My favourite one is teams exploit the space in behind Trent. As if he can be creating chances in the final third at an astonishing rate and sitting alongside his centre back at the same time. It is quite clearly one or the other. Yet they still parrot out the same tired old clichés.
The number of professional footballers on the TV that keep saying he needs to get back.
Thats not his job, the midfield are supposed to cover him whilst hes up field. It seems a very basic misunderstanding of his role. When we are defending he is absolutely in the right back position. When we are attacking hes pushed on much more and space behind him is covered (or should be anyway).
Its not an easy balance, but even spotting it seems beyond a lot of footballers.