new forward as surely would be right out of the Duncan Ferguson mould with Collymore skills.  ;D
fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7214 on: Today at 11:38:03 am
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 11:33:23 am
I guess you are appalled with the thought of Trent playing in midfield even though its been thrown out there since his first season with us. No worries as I am just glad I did not suggest Virgil as our new forward as surely would be right out of the Duncan Ferguson mould with Collymore skills.  ;D

Nah not appalled, its just daft!

Thankfully the manager, and Trent, have never shown any sort of desire to transition there. It might be something to be discussed in a few years maybe, if we end up with another top quality RB coming through or something. But right now, nah. Considering his age, his level compared to other RBs in the world and his importance to the team I'd guess he's pretty much the last player in the team we'd be looking to put in a different position.
Knight

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7215 on: Today at 11:39:26 am
I don't know why this point gets so much pushback. It's an interesting thought experiment if nothing else. And it's nothing like the Van Dijk in CM claim. Van Dijk's BEST attributes are most served by putting him at CB. The thing about Trent is he's sooo good offensively that it's not strange at all to ask whether you'd get more from him offensively by playing him in a different position. Now the reality is, we wouldn't want him playing as an 8 in our system because our system is intentionally designed to get as much out of him as a RB. But put him in a Guardiola system, would you want him as an 8 in the De Bruyne mould? Maybe. And that's no sleight on him as a RB, he dominates the flank as well as anyone in world football and if Southgate understood the role of his fullbacks differently (that is, better) he'd be one of the first names on the team sheet for England. It's just a recognition that his skillset is so extraordinary that you can imagine other ways of making use of it on a football pitch. And if you wanted to change your system up, would it be worth pondering whether you'd get Trent to start from a different position? Maybe. Also worth pointing out that fullbacks also being brilliant CMs/ vice versa is a relatively common thing. The best 6 in the world, and a Liverpool player, is one of them.
12C

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7216 on: Today at 11:42:04 am
Quote from: ConqueredAllOfEurope on Today at 10:41:35 am
The fact that Southgate even has to think about whether to take Trent is crazy. Trent is a massive part as to why our form picked up in the last 10 games of the season. He has also upped his defensive responsibility (to help and protect two inexperienced CBs in Phillips and Williams) and has improved considerably.

Yes, he might not "defend' as well as James or Wan Bissaka but what he gives going forward is invaluable. He alone has the ability to win games, from the right back position!

Anyway, Southgate's stupidity (if he doesn't pick Trent) will benefit us massively as it will give him a full summer to rest.

Our own BabuYagu has destroyed this myth

Long thread but.
https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1394707915941023746?s=21
spider-neil

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7217 on: Today at 11:54:09 am
You have to question the logic of going defensive with the attacking English players plying their trade.

Attacking players like; Sterling, Grealish, Sancho, Trent, Kane, etc. But you are going to stick bodies behind the ball pump the ball long? Trent is going to be sacrificed because he isn't deemed solid enough to carry out that game plan? Frankly, it's idiocy. Southgate won't be in the job long and Trent just needs to sit tight until England hire a coach with a clue. 
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7218 on: Today at 11:55:49 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:54:09 am
I just question the logic of going defensive with English players plying their trade.

England has excellent attackers; Sterling, Grealish, Sancho, Trent, Kane, etc. But you are going to stick bodies behind the ball pump the ball long? Trent is going to be sacrificed because he isn't deemed solid enough to carry out that game plan? Frankly, it's idiocy. Southgate won't be in the job long and Trent just needs to sit tight until England hire a coach with a clue.

mmmm, could be a long wait then. It's not like they have a history of appointing competence.
Mighty_Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #7219 on: Today at 12:09:51 pm
Trent may well end up in midfield but it won't be till after Jurgen leaves in 2024 (or hopefully later). We all know he has the passing range to play there but whether he has the other attributes required in Klopp midfield remains to be seen but you would lose his crossing ability to an extent.. Don't forget that we already have someone who can gloriously spray passes from CM.

As of now, he is still only an RB in name only, similar to how Mo and Sadio are labelled as LW/RW in FIFA. Let him drift inside when it suits, and general cause carnage where we think he is most effective.

He has the best offensive passing range in England, has the stats and the medals to back it up. If Southgate can't find a place for him in the team then that is on him.
