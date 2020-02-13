I would say there is a real chance that he won't get selected for the Euro's this season. It's as much due to Southgate being no nearer to deciding how best to use his talents, as anything Trent is doing on the pitch. Yes, its true he like others haven't managed to retain their outstanding form of the last two seasons. But surely anyone with common sense would realise keeping that form up indefinitely was always going to be a tall order anyway. Even the great teams go through a rocky spell when they can't quite hit the same heights, especially in a rushed season like this, which gives little time for preparation and extra training. To me, Southgate wasn't expecting to be questioned so much about his decision, so he came out without really thinking what he was saying. Which is a pretty shocking thing for a national coach to be doing especially with a player who is still young.



If Trent doesn't go, I have confidence that Klopp will work with him through the pre-season to make sure his confidence doesn't suffer too much. It has to be said if he doesn't go this will be major news in the media. Before anyone comes back with the good, that's great for Liverpool angle lets just remember the lad will be devastated if he misses the chance to go to the Euro's. I agree with Yorky here, the number of people who seem incapable of understanding the effect this could have, on Trent (even allowing for the outstanding talent we know he is) seems completely mad to me. Hopefully Klopp will play his part in building him up over the next coming games.