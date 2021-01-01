« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 659407 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6840 on: Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:04:16 pm
Supposedly Trent has unfollowed England on Twitter (seriously, who keeps an eye on such things?!) so people seem to think he's been told he's not going to the Euros.

Good stuff. Looks like Henderson may struggle to be fit in time as well so we could have both for pre season.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,621
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6841 on: Yesterday at 09:32:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:21:20 pm
Good stuff. Looks like Henderson may struggle to be fit in time as well so we could have both for pre season.

Obviously no Gomez either so would that mean no one in the England squad? Hopefully no Virgil, Gini might not be our problem so its possibly only Robbo who could get run into the ground in the summer who needs the rest, and even then, probably only for 3 games.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6842 on: Yesterday at 09:35:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:32:01 pm
Obviously no Gomez either so would that mean no one in the England squad? Hopefully no Virgil, Gini might not be our problem so its possibly only Robbo who could get run into the ground in the summer who needs the rest, and even then, probably only for 3 games.

Thiago and Jota will be there as well. But it could potentially be no summer football for Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez, Trent, Salah, Mane, Henderson. Quite good that for us.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,174
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6843 on: Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm »
Mo might end up going to the Olympics.

Shame it's the Copa America too, Bobby could do with a break.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6844 on: Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:36:58 pm
Mo might end up going to the Olympics.

Shame it's the Copa America too, Bobby could do with a break.

The Olympics are in late July and are only a 2 week long event so it would almost be like normal pre season. It shouldn’t be as taxing as a Euros or Copa America.

Plenty of time for Salah to get a nice long holiday before that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:43:21 pm by a treeless whopper »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,089
  • YNWA
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6845 on: Yesterday at 09:45:40 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:04:16 pm
Supposedly Trent has unfollowed England on Twitter (seriously, who keeps an eye on such things?!) so people seem to think he's been told he's not going to the Euros.

Why would he have been told that already? Euro squad doesnt need to be picked for ages.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6846 on: Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 09:45:40 pm
Why would he have been told that already? Euro squad doesnt need to be picked for ages.

Its all Twitter rumour.

But really I dont see how he gets in. It was too late and if anything our form has not improved enough.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6847 on: Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:50:02 pm
Its all Twitter rumour.

But really I dont see how he gets in. It was too late and if anything our form has not improved enough.

Our form hasn't improved but his has been pretty good, and Southgate has been quite publicly called out for not picking him, which is all Southgate really cares about - media opinion.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6848 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 09:56:13 pm
Our form hasn't improved but his has been pretty good, and Southgate has been quite publicly called out for not picking him, which is all Southgate really cares about - media opinion.

He has been good since January from the Spurs game, probably our best player. That made no difference and I doubt these recent performances will affect anything.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,108
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 02:10:30 pm »
Apparently squads at the Euro's may be increased to 26. Could give Trent a chance.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,834
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 02:21:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm
He has been good since January from the Spurs game, probably our best player. That made no difference and I doubt these recent performances will affect anything.

They will affect everything. Southgate made the error of watching Alexander-Arnold from a seat in the stadium. He did so twice I think. On both occasions Trent was superb, and on one occasion scored the winning the goal. Inevitably every time AA did something good the vision-mixer cut to Southgate. For a while it seemed they were the only two people at the event.

Southgate could continue to keep Trent out of the squad. But if he does so now he might as well attach a big sticker to his forehead saying "I've tried, honestly. But I know nothing about football."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,005
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 02:23:24 pm »
Ideal scenario for me is that if Trent gets a call up, they try him out in midfield for us because England already have a bunch of right backs who seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 02:26:26 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:23:24 pm
Ideal scenario for me is that if Trent gets a call up, they try him out in midfield for us because England already have a bunch of right backs who seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

I like the thought - unfortunately, that would require Southgate to be innovative/have a spine, neither of which is true.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,119
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 02:26:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:23:24 pm
Ideal scenario for me is that if Trent gets a call up, they try him out in midfield for us because England already have a bunch of right backs who seem to be ahead of him in the pecking order.
Exactly what I want them to do.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,164
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 03:12:09 pm »
England may not want to play in the same way to have TAA as the hub of creativity and the midfield designed to protect his side, but I don't understand why Southgate wouldn't take him.  It's crazy.  He offers something completely different from the other full-backs.  Even if Southgate doesn't want him to be first-choice and would prefer a more defensive/traditional RB, surely you'd like to have the option of TAA off the bench?

As Tubby says, he can even try him out in midfield.  In a lot of ways, he's a midfielder that we've made excel at RB, but Southgate is really worried about fitting him into the side, then try him in the midfield leading up to the Euros.

Imagine England down 1-0 with 30 minutes to go.  With Kane and Calvert-Lewin as options upfront, you don't want Trent delivering passes/crosses into the box?  Think of the quick transition possibilities.  If you have a Grealish-type or a winger/forward like Sterling on the left, Trent's quick switches and long passes can quickly open up space.  You can see Chilwell flying up the pitch like Robbo, and with link-up play on the left and runners from midfield, that instantly opens up the attack.

TAA offers something so different from the others and has game-changing quality.  England is mad not to take him, but nothing with England surprises me anymore.
Logged
King Kenny.

Online Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6855 on: Today at 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 03:12:09 pm
England may not want to play in the same way to have TAA as the hub of creativity and the midfield designed to protect his side, but I don't understand why Southgate wouldn't take him.  It's crazy.  He offers something completely different from the other full-backs.  Even if Southgate doesn't want him to be first-choice and would prefer a more defensive/traditional RB, surely you'd like to have the option of TAA off the bench?

As Tubby says, he can even try him out in midfield.  In a lot of ways, he's a midfielder that we've made excel at RB, but Southgate is really worried about fitting him into the side, then try him in the midfield leading up to the Euros.

Imagine England down 1-0 with 30 minutes to go.  With Kane and Calvert-Lewin as options upfront, you don't want Trent delivering passes/crosses into the box?  Think of the quick transition possibilities.  If you have a Grealish-type or a winger/forward like Sterling on the left, Trent's quick switches and long passes can quickly open up space.  You can see Chilwell flying up the pitch like Robbo, and with link-up play on the left and runners from midfield, that instantly opens up the attack.

TAA offers something so different from the others and has game-changing quality.  England is mad not to take him, but nothing with England surprises me anymore.

To use an American euphemism, if you're not going to let Trent cook then what's the point?  I agree 100% it's farcical that he wouldn't be in the squad but if he's not going to be used in a way that benefits the team then is there really any difference?  I suppose Trent would say yes but for us LFC fans I'm sure we'd rather just see him in red shirt on MW1 in August in one piece.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6856 on: Today at 05:11:49 pm »
Trent should just say thanks but no thanks and put his feet up, probably won't get picked anyway.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,391
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6857 on: Today at 05:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:21:50 pm
They will affect everything. Southgate made the error of watching Alexander-Arnold from a seat in the stadium. He did so twice I think. On both occasions Trent was superb, and on one occasion scored the winning the goal. Inevitably every time AA did something good the vision-mixer cut to Southgate. For a while it seemed they were the only two people at the event.

Southgate could continue to keep Trent out of the squad. But if he does so now he might as well attach a big sticker to his forehead saying "I've tried, honestly. But I know nothing about football."
To long, just "KNOB" will suffice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 