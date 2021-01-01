« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

FlashGordon

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Best scouse player since Gerrard and he could quite possible surpass him. What an exquisite footballer. Well in Trent lad.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 08:55:14 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:13:42 pm

Forget a thousand words, this photo is a fucking novel. He made things hard for himself with those ridiculous comments after he dropped Trent. Could've cited rest, tiredness, needing to blood some new players, etc. etc. Instead he chooses to single out a young player and throw him under the bus like road kill. I fucking hate Southgate.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:44:42 pm
Delighted for him. The stick he has taken has been way over the top.
It's that toolbag's fault. He must have known that his comments before the Euro qualifiers would cause a media sh*tstorm and a pile on. It's too much for anyone let alone a young player. Really irresponsible management.   
bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 02:59:24 am
Thought his performance was fine before the goal even.. he makes the disallowed goal too.

There is way too much over analysis of his performance. An assist and goal in our last two PL games.
stevieG786

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 03:46:46 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 08:18:44 pm
Best scouse player since Gerrard and he could quite possible surpass him.

Lets not go overboard  ;D
