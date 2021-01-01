Forget a thousand words, this photo is a fucking novel. He made things hard for himself with those ridiculous comments after he dropped Trent. Could've cited rest, tiredness, needing to blood some new players, etc. etc. Instead he chooses to single out a young player and throw him under the bus like road kill. I fucking hate Southgate.

It's that toolbag's fault. He must have known that his comments before the Euro qualifiers would cause a media sh*tstorm and a pile on. It's too much for anyone let alone a young player. Really irresponsible management.



Spot on. A wonderful goal yesterday from Trent and must meant the world to him after the racist abuse he got during the week. However the narrative that has developed over Trent the last few weeks is horrendous and it's all Southgates fault. He's shined a laser on Trent where every little thing is criticized by the media and fans. The fact that Trent could still perform is testament to his mental strength and support from his close circle. He makes mistakes, and instead of support Southgate drove the fucking bus over him repeatedly instead of admitting that he is firmly stuck in the 90's and couldn't understand attacking flair if it shoved a pole up his contracted arse.I really wish Trent could tell him to fuck off, but alas know that won't happen.