If it's about this season then how is Sterling anywhere near the squad



What angers me more than him not being picked is this lie that it's about form. That just insults us all. No, it's about Southgate England game plan being to try and be as boring as possible and score from a set piece. He has no clue or desire to get the best out of Trent and that's why he's not going.



TAA has been top 3 performers for us second half of the season and the stats reflect that.