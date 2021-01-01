England may not want to play in the same way to have TAA as the hub of creativity and the midfield designed to protect his side, but I don't understand why Southgate wouldn't take him. It's crazy. He offers something completely different from the other full-backs. Even if Southgate doesn't want him to be first-choice and would prefer a more defensive/traditional RB, surely you'd like to have the option of TAA off the bench?



As Tubby says, he can even try him out in midfield. In a lot of ways, he's a midfielder that we've made excel at RB, but Southgate is really worried about fitting him into the side, then try him in the midfield leading up to the Euros.



Imagine England down 1-0 with 30 minutes to go. With Kane and Calvert-Lewin as options upfront, you don't want Trent delivering passes/crosses into the box? Think of the quick transition possibilities. If you have a Grealish-type or a winger/forward like Sterling on the left, Trent's quick switches and long passes can quickly open up space. You can see Chilwell flying up the pitch like Robbo, and with link-up play on the left and runners from midfield, that instantly opens up the attack.



TAA offers something so different from the others and has game-changing quality. England is mad not to take him, but nothing with England surprises me anymore.