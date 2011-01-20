But both Sky and MOTD have been consistently pushing the fact that Trent should be in the squad at the absolute least. If Southgate was swayed by the media, he'd bow to that pressure and include him.



Look/listen closer to the veiled insults and the long-standing narratives about TAA built up over the last 18 months. It did a lot of damage over time.Yes, Sky, Talksport and MotD are now clamouring for Trent to be in the squad but only after the brouhaha over him being dropped in March (which surprised everybody). By then the damage had already been done. It almost felt/sounded like Southgate was already looking for excuses to drop him. Imagine dropping a playmaker for 12 weeks of "poor form" but picking one who's been out all season for a gambling ban. And Eric Dier!MotD are and have always been on the "Trent's defensive frailties" brigade, or calling for him to be moved to midfield (as if Jurgen should take a telling from a bunch of muppet pundits). Gary Neville on Sky has been diabolical. I specifically remember a massive argument a few weeks ago between him and Carra that spilled over to the car parks and made the papers. He insisted that Trent was not as good defensively as the other RBs and Southgate wouldn't (or shouldn't, can't remember) pick him for the Euro squad.I don't care if they've lately changed their tune. They are still reporting on SSN that TAA stands to miss out "because England have an embarrassment of riches at RB." Before that they were reporting in recent weeks that "now that teams are allowed 26 players TAA might make it" (or something along those lines). I find these types of statements insulting. Imagine England thinking they have 10 players better than Trent Alexander Arnold, let alone 25!For all his defensive qualities not even Kyle Walker is on Trent's level as a football player. Plus he plays with Kevin De Bruyne and Fernandinho. And not even Wan Bissaka gives away more penalties than Kyle Walker.