Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 10, 2021, 08:18:44 pm
Best scouse player since Gerrard and he could quite possible surpass him. What an exquisite footballer. Well in Trent lad.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
April 10, 2021, 08:55:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 10, 2021, 05:13:42 pm

Forget a thousand words, this photo is a fucking novel. He made things hard for himself with those ridiculous comments after he dropped Trent. Could've cited rest, tiredness, needing to blood some new players, etc. etc. Instead he chooses to single out a young player and throw him under the bus like road kill. I fucking hate Southgate.

Quote from: Al 666 on April 10, 2021, 06:44:42 pm
Delighted for him. The stick he has taken has been way over the top.
It's that toolbag's fault. He must have known that his comments before the Euro qualifiers would cause a media sh*tstorm and a pile on. It's too much for anyone let alone a young player. Really irresponsible management.   
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:59:24 am
Thought his performance was fine before the goal even.. he makes the disallowed goal too.

There is way too much over analysis of his performance. An assist and goal in our last two PL games.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 03:46:46 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on April 10, 2021, 08:18:44 pm
Best scouse player since Gerrard and he could quite possible surpass him.

Lets not go overboard  ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 06:01:55 am
Quote from: Morgana on April 10, 2021, 08:55:14 pm
Forget a thousand words, this photo is a fucking novel. He made things hard for himself with those ridiculous comments after he dropped Trent. Could've cited rest, tiredness, needing to blood some new players, etc. etc. Instead he chooses to single out a young player and throw him under the bus like road kill. I fucking hate Southgate.
It's that toolbag's fault. He must have known that his comments before the Euro qualifiers would cause a media sh*tstorm and a pile on. It's too much for anyone let alone a young player. Really irresponsible management.   
Spot on. A wonderful goal yesterday from Trent and must meant the world to him after the racist abuse he got during the week. However the narrative that has developed over Trent the last few weeks is horrendous and it's all Southgates fault. He's shined a laser on Trent where every little thing is criticized by the media and fans. The fact that Trent could still perform is testament to his mental strength and support from his close circle. He makes mistakes, and instead of support Southgate drove the fucking bus over him repeatedly instead of admitting that he is firmly stuck in the 90's and couldn't understand attacking flair if it shoved a pole up his contracted arse.

I really wish Trent could tell him to fuck off, but alas know that won't happen.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:04:50 am
Angles from behind Trent and the goal are crazy, just no space for the shot at all until Ming's takes a step forward mid shot
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1380988963544920064?s=19

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:30:19 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:04:50 am
Angles from behind Trent and the goal are crazy, just no space for the shot at all until Ming's takes a step forward mid shot
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1380988963544920064?s=19

That angle is amazing. 😀
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 09:53:52 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:04:50 am
Angles from behind Trent and the goal are crazy, just no space for the shot at all until Ming's takes a step forward mid shot
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1380988963544920064?s=19
Can't believe that shot went in. What a hit son.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 10:02:06 am
After a very good performance and a world class goal he should probably keep having his premier league badge on his sleeve ironed on upside down ;) like it was v Villa

Just shows how bad Var cameras  are ;)
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:12:54 am
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 10:02:06 am
After a very good performance and a world class goal he should probably keep having his premier league badge on his sleeve ironed on upside down ;) like it was v Villa

Just shows how bad Var cameras  are ;)

I liked the rip in his undershirt thingy too near the elbow. Very Wonder Woman.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:17:52 am
Is he good or shit this week? Struggling to keep up.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:19:57 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:17:52 am
Is he good or shit this week? Struggling to keep up.

Well he had that one moment early in the 2nd half where he scuffed his pass and it went out for a throw-in, so he's shit I'm afraid.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:43:39 am
You can criticise a players form but the fact that his actual ability has been called in to question recently is ridiculous. Are memories so short that they cant remember Trent being the best RB in the world over the last few seasons, racking up ridiculous amounts of assists, and being part of one of the best defences in Europe over the last couple of years? Aged 19/20...

Like Klopp said, he has nothing to prove to anyone. Especially Gareth Fucking Southgate.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:09:01 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 11:17:52 am
Is he good or shit this week? Struggling to keep up.
Both with a world class goal
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 01:33:07 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:46:46 am
Lets not go overboard  ;D

I was a bit pissed  :D

Not an outrageous shout though, he's so special.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 03:46:46 am
Lets not go overboard  ;D

I get where youre coming from of course player wise

But....

Hes already surpassed him honours wise
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:25:27 pm
Having said that, And I do hate to be this twat but he hasnt been great defensively

Its just a fact. Very possibly a future midfielder under a different manager and system. Doubt Jurgen will do it
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:25:57 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:25:27 pm
Having said that, And I do hate to be this twat but he hasnt been great defensively

Its just a fact. Very possibly a future midfielder under a different manager and system. Doubt Jurgen will do it

He hasn't been bad either though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:28:02 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 02:25:57 pm
He hasn't been bad either though.

Mate, he has. At times of course, not unlike a lot of the players

Im Sure Ill be called every c*nt going for saying this but there you go.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 02:34:32 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:28:02 pm
Mate, he has. At times of course, not unlike a lot of the players

Im Sure Ill be called every c*nt going for saying this but there you go.

He's made mistakes, of course he has, but he's been in the side since he's been 18 and played over 170 games for us against a whole range of quality sides. That's always going to happen.

Is he the perfect defender? Nah. Is it the strongest part of his game? Nah. Is he a bad defender? Nah.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm
Every defender makes mistakes that result in goals. It's how football works. Only some get slain for it
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:04:58 pm
Every defender makes mistakes that result in goals. It's how football works. Only some get slain for it

Exactly.

Aaron Wan Baresi is often caught sleeping at the back post resulting in goals. Radio silence.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 04:58:45 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 04:55:56 pm
Exactly.

Aaron Wan Baresi is often caught sleeping at the back post resulting in goals. Radio silence.
Commentators on the Spurs-United game were just crying over Aaron Wan Baresi, a starting right back for Man United, but only 6th choice for Ingurland; how is this possible?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 05:05:10 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:58:45 pm
Commentators on the Spurs-United game were just crying over Aaron Wan Baresi, a starting right back for Man United, but only 6th choice for Ingurland; how is this possible?

I know  :D

Not a peep from them then when clumsily turns in to trouble on the half way line and loses the ball to Son in a dangerous position.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 07:02:44 pm
Can he move further up the field and be even more effective while at the same time we can add a little more steel to the backline? Its a tricky situation as Trent gets so much room right now as a full back which may be lost if he started in midfield. Might negate that by giving him a free roaming role when we are in possession and even if we cough up the ball we still have Fabinho / Henderson and a slightly withdrawn right back as cover. Just a thought as I do think Trent switches off when back tracking / covering space but when he goes forward he becomes a different animal which would be a huge plus to a midfield that lacks goals / assists / impact players. They say Trent has more assists and goals than any other full back in the league over the past two seasons. I would not be surprised if he has more goals / assists v all our first choice midfielders combined. The lad has a bit of Bale about him who started as a full back as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:21:35 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:02:44 pm
Can he move further up the field and be even more effective while at the same time we can add a little more steel to the backline? Its a tricky situation as Trent gets so much room right now as a full back which may be lost if he started in midfield. Might negate that by giving him a free roaming role when we are in possession and even if we cough up the ball we still have Fabinho / Henderson and a slightly withdrawn right back as cover. Just a thought as I do think Trent switches off when back tracking / covering space but when he goes forward he becomes a different animal which would be a huge plus to a midfield that lacks goals / assists / impact players. They say Trent has more assists and goals than any other full back in the league over the past two seasons. I would not be surprised if he has more goals / assists v all our first choice midfielders combined. The lad has a bit of Bale about him who started as a full back as well.
It's a tough one.  Would he mature into a Scouse De Bruyne or be a bit like Shaq where he ends up peripheral in games and unable to demonstrate his quality enough?

I really don't see him playing anywhere but right back while Klopp is here but one day Klopp won't be (:() and I can see a new manager building around Trent in a more advanced position.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:15:46 pm
You had to scrape me down from the ceiling when that went in yesterday.  Was made up for Trent, if we'd had fans in the ground the let off would have been like Gerrard's winner against Boro during our opener at Anfield in 08/09.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:28:26 pm
Southgate would be stupid not to pick him. the other right backs are similar in what they offer. Trent may not be the strongest defensively but he has exceptional ability to pass, cross and strike a football. serious attacking threat and good at set pieces as well. why wouldnt you want that option in your squad.  if you were 2 nil down in a game then who would you rather have at right back?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:59:11 pm
2-0 down and southgate will bring on Lingard and Rashford not a right back: Theo Walcott probably got more chance than Trent of being his go to substitute. Clueless numpty will take Pickford as his number 1 and wonder why he fails  at the QF stage
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:28:46 am
England or Southgates success will not depend on TAA, think people are making a big deal of it too much,  wont be the first time a big player has been left behind for whatever especially a somewhat specialist talent like TAA.

Deschamps left Benzema behind for the World Cup and still went into win it, and he is just as archaic and defensive in approach as Southgate.

Trent is the best right back around, but it is the one position England can afford to experiment, I think a bigger shame for England will be the fact that they will be starting with Stones and Maguire at cb, two slow one paced players, maybe that is the thinking behind having Walker who is incredibly athletic starting instead to cover for the deficiencies of the other two.
