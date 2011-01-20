« previous next »
Obviously Trent wants to go and I hope he does for his sake. But as an Irish man, I cannot get over the sheer arrogance or foolishness of Gareth Southgate to think that England are a better squad without the best right back in Europe in it. Every other nation will be absolutely delighted if he doesn't line up against them. And there's no one can tell me that Harry Kane will not be fuming either. The delivery Trent has is better than any England player.
If Trent doesn't go then I hope whoever is at rb gets roasted alive.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:56:53 pm
Ramsey left out Greaves and won the World Cup. If Southgate leaves out Trent and wins the Euros he will have the last laugh. But, let's face it, that just isn't going to happen.

Greaves got injured in the final group game v France. 14 stitches in a leg wound. Hurst came in for him & scored the only goal in the quarter-final against Agrentina & kept his place. By the way, the amount of timesI've seen in books & newspaper articles that Roger Hunt took Greaves' place is insane. Hunt played every game!

Back to TAA - I couldn't name 3 better full-backs in Europe, let alone England
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 01:28:36 pm
Disagree on Hoddle, think his teams played the game the right way and I wouldn't call Beckham a flair player.  He was technically great and a hard worker.
There was that famous story training during France 98 and Hoddle chastising Beckham for his free kicks telling him his technique was wrong, was in Tony Adams Biography.
I'm Welsh so don't particularly care how well England do but I can't begin to imagine how this could affect Trent in a mental and emotional capacity. It's the way Southgate goes about it which I find most unsettling, like he hangs him out to dry for the whole country.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:01:55 pm
I would love to know why people are mentioning Wan-Bissaka. He has 3 caps for the U21's and none for the full side. In fact, he has only ever been called up for one England squad in 2019 which he pulled out of.

Personally, I could see why Southgate would leave Trent out. Southgate is still in the dark ages tactically. The role of England's right back isn't to create or attack, it is just to baby sit Maguire and cover for his lack of pace. Trent playing that role for England would be like getting Da Vinci to emulsion your ceiling.

The further our players are away from the xenophobic overrated England team that will inevitably implode the better.

Its not overrated, the players are great the manager isnt. On the subject of xenophobia or racism I can name a bunch of nations in this same competition which our other players play for that are far worst in that respect which is why Im always surprised when people always bring it up in regards to England and not the other countries also.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:58:07 pm
He didnt leave him out of his squad though. Didnt he lose his place during the tournament through injury and Hurdt kept his place for the final.

Yep. Greaves played in all the group stage matches (Uruguay, Mexico and France). He got injured in the last game and wasn't fit until the final. At that point Ramsey kept with Hurst
I'll be disappointed for Trent if he doesn't go but be happy that he gets the summer off and a full pre-season. We'll benefit next season from Southgate's idiocy.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 03:07:17 pm
Thats the mad thing Al. At least if he picked Wan-Bissaka ahead of him youd argue he wants something by very different. But it seems that alongside Walker and Trippier who Southgate clearly trusts, his third RB is Reece James who has the same question marks around him that Trent does, but doesnt attack or defend as well from what I can see.

Trippier can play left back as well though, which makes him a decent squad option. Trent isn't slow but Walker and James are lightening quick and that is what Southgate is after.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm
Its not overrated, the players are great the manager isnt. On the subject of xenophobia or racism I can name a bunch of nations in this same competition which our other players play for that are far worst in that respect which is why Im always surprised when people always bring it up in regards to England and not the other countries also.

The keepers and centre back options are really poor though.
Amazing player but his free ability is seriously overrated by the commentators. The way they describe him was like he is as good in direct free kick as Suarez was for us.

If Trent is not selected, hope he will train on his direct free kick. Amazing the number of shots he blast over.
If he does not go it`s a scandalous decision. The best right back in the league by a mile. Was not his best in the first half of the season, but he had covid. Second half of the season he has been very good. At the end of the day our defence was one of the best in the league even if it only cost 8 mill. 
Even if Southgate prefers to go with stronger more muscular RB's who are perhaps better defending one on one than Trent, (like Walker or Wan Bissaka) how on Earth an average joe like Trippier gets in ahead of Trent is beyond me.

Also, the fact that Trent could easily play as a midfielder and is maybe the best set-piece taker - surely there is a place for him in the squad at the very LEAST.

It's a strange decision to leave him out entirely and looks like a personal issue.
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Yesterday at 02:42:36 pm
Southgate is a "yes man" shit bag who is well aware he has no business managing at the level he's managing at. A classic spoofer. A duffer.

He'll select Trent for the squad in my opinion due to media backlash but he won't actually play him in any of the games. He'll take the heat off himself by picking Trent, everyone will say he's seen sense, but then he'll use Walker or Wan-Bissaka.

Southgate will know he's on borrowed time in the job so he'll do everything he can to get some credit into the bank going into the tournament because he'll know they don't have a hope in hell of winning it with him in charge, so picking Trent buys him some brownie points off the media pre-tournament.

If he doesn't pick Trent he immediately puts a big target on his own back before a ball is kicked. He won't do that. Just my thoughts.

I wouldn't blame Southgate for not playing TAA to be honest and i can understand why he would pick Bissaka. If i have to choose between F1 car and a bycicle, I'd choose a bycicle because i have no fucking idea how to drive that speedy machine.

TAA is a special player. He's not only England's best fullback, he's potentially one of the greatest for his position because he has evolved that position. Of course this is too much for the younger Roy Hodgson who wants your fullbacks to be typical fullbacks i.e. failed wingers and the dumbest players on the pitch.
Quote from: Davidbowie on Yesterday at 03:36:23 pm
Even if Southgate prefers to go with stronger more muscular RB's who are perhaps better defending one on one than Trent, (like Walker or Wan Bissaka) how on Earth an average joe like Trippier gets in ahead of Trent is beyond me.

Also, the fact that Trent could easily play as a midfielder and is maybe the best set-piece taker - surely there is a place for him in the squad at the very LEAST.

It's a strange decision to leave him out entirely and looks like a personal issue.

Harsh on Trippier. Hes had an excellent season under Simeone winning the league. Walker, Trent and him should be the three 'on the plane'.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:29:52 pm
Trippier can play left back as well though, which makes him a decent squad option. Trent isn't slow but Walker and James are lightening quick and that is what Southgate is after.

The question for me is why Southgate would prioritize pace over passing range and technical ability. He wont play with a high line. The fullbacks wont need significant recovery pace. England will be fucked, though, when all of their creativity comes through the middle and other sides just sit in and clog it up. Trent stretches the defense. He forces it to shift significantly toward the touch line. England will struggle to score if they go behind and dont have enough creativity from the fullbacks. I mean, Klopp solved the bus with fullbacks!
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 03:43:51 pm
I wouldn't blame Southgate for not playing TAA to be honest and i can understand why he would pick Bissaka. If i have to choose between F1 car and a bycicle, I'd choose a bycicle because i have no fucking idea how to drive that speedy machine.

TAA is a special player. He's not only England's best fullback, he's potentially one of the greatest for his position because he has evolved that position. Of course this is too much for the younger Roy Hodgson who wants your fullbacks to be typical fullbacks i.e. failed wingers and the dumbest players on the pitch.

lol great analogy
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 02:56:53 pm
Ramsey left out Greaves and won the World Cup. If Southgate leaves out Trent and wins the Euros he will have the last laugh. But, let's face it, that just isn't going to happen.

Alf Ramsey won the World Cup with his Wingless Wonders. I have total belief in Gareth Southgate and his Witless Wonders.
Quote from: tubby pls. on Yesterday at 03:14:37 pm
But both Sky and MOTD have been consistently pushing the fact that Trent should be in the squad at the absolute least.  If Southgate was swayed by the media, he'd bow to that pressure and include him.
Look/listen closer to the veiled insults and the long-standing narratives about TAA built up over the last 18 months. It did a lot of damage over time.

Yes, Sky, Talksport and MotD are now clamouring for Trent to be in the squad but only after the brouhaha over him being dropped in March (which surprised everybody). By then the damage had already been done. It almost felt/sounded like Southgate was already looking for excuses to drop him. Imagine dropping a playmaker for 12 weeks of "poor form" but picking one who's been out all season for a gambling ban. And Eric Dier!

MotD are and have always been on the "Trent's defensive frailties" brigade, or calling for him to be moved to midfield (as if Jurgen should take a telling from a bunch of muppet pundits). Gary Neville on Sky has been diabolical. I specifically remember a massive argument a few weeks ago between him and Carra that spilled over to the car parks and made the papers. He insisted that Trent was not as good defensively as the other RBs and Southgate wouldn't (or shouldn't, can't remember) pick him for the Euro squad.

I don't care if they've lately changed their tune. They are still reporting on SSN that TAA stands to miss out "because England have an embarrassment of riches at RB." Before that they were reporting in recent weeks that "now that teams are allowed 26 players TAA might make it" (or something along those lines). I find these types of statements insulting. Imagine England thinking they have 10 players better than Trent Alexander Arnold, let alone 25!

For all his defensive qualities not even Kyle Walker is on Trent's level as a football player. Plus he plays with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho. And not even Wan Bissaka gives away more penalties than Kyle Walker.
Just posted.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A4061F43ku8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A4061F43ku8</a>
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 05:53:46 pm
Just posted.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/A4061F43ku8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/A4061F43ku8</a>

Good video well made. Makes some good points but I think he underestimates Trent's ability to defend and overestimates the likes of Walker to defend.
Literally the only reason why I'd want him in the England squad is to avoid the psychological blow that not being chosen would bring. Every other aspect of him not going is positive. And even that psychological blow would probably spur him on to work harder.
So Southgate will take out a 30-man provisional squad tomorrow. If Trent isn't in that one, he might as well bin England off until Southgate leaves.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
So Southgate will take out a 30-man provisional squad tomorrow. If Trent isn't in that one, he might as well bin England off until Southgate leaves.
Telegraph saying he'll be in the expanded provisional squad.

Unless Walker or James get injured in the Champions League final I'd be surprised if he makes it past that though
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 11:15:28 pm
Telegraph saying he'll be in the expanded provisional squad.

Unless Walker or James get injured in the Champions League final I'd be surprised if he makes it past that though

I'd tell that waistcoat wearing twat to fuck off if it was me, come into the 30 man squad and then be let go a week later when he announces the squad

And then I would join one of the tv commentary teams and slag everyone in the squad off, because I am that petty
Trent should just not go. Sounds like a recipe for getting injured (taken out by a competitor). Why couldn't he just announce his full squad like every other manager? Fucks sake.
In other news Belgium not taking de Breune, France dont need Mbappe, Portugal leave Ronaldo at home but Wan Bissaka is nailed on for England. If England dont need Trent then sell your house and put every penny on Southgates legends winning the tournament because they must have 25 all time winners in the squad.
Or Southgate is a clueless bellend miles out of his depth.
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 10:54:33 pm
So Southgate will take out a 30-man provisional squad tomorrow. If Trent isn't in that one, he might as well bin England off until Southgate leaves.

So hang on a second. England are the only national team to not have yet named a Euro 2020 squad. And it's been said that Southgate doesn't want to select 26 players because he thinks 23 is enough (the BBC 's article seems to infer he might be selecting 26). But he will announce a thirty-man provisional squad, even though he'll cut it down on June 1st.

England's first warm-up friendly takes place on June 2nd. What's the point? There seems to be some suggestion that he wants to assess pre-tournament fitness, which would a) fly in the face of what England tend to do at these tournaments b) discounts the fact that several players aren't going to be there.  This looks more like having extra bodies in training due to the fact he's going to be short several players because of the EL/CL finals. If he isn't planning on selecting TAA he should just get it over and done with.
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 11:53:52 pm
Sounds like a recipe for getting injured (taken out by a competitor).

You need to be less paranoid.  It's just as likely that Trent will want to injure one of his competitors for the spot.  So not remotely likely.
Southgate's a useless twat that couldn't pick a winner in a one horse race!
Quote from: Kop Kenny on Today at 02:19:51 am
Southgate's a useless twat that couldn't pick a winner in a one horse race!

Well, that's not easy, is it? The horse may or may not finish...
Wheres this idea that Trents not fast come from? He eats up ground in a big hurry with those long strides and he can do it all day, too. Plenty fast.
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:24:15 pm
Its not overrated, the players are great the manager isnt. On the subject of xenophobia or racism I can name a bunch of nations in this same competition which our other players play for that are far worst in that respect which is why Im always surprised when people always bring it up in regards to England and not the other countries also.

I agree. This may be the most talented group of English players for a very long time - quite possibly more talented than Stevie's generation. They're maybe missing an LB and certainly could use better for GK, but otherwise there's talent aplenty.

The problem with the English team has always been and continues to be that England has pretty limited coaching talent. I'd actually really like to see this English team get absolutely trounced at the Euros, and then Stevie taking over before the world cup. It might be a bit early for him, but it'd be interesting to see how he works with some top quality talent.
