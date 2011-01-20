Jürgen Klopp has questioned Gareth Southgates decision to omit Trent Alexander-Arnold from Englands recent World Cup qualifiers, insisting there is no better player to unlock deep defences than the standout right-back in world football for the past two seasons.The Liverpool defender could miss out on Euro 2020 after Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James were selected over him for the wins against San Marino, Albania and Poland.Southgates selection mystified Klopp, who planned training sessions for the international break in the expectation that Alexander-Arnold would be on England duty. The Liverpool manager is adamant the 22-year-old has returned to form after a difficult start to the season that included contracting Covid-19.Klopp said:So that cannot be the reason he was not in the squad. If you compare Lionel Messi every year with his best season ever then he is not performing now like he was performing in 2005 and 2006 maybe. But he is still the worlds best player.It is about how you want to play. If you want to play against a deep defending side then I dont know anybody who crosses and passes like Trent. He defends on a really high level for us as well. It is not his first skill but it is not bad. It is really good actually.