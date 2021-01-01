Neville is dangerous. He has an agenda here, and should be called out for it. Over the last couple of seasons, Sky have sat back and let him more or less turn his appearances into episodes of MUTV. His hatred of Liverpool being masked as 'banter', or 'great viewing'.But beneath this banter, he always has an agenda. As far back as with Karius, where he highlighted every single little 'error' by the young keeper, whilst ignoring the glaring errors of his more experienced fellow keepers.Fast forward 5 years, and he's now decided to run with the story that a young lad, who has won, PL, CL, Super cup, World club championship medals, along with numerous individual awards and representation in UEFA/FIFA teams, all whilst playing against the world's best players, is not good enough?In any other job, he would be called into the Boss' office, and told that what he has produced for a TV show was absolute nonsense, and that he would be no longer required. Unfortunately, we live in an era where good quality punditry, backed up with good research, is not as important as 'bantz'...What Neville was allowed to get away with last night was a disgrace. No comparison stats with his 'superior' right backs is just a start. He needs to be called out for it.But it's his agenda that is the dangerous part. If Neville says so, it must be true....Will we ever see him do a Monday night 'special' on Maguire's weakness, and why does he get away with so many blatant penalties? Or a Monday night special about Bruno's weaknesses, and what he needs to do?Or a 'special' on why Man Utd's results improved dramatically after lockdown, mainly due to the favourable decisions from refs and VAR?Of course he wouldn't. He has an agenda, he still works for Utd, and in a very influential way.His fury at Arsenal last night was purely because Liverpool beat them.