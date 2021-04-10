England or Southgates success will not depend on TAA, think people are making a big deal of it too much, wont be the first time a big player has been left behind for whatever especially a somewhat specialist talent like TAA.
Deschamps left Benzema behind for the World Cup and still went into win it, and he is just as archaic and defensive in approach as Southgate.
Trent is the best right back around, but it is the one position England can afford to experiment, I think a bigger shame for England will be the fact that they will be starting with Stones and Maguire at cb, two slow one paced players, maybe that is the thinking behind having Walker who is incredibly athletic starting instead to cover for the deficiencies of the other two.