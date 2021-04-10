Can he move further up the field and be even more effective while at the same time we can add a little more steel to the backline? Its a tricky situation as Trent gets so much room right now as a full back which may be lost if he started in midfield. Might negate that by giving him a free roaming role when we are in possession and even if we cough up the ball we still have Fabinho / Henderson and a slightly withdrawn right back as cover. Just a thought as I do think Trent switches off when back tracking / covering space but when he goes forward he becomes a different animal which would be a huge plus to a midfield that lacks goals / assists / impact players. They say Trent has more assists and goals than any other full back in the league over the past two seasons. I would not be surprised if he has more goals / assists v all our first choice midfielders combined. The lad has a bit of Bale about him who started as a full back as well.