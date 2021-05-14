« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 665695 times)

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • JFT 96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6920 on: Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm
Good call. Many football fans watch football with the prejudices of their own youth intact. Footballers playing in certain positions are meant to perform in certain distinctive and traditional  ways. When they leave those well-worn grooves people can get confused, or even upset. When I was a kid a "winger" wasn't really a winger unless he ploughed the same narrow strip of field by the touchline and had "chalk on his boots." Those who cut inside a full back or chose to exploit the space left empty by a roving half back were said not to understand wing play at all. The assumption was that they left the wings because they couldn't dribble or cross a ball. The more innovative they were the more criticism they drew. Think of Keegan. Number 7. But so much more than a winger. Never completely understood outside Liverpool though. And people had to cover their confusion by calling him "workmanlike".

It's the same thing when Trent Alexander-Arnold takes the ball through midfield or consistently takes up positions even beyond Firmino and Salah. The prejudiced reaction is always the same. "Yeah, well, I suppose he's ok at that but he can't defend can he?" It's literally inconceivable to a cloistered mind like that that a footballer can be a brilliant attacker and a brilliant defender. It can't be. Gary Neville on Trent? I don't think so. You'd get more joy asking your pet dog to explain astronomy.

There's a reason that Trent is now considered by elite football coaches the world over to be the best full back on the planet. They know the value of innovation and are happy to pay homage to a footballer who re-defines the position he plays.

It's just fantastic that we have a player like this - and that he's still so young. That performance v Manchester U was out of this world.

My favourite one is teams exploit the space in behind Trent. As if he can be creating chances in the final third at an astonishing rate and sitting alongside his centre back at the same time. It is quite clearly one or the other. Yet they still parrot out the same tired old clichés.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,733
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6921 on: Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm »
That game really meant a lot to him, hes scouse and a fan as well as a player. He became a captain right there imo. Just brilliant.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,584
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6922 on: Yesterday at 04:43:46 pm »
Great to see him back at the top of his game.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,015
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6923 on: Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
My favourite one is teams exploit the space in behind Trent. As if he can be creating chances in the final third at an astonishing rate and sitting alongside his centre back at the same time. It is quite clearly one or the other. Yet they still parrot out the same tired old clichés.

I still have nightmares, flashbacks, of being at Stamford Bridge some time in early 2000s I suppose. Jamie Carragher was playing right back and every time Liverpool went on the attack he would stop running as soon as he hit the half way line. It was so noticeable that it can only have been a team commandment.

There was no space behind Jamie that day. Nothing the Chelsea attack could exploit. We lost 4-0.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6924 on: Yesterday at 04:48:16 pm »
He's gone up several gears in recent games. He acts like he's taking the game by the scruff, in Hendo's absence. Honestly it's hard to verbalise but there's a kind of aura about him that wasn't there before.

This is his development from a talented kid into an abolute boss happening right before our eyes
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6925 on: Yesterday at 04:50:29 pm »
The new right-footed Roberto Carlos. Trent's got a a mean free kick and a powerful shot on him too, sometimes I'd like to see him try more from 25-30 yards.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,316
  • JFT 96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6926 on: Yesterday at 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:46:02 pm
I still have nightmares, flashbacks, of being at Stamford Bridge some time in early 2000s I suppose. Jamie Carragher was playing right back and every time Liverpool went on the attack he would stop running as soon as he hit the half way line. It was so noticeable that it can only have been a team commandment.

There was no space behind Jamie that day. Nothing the Chelsea attack could exploit. We lost 4-0.

Remember that game we were top of the League going in to that game just before Xmas with people urging Ged to take the handbrake off. We lost 4-0 and then the following game we lost 2-1 at home to Arsenal after Giovanni van Bronckhorst got sent off.

Those two games pretty much cost us the League and defined Ged's time at Liverpool.

I think the commentators are still in the dark ages and expect full backs to sit and defend.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6927 on: Yesterday at 05:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:42:04 pm

 Think of Keegan. Number 7. But so much more than a winger. Never completely understood outside Liverpool though. And people had to cover their confusion by calling him "workmanlike".



I'm old enough to remember when Callaghan was converted from a steady Eddy right winger to a midfield player. And even some Liverpool supporters (in particular the loud mouthed prick who stood behind me on the Kop) didn't get the effect.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,128
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6928 on: Yesterday at 05:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm
That game really meant a lot to him, hes scouse and a fan as well as a player. He became a captain right there imo. Just brilliant.

And wasn't his uncle United's Club Secretary?

Bit of family pride coming to the fore.
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,595
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6929 on: Yesterday at 06:01:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 14, 2021, 11:42:20 am
We know how good his passing range is. But I loved a couple of those surging runs he made last night. Lovely swivel of the hips and a good turn of pace.
The one where he ghosted past Pogba put a massive smile on my chops - the boy is un-fucking-believable!
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,349
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6930 on: Yesterday at 09:27:49 pm »
Has he bulked up recently? He looked an absolute unit against the Mancs.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,134
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6931 on: Today at 09:08:05 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:20:35 pm
My favourite one is teams exploit the space in behind Trent. As if he can be creating chances in the final third at an astonishing rate and sitting alongside his centre back at the same time. It is quite clearly one or the other. Yet they still parrot out the same tired old clichés.
The number of professional footballers on the TV that keep saying he needs to get back.

Thats not his job, the midfield are supposed to cover him whilst hes up field. It seems a very basic misunderstanding of his role.  When we are defending he is absolutely in the right back position.  When we are attacking hes pushed on much more and space behind him is covered (or should be anyway).

Its not an easy balance, but even spotting it seems beyond  a lot of footballers.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 