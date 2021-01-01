« previous next »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 01:05:51 pm
If true, then it should answer fully any lingering questions as to why the English national team has always had (with the possible exception of Robson and Venables) an absolute shitshow of inept, uninspired, face-fits, unadventurous ballsacks.

In fairness though, Scotland in the 80's kept not selecting Jocky, so ineptness at the national level is not just an England trait...

Hansen only got something like 28 caps for Scotland didnt he? Incredible.
If it's about this season then how is Sterling anywhere near the squad

What angers me more than him not being picked is this lie that it's about form. That just insults us all. No, it's about Southgate England game plan being to try and be as boring as possible and score from a set piece. He has no clue or desire to get the best out of Trent and that's why he's not going.

TAA has been top 3 performers for us second half of the season and the stats reflect that.
Hes defo going, unfortunately, even Southgate isnt that fucking stupid.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:31:25 pm
Hansen only got something like 28 caps for Scotland didnt he? Incredible.

Ferguson didn't take him to the World Cup, preferring to take two mules from Aberdeen who he'd hand reared himself.

Scotland finished bottom of their group and the two mules were left in Mexico where they came into possession of a small tenant farmer.

Something like that.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:28:37 pm
Next week

Yes, a week on Tuesday. It will all come out then but I really hope more stuff is not going to be leaked as it will be really unfair on the players concerned.
Thing is I think England play with 3 CBs right? Why would you want your wingback to be defensive minded if you're already playing with 3 at the back?
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 11:12:53 am
Its not even a question of him being Englands best RB, thats beyond debate now, but hes one of the best players in Europe full-stop.

I dont know whether its stupidity or arrogance on Southgate and Englands part, its probably both, but there is no justification for leaving one of Europes best out of an England squad that will select Pickford, Trippier and Dier among its supposed best 26 available players.

Even if you were brain dead enough to think he doesn't suit your system (laughable in itself since he'd be perfect as a wingback with a back 3), you'd surely take such a player along anyway as not doing so will just give the media more ammo to use against you when you inevitably crash out to the first competent side you face and at worst it gives you another option off the bench than some random who won't do anything besides sit on the bench anyway.

Shame for Trent if it happens, but delighted for us and our preseason plans.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:49:16 pm
Yes, a week on Tuesday. It will all come out then but I really hope more stuff is not going to be leaked as it will be really unfair on the players concerned.

GOod point Jill

Wonder if the timing of this 'report' is deliberately trying to distract Trent

If it isn't it's yet another hilarious example to add to the long list of talented players not appreciated or understood by the talent-phobic English football establishment. They're more comfortable with a David Batty or a Declan RIce than a Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard. A Gary Neville over a Trent.

I hate everything about the xenophobic jingoistic footballing establishment from the FA down, but at least I can enjoy the schadenfreude that they'll never enjoy the thing they want most - an England trophy.
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:58:56 pm
GOod point Jill

Wonder if the timing of this 'report' is deliberately trying to distract Trent

If it isn't it's yet another hilarious example to add to the long list of talented players not appreciated or understood by the talent-phobic English football establishment. They're more comfortable with a David Batty or a Declan RIce than a Paul Scholes or Steven Gerrard. A Gary Neville over a Trent.

I hate everything about the xenophobic jingoistic footballing establishment from the FA down, but at least I can enjoy the schadenfreude that they'll never enjoy the thing they want most - an England trophy.

Completely agree.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:59:13 pm
Personally I think it's exactly what southgate would do. Get it in the press, judge the reaction blah blah. Still chance to change his mind if he gets pelters for it. Also, you don't know who might get injured between now and then - so if james gets injured then trent presumably goes - so no need for a full announcement. Just test the waters. It sounds about right to me, anyway.
Oh, I think you might have a good point here. Forgot what a cowardly c*nt Southgate actually is.
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:46:11 pm
Ferguson didn't take him to the World Cup, preferring to take two mules from Aberdeen who he'd hand reared himself.

Scotland finished bottom of their group and the two mules were left in Mexico where they came into possession of a small tenant farmer.

Something like that.

Ha ha  ;D
