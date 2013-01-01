Anyway, would be nice if Trent won the CL this year and shoved it up Southgat's massive nose. The boy's played the majority of the season with two midfielders at CB, plus coming off a calf injury, and has played a huge part in getting us through to the CL quarters.
With all due respect, but without the Anfield factor and not a single elite centre half out of rehab I just can't see lightning strike three times in the same place. Had Virgil been around for a miracle comeback at the Bernabeu I could've believed it but now... six home league losses in a row doesn't really scream #7 does it?
Not saying it can't happen, but it's unlikely. Real have above 2 pts/game this season and Chelsea are in good form first of all.
I think everybody are better off taking it one game at a time. That's also the best way to get Trent to calmly working his way back into form - taking it easy with the expectations for the remainder of the season.