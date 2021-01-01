« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
It makes so little sense

We've got to two CL finals in recent years and won one coming up against the best players and teams in the world and Trent hasn't let us down or been exposed once

In fact, he's done the opposite. Will never forget Pep trying to stick Sane on him and attack down that flank and getting nowhere
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
From an England perspective I can sort of understand the rhetoric behind the amount of right backs that a manager would take to a tournament, why would one take 4 or 5 of them when really you could do with having more options at CB, midfield or attackers. So from that view it makes sense that the manager would look to trim down on who he takes.

However what Trent can offer though, well it doesnt need highlighting really, personally think hes on par distribution wise to what David Beckham did for England...

Ultimately a manager like Southgate needs to decide what he wants in full backs. Offer an attacking threat or be a solid defensive unit. If he wants the former then you take Trent. If he wants an ultimate defensive unit that only does that side then leave hell leave the lad out and have a very short tournament length...

Obviously Southgate is an absolute fraud of a manager mind and his opinion should not reflect heavily on Trent... hell have plenty of tournaments to attend in the future
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Given his record at Valencia, no wonder Gary Neville was defending him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Trent ain't got nothing in Trippier, brave Gareth was right all along. We'll all see how it is at La Liga level tomorrow.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I have been saying for a while that Trent should be moved to centre mid for England. Its a position they struggle with and they have lots of right backs.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I have been saying for a while that Trent should be moved to centre mid for England. Its a position they struggle with and they have lots of right backs.

And I think he should do no such thing. Just continue to do what he's doing and show he's one of the best fullbacks in the world. What he offers is what few others can do. So let him just do more of that, and improve on it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Neville is dangerous. He has an agenda here, and should be called out for it. Over the last couple of seasons, Sky have sat back and let him more or less turn his appearances into episodes of MUTV. His hatred of Liverpool being masked as 'banter', or 'great viewing'.
But beneath this banter, he always has an agenda. As far back as with Karius, where he highlighted every single little 'error' by the young keeper, whilst ignoring the glaring errors of his more experienced fellow keepers.
Fast forward 5 years, and he's now decided to run with the story that a young lad, who has won, PL, CL, Super cup, World club championship medals, along with numerous individual awards and representation in UEFA/FIFA teams, all whilst playing against the world's best players, is not good enough???? In any other job, he would be called into the Boss' office, and told that what he has produced for a TV show was absolute nonsense, and that he would be no longer required. Unfortunately, we live in an era where good quality punditry, backed up with good research, is not as important as 'bantz'...
What Neville was allowed to get away with last night was a disgrace. No comparison stats with his 'superior' right backs is just a start. He needs to be called out for it.
But it's his agenda that is the dangerous part. If Neville says so, it must be true....Will we ever see him do a Monday night 'special' on Maguire's weakness, and why does he get away with so many blatant penalties? Or a Monday night special about Bruno's weaknesses, and what he needs to do?
Or a 'special' on why Man Utd's results improved dramatically after lockdown, mainly due to the favourable decisions from refs and VAR?
Of course he wouldn't. He has an agenda, he still works for Utd, and in a very influential way.
His fury at Arsenal last night was purely because Liverpool beat them.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Still cant believe Neville stated England should be scared of playing Trent vs the mighty Ivan Perisic. Then has the gall to call Carragher Trumpian. He is the ultimate footballing pseudo intellectual.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
So in the space of 48 hours Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher have said theyd take Trent to the Euros while Micah Richards has said hes the best right back in the country.

On the subject of Croatia, I was there the week the after the 2010 World Cup Final. They couldnt understand how England had done so poorly having man handled them both home & away in the qualifiers. If England are going into their opening game of the Euros, expecting to have less of the ball than them, that says it all about their mentality.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
great list of Manc bias in Neville  commentary - and why I try never to watch or listen to Sky  commentary


I think the Southgate snub and Trent's latest form could be a blessing in disguise as Trent and Liverpool finish strong.  It will be interesting to see how Zidane and Real are setup and play tonight against Trent.

I am hoping that Robbo also has a stormer.

We must not try too hard and go into too strong as ref loves a yellow card - also gives them our early on in first half. I shared some of his ref stats under the match thread
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
They can all fuck off back into their pit, along with the waistcoat wearing pizza hut twat

He's literally the best RB in world football, and has been for a good 18 months. Its not some controversial statement to say they'd take him to the Euros. They all join in with the hyperbolic criticism of him, constantly. They create the whole narrative that he cant defend. People talk about how strong England are at RB, and its true. We have one world class RB and then with the likes of Walker, James and Wan-Bissaka a lovely set of alright ones who are several levels below Trent. And then the likes of Justin, Lamptey and Aarons who with some work could also get to a level several below Trent.

Its like going into the 2010 World Cup and saying 'we've got some really good CM options....Gerrard, Carrick, Barry, Milner' and then leaving Gerrard at home
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
I agree from Trent's point of view then he should want to play right back. From England's it makes sense due to the amount of players they have in the position. If he played on the right of a 3 he could peel off into similar deep positions that De Bruyne delivers the crosses from.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Its a lazy argument that Trent cant defend. You put the handbrake on him & Robbo putting Fabinho & Henderson in defence. 2/3 of the most prolific strike force in the division have an off spell and suddenly people are putting 2 & 2 together and coming out with 5.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
What the fuck is this clown Neville on about on Sky here.

Sane, Mbappe, Hazard would rather play against Trent than the others. Hes pocketed all 3 of them and more you snivelling rat.
This pissed me off too.
