Trent Alexander-Arnold

FlashGordon

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Best scouse player since Gerrard and he could quite possible surpass him. What an exquisite footballer. Well in Trent lad.
Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:55:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm

Forget a thousand words, this photo is a fucking novel. He made things hard for himself with those ridiculous comments after he dropped Trent. Could've cited rest, tiredness, needing to blood some new players, etc. etc. Instead he chooses to single out a young player and throw him under the bus like road kill. I fucking hate Southgate.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm
Delighted for him. The stick he has taken has been way over the top.
It's that toolbag's fault. He must have known that his comments before the Euro qualifiers would cause a media sh*tstorm and a pile on. It's too much for anyone let alone a young player. Really irresponsible management.   
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm by Morgana »
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:59:24 am
Thought his performance was fine before the goal even.. he makes the disallowed goal too.

There is way too much over analysis of his performance. An assist and goal in our last two PL games.
stevieG786

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:46:46 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Best scouse player since Gerrard and he could quite possible surpass him.

Lets not go overboard  ;D
Persephone

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 06:01:55 am
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:55:14 pm
Forget a thousand words, this photo is a fucking novel. He made things hard for himself with those ridiculous comments after he dropped Trent. Could've cited rest, tiredness, needing to blood some new players, etc. etc. Instead he chooses to single out a young player and throw him under the bus like road kill. I fucking hate Southgate.
It's that toolbag's fault. He must have known that his comments before the Euro qualifiers would cause a media sh*tstorm and a pile on. It's too much for anyone let alone a young player. Really irresponsible management.   
Spot on. A wonderful goal yesterday from Trent and must meant the world to him after the racist abuse he got during the week. However the narrative that has developed over Trent the last few weeks is horrendous and it's all Southgates fault. He's shined a laser on Trent where every little thing is criticized by the media and fans. The fact that Trent could still perform is testament to his mental strength and support from his close circle. He makes mistakes, and instead of support Southgate drove the fucking bus over him repeatedly instead of admitting that he is firmly stuck in the 90's and couldn't understand attacking flair if it shoved a pole up his contracted arse.

I really wish Trent could tell him to fuck off, but alas know that won't happen.
Chris~

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 07:04:50 am
Angles from behind Trent and the goal are crazy, just no space for the shot at all until Ming's takes a step forward mid shot
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1380988963544920064?s=19

jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 08:30:19 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:04:50 am
Angles from behind Trent and the goal are crazy, just no space for the shot at all until Ming's takes a step forward mid shot
https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1380988963544920064?s=19

That angle is amazing. 😀
