« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 640581 times)

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,143
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 10:23:23 pm »
It makes so little sense

We've got to two CL finals in recent years and won one coming up against the best players and teams in the world and Trent hasn't let us down or been exposed once

In fact, he's done the opposite. Will never forget Pep trying to stick Sane on him and attack down that flank and getting nowhere
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm by B0151? »
Logged

Offline RedKenWah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm »
From an England perspective I can sort of understand the rhetoric behind the amount of right backs that a manager would take to a tournament, why would one take 4 or 5 of them when really you could do with having more options at CB, midfield or attackers. So from that view it makes sense that the manager would look to trim down on who he takes.

However what Trent can offer though, well it doesnt need highlighting really, personally think hes on par distribution wise to what David Beckham did for England...

Ultimately a manager like Southgate needs to decide what he wants in full backs. Offer an attacking threat or be a solid defensive unit. If he wants the former then you take Trent. If he wants an ultimate defensive unit that only does that side then leave hell leave the lad out and have a very short tournament length...

Obviously Southgate is an absolute fraud of a manager mind and his opinion should not reflect heavily on Trent... hell have plenty of tournaments to attend in the future
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,591
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 10:32:34 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Yesterday at 10:30:44 pm
From an England perspective I can sort of understand the rhetoric behind the amount of right backs that a manager would take to a tournament, why would one take 4 or 5 of them when really you could do with having more options at CB, midfield or attackers. So from that view it makes sense that the manager would look to trim down on who he takes.

However what Trent can offer though, well it doesnt need highlighting really, personally think hes on par distribution wise to what David Beckham did for England...

Ultimately a manager like Southgate needs to decide what he wants in full backs. Offer an attacking threat or be a solid defensive unit. If he wants the former then you take Trent. If he wants an ultimate defensive unit that only does that side then leave hell leave the lad out and have a very short tournament length...

Obviously Southgate is an absolute fraud of a manager mind and his opinion should not reflect heavily on Trent... hell have plenty of tournaments to attend in the future

Given his record at Valencia, no wonder Gary Neville was defending him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,626
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 04:42:59 am »
Trent ain't got nothing in Trippier, brave Gareth was right all along. We'll all see how it is at La Liga level tomorrow.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,996
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 08:13:46 am »
I have been saying for a while that Trent should be moved to centre mid for England. Its a position they struggle with and they have lots of right backs.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 09:09:25 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:13:46 am
I have been saying for a while that Trent should be moved to centre mid for England. Its a position they struggle with and they have lots of right backs.

And I think he should do no such thing. Just continue to do what he's doing and show he's one of the best fullbacks in the world. What he offers is what few others can do. So let him just do more of that, and improve on it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 161 162 163 164 165 [166]   Go Up
« previous next »
 