Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 635212 times)

Online Linudden

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6480 on: March 20, 2021, 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on March 20, 2021, 12:17:17 pm
Anyway, would be nice if Trent won the CL this year and shoved it up Southgat's massive nose. The boy's played the majority of the season with two midfielders at CB, plus coming off a calf injury, and has played a huge part in getting us through to the CL quarters.

With all due respect, but without the Anfield factor and not a single elite centre half out of rehab I just can't see lightning strike three times in the same place. Had Virgil been around for a miracle comeback at the Bernabeu I could've believed it but now... six home league losses in a row doesn't really scream #7 does it?

Not saying it can't happen, but it's unlikely. Real have above 2 pts/game this season and Chelsea are in good form first of all.

I think everybody are better off taking it one game at a time. That's also the best way to get Trent to calmly working his way back into form - taking it easy with the expectations for the remainder of the season.

Online fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6481 on: March 20, 2021, 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on March 20, 2021, 11:43:49 am
Well, Ancelotti had elite Juventus and Milan sides for ten years and won a grand total of one league title in the 2000's including getting beat by Eriksson's Lazio in 2000 and Capello's Roma in 2001. Far from a perfect manager. Don't get me wrong: Capello and Lippi were better than both but I don't think my comparison is out of place at all.

He won the grand total of two league titles and two European Cups in the 2000s. The two arent even comparable.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6482 on: March 20, 2021, 02:14:54 pm »
Trent has really come back into form after a poor first half of the year so Southgate seems to be a bit behind the curve, but TAA will be part of the set up for the next decade so hopefully he doesnt take it too hard and gets some much needed rest and it all works out in the end. Pains me to no end but on seasons form thats (30 yo) Walkers spot anyway so if Trents just going to play sporadic minutes or not at all, screw it. Seems more like seniority picks than form picks but Tripppier is also 30 so its last hurrahs and thank yous for those two i think.

Offline Dougle

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6483 on: March 20, 2021, 02:30:23 pm »
Delighted he's out of the squad myself. Have a break. No bother.
Offline Crimson

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6484 on: March 21, 2021, 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: Dougle on March 20, 2021, 02:30:23 pm
Delighted he's out of the squad myself. Have a break. No bother.

Agree. Besides, our lads always get injured on international duty anyway.

Mind you, with our luck he'll break his legs playing FIFA..
Offline Ratboy3G

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6485 on: March 21, 2021, 11:42:09 am »
Quote from: Crimson on March 21, 2021, 11:02:11 am
Agree. Besides, our lads always get injured on international duty anyway.

Mind you, with our luck he'll break his legs playing FIFA..

Now you've gone and said it...... 🤦‍♂️
Offline Crimson

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6486 on: March 21, 2021, 11:45:40 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 21, 2021, 11:42:09 am
Now you've gone and said it...... 🤦‍♂️

No matter. If I'd said that it would never happen, it would definitely come to fruition. However, I said it will happen, and so, it shouldn't  :P
Offline longtimered

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6487 on: March 21, 2021, 02:35:05 pm »
I dont understand most of the comments as his form doesnt justify an international call up.The Wolves game was probably his best performance this season-hopefully a sign of things to come.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6488 on: March 21, 2021, 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: longtimered on March 21, 2021, 02:35:05 pm
I dont understand most of the comments as his form doesnt justify an international call up.The Wolves game was probably his best performance this season-hopefully a sign of things to come.

Southgate just reads the Guardian and looks at our results in 2021 and has decided that Trent has to be out of form for us to be as shite as we have been. Nobody here actually thinks Trent is out of form these days. If anything this is as good as he has been in over a year.
Offline longtimered

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6489 on: March 21, 2021, 02:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on March 21, 2021, 02:37:38 pm
Southgate just reads the Guardian and looks at our results in 2021 and has decided that Trent has to be out of form for us to be as shite as we have been. Nobody here actually thinks Trent is out of form these days. If anything this is as good as he has been in over a year.
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6490 on: March 21, 2021, 03:08:53 pm »
Quote from: longtimered on March 21, 2021, 02:59:37 pm
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.



Quote from: Simplexity on March 21, 2021, 02:37:38 pm
Southgate just reads the Guardian and looks at our results in 2021 and has decided that Trent has to be out of form for us to be as shite as we have been. Nobody here actually thinks Trent is out of form these days. If anything this is as good as he has been in over a year.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6491 on: March 21, 2021, 03:29:46 pm »
Quote from: longtimered on March 21, 2021, 02:59:37 pm
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.

No but Id say hes dropped him for his spell of bad form earlier in the season (when there were no internationals) rather in how Trent had actually played in the last 4-6 weeks.
Offline Redcap

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6492 on: March 22, 2021, 02:06:32 am »
Good he wasn't picked. Even better if he doesn't get picked for the Euros.

Our players are in dire need of a rest and the more players that don't get picked, the better.

I can't imagine a sadder, more exhausted summer of festivities after the last two years than top players that are at their mental and physical limits toiling away, only for more injuries to strike.

Best case scenario you get very few injuries, but also very few goals scored, because bloody everyone's going to be parking the bus because everyone's too tired to run.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6493 on: March 28, 2021, 11:10:19 am »
Can't believe the furore around TAA and England. Call me a selfish prick, but I wouldn't care if not a single one of our players played an international game ever again. And the more fuss/"analysis" I see in the media about Southgate getting it wrong, the more pressure he will be under to pick TAA. Plus TAA doesn't even suit England's style anyway and I think Southgate made the right decision.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6494 on: March 28, 2021, 05:50:29 pm »
The schadenfreude when he nets the winner in the CL final is going to be on another planet
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6495 on: March 29, 2021, 01:29:57 am »
Trent should take a well-earned rest, please dont go to the Euros-  next season will be fire with our first choice defenders fit and rested
Offline PaulF

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6496 on: March 31, 2021, 10:46:55 am »
Quote from: Linudden on March 20, 2021, 01:28:39 pm
With all due respect, but without the Anfield factor and not a single elite centre half out of rehab I just can't see lightning strike three times in the same place. Had Virgil been around for a miracle comeback at the Bernabeu I could've believed it but now... six home league losses in a row doesn't really scream #7 does it?

Not saying it can't happen, but it's unlikely. Real have above 2 pts/game this season and Chelsea are in good form first of all.

I think everybody are better off taking it one game at a time. That's also the best way to get Trent to calmly working his way back into form - taking it easy with the expectations for the remainder of the season.



Real are a gang of pretty boys.
Chelsea are a bunch of rent boys.
City are living rent free in our head.
It's ours.
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6497 on: March 31, 2021, 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 31, 2021, 10:46:55 am
Real are a gang of pretty boys.
Chelsea are a bunch of rent boys.
City are living rent free in our head.
It's ours.

Wouldnt it be that we are living rent free in Chelseas head?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6498 on: April 1, 2021, 01:01:26 am »
Don't have to worry abah Trent. He's turning himself into the best right back in the world. Not attacking right back or defending right back but just the best right back in the world. He's nearly there. Getting better every week
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6499 on: Yesterday at 10:47:31 pm »
'I don't understand it': Klopp questions Southgate's Alexander-Arnold snub

Jürgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgates decision to omit Trent Alexander-Arnold from Englands recent World Cup qualifiers, insisting there is no better player to unlock deep defences than the standout right-back in world football for the past two seasons.

The Liverpool defender could miss out on Euro 2020 after Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James were selected over him for the wins against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

Southgates selection mystified Klopp, who planned training sessions for the international break in the expectation that Alexander-Arnold would be on England duty. The Liverpool manager is adamant the 22-year-old has returned to form after a difficult start to the season that included contracting Covid-19.

Klopp said: I am a manager myself. We always make decisions that other people probably do not understand. I respect Gareth makes his own decisions, of course, but I didnt understand it because Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the last two seasons at least  let me say the season before and the season before that  the standout right-back in world football. That is the truth and he did it at an unbelievable young age. He was the standout right-back in world football.

Now he has started the season with Covid, which is not good. You can imagine it took him a while to get into the season, but from that moment on he was one of our most consistent players and a standout player. Robbo [Andy Robertson] the same.

So that cannot be the reason he was not in the squad. If you compare Lionel Messi every year with his best season ever then he is not performing now like he was performing in 2005 and 2006 maybe. But he is still the worlds best player.

Klopp believes the likeliest explanation for Alexander-Arnolds omission is a preference by Southgate for more defensive-minded players, but he insists variety is required at an international tournament.

It is about how you want to play. If you want to play against a deep defending side then I dont know anybody who crosses and passes like Trent. He defends on a really high level for us as well. It is not his first skill but it is not bad. It is really good actually.

Trent is a very ambitious boy. I know he wants to be in the England squad and he will try everything to be there again. If Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the squad of England then England must have an extremely good squad, let me say it like this. As a summary, I respect the decision, of course I do, but I didnt understand it.

From the Guardian
Online TepidT2O

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6500 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm »
Great Psychology there...

Just the point  in time to tell him hes a genius
Offline KillieRed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6501 on: Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm »
He has another 3 games less in his legs than Robbo. Good for him.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6502 on: Today at 12:04:25 am »
Is right Kloppo.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6503 on: Today at 12:52:01 am »
Quote from: longtimered on March 21, 2021, 02:59:37 pm
 

Surely your not arguing he's been in good form this season.

As those who know me on here will know, I'm the last person to take note of statistics.

However to prove you entirely wrong go and have a watch of the latest season review on LFCtv where the Opta stats lad on there shows that Trent is comfortably outperforming Reece james, Trippier and Walker and every other right back for that matter in every category save for tackling where he is marginally behind the first two but still ahead of Walker. And in mitigation on the tackling front it is statistically impossible for a Liverpool full back to be top in that category due to the fact that statistically we simply don't defend as much as any other side because our entire game is built upon attacking albeit blunt as fuck this season.

So with respect suck that Longtimer.

 ;D

Timbo - the newbie arl arse stats expert  8)
Offline Sangria

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6504 on: Today at 01:07:03 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:07:42 pm
He has another 3 games less in his legs than Robbo. Good for him.

Fewer.
Offline amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6505 on: Today at 01:18:13 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:07:03 am
Fewer.

Yes, you're right. It is a relief.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6506 on: Today at 10:39:48 am »
Ha ha, England are hilarious. They choose to bring two ropey old right backs (both who have made woeful errors for club and country in the past) and the latest hot thing (a player that has yet to be subjected to any kind of sustained pressure at any level). They leave behind one of the best FBs in the game. They opt for greater defensive solidity (though how much more defensively solid those three are is open to debate) when England as a team has traditionally strugggled to get goals against the better sides. Hilarious. C'mon Iceland I say.
Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6507 on: Today at 10:43:41 am »
If none of our players never played for those racist, knuckle-dragging inbred shitbags ever again in the future, I'd be a happy man.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6508 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
I love the way the manager has backed Trent today some great comments from him, now watch him play this evening.
