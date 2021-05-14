I still have nightmares, flashbacks, of being at Stamford Bridge some time in early 2000s I suppose. Jamie Carragher was playing right back and every time Liverpool went on the attack he would stop running as soon as he hit the half way line. It was so noticeable that it can only have been a team commandment.



There was no space behind Jamie that day. Nothing the Chelsea attack could exploit. We lost 4-0.



Remember that game we were top of the League going in to that game just before Xmas with people urging Ged to take the handbrake off. We lost 4-0 and then the following game we lost 2-1 at home to Arsenal after Giovanni van Bronckhorst got sent off.Those two games pretty much cost us the League and defined Ged's time at Liverpool.I think the commentators are still in the dark ages and expect full backs to sit and defend.