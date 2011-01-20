I don't know why this point gets so much pushback. It's an interesting thought experiment if nothing else. And it's nothing like the Van Dijk in CM claim. Van Dijk's BEST attributes are most served by putting him at CB. The thing about Trent is he's sooo good offensively that it's not strange at all to ask whether you'd get more from him offensively by playing him in a different position. Now the reality is, we wouldn't want him playing as an 8 in our system because our system is intentionally designed to get as much out of him as a RB. But put him in a Guardiola system, would you want him as an 8 in the De Bruyne mould? Maybe. And that's no sleight on him as a RB, he dominates the flank as well as anyone in world football and if Southgate understood the role of his fullbacks differently (that is, better) he'd be one of the first names on the team sheet for England. It's just a recognition that his skillset is so extraordinary that you can imagine other ways of making use of it on a football pitch. And if you wanted to change your system up, would it be worth pondering whether you'd get Trent to start from a different position? Maybe. Also worth pointing out that fullbacks also being brilliant CMs/ vice versa is a relatively common thing. The best 6 in the world, and a Liverpool player, is one of them.