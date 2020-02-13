« previous next »
Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Offline TheYashLFC

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm »
Usually I'm extremely happy about this but this time I think I would rather Trent was picked.

His confidence is already low from a season of under par performances and not being picked might affect his confidence even further.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 06:06:38 pm »
Quote from: TheYashLFC on Yesterday at 06:02:18 pm
Usually I'm extremely happy about this but this time I think I would rather Trent was picked.

His confidence is already low from a season of under par performances and not being picked might affect his confidence even further.

What makes you think his confidence is low? He has been one of our best players since the Spurs game back in January.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm »
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.

Its great news for us. As for Southgate, the guy is Captain Woke and absolutely no way qualified to be managing the level of talent that England currently possess.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6444 on: Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:55:10 pm
It benefits us and thats how it should be.

I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."

Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."

Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.

We have lost a shit tonne of players this season, including Gomez who was lost whilst on international duty, and we have ended up having thus far one of the worst league campaigns I can remember. The manager has complained about fixtures, rest and injuries so I dont really want a player who has been one of our best since January being under more risk.

We have a small window in which to salvage this season and 3 weeks off and more time with Klopp and the coaches is just what we need.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:00:12 pm
We have lost a shit tonne of players this season, including Gomez who was lost whilst on international duty, and we have ended up having thus far one of the worst league campaigns I can remember. The manager has complained about fixtures, rest and injuries so I dont really want a player who has been one of our best since January being under more risk.

We have a small window in which to salvage this season and 3 weeks off and more time with Klopp and the coaches is just what we need.

Otherwise you'd be sympathetic to Trent would you?
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 08:08:33 pm
Otherwise you'd be sympathetic to Trent would you?

Probably. It is good to see our players in tournaments for their national squads, but this season I have more interest in making sure fewer of our players break in half.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 08:34:35 pm »
All this shows is how clueless Southgate is, as hes literally going off the words of idiot pundits and tabloid and twitter bullshit. Its been a theme of the season that Trent hasnt played well (and yep, he struggled for a bit, and of course was injured too).  Its like hes just gone on that, rather than actually watch more recent games, to see how he was getting on now.

English FA should be concerned their manager is making decisions based on hearsay, rather than on knowledge.

Hopefully they wont be bothered though and keep him as manager for a long time to come. 

What is really off though is how patronising he was towards Trent, bizarre way to talk about a player whos played at the highest level in helping his team win the biggest prizes in European football in recent seasons.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 08:35:54 pm »
Thus far Trent has been underutilised and under appreciated by Southgate. Publicly dropping him like this was a shithouse move.

Fuck Southgate, Jurgen will get Trent right in these couple of weeks don't worry about that. After all, the biggest fuck you is to go reach the CL final.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 08:50:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:34:35 pm
All this shows is how clueless Southgate is, as he’s literally going off the words of idiot pundits and tabloid and twitter bullshit. It’s been a theme of the season that Trent hasn’t played well (and yep, he struggled for a bit, and of course was injured too).  It’s like he’s just gone on that, rather than actually watch more recent games, to see how he was getting on now.

English FA should be concerned their manager is making decisions based on hearsay, rather than on knowledge.

Hopefully they won’t be bothered though and keep him as manager for a long time to come. 

What is really off though is how patronising he was towards Trent, bizarre way to talk about a player who’s played at the highest level in helping his team win the biggest prizes in European football in recent seasons.

Southgate has won the lottery. He isn’t a good coach at all and in no way qualified to be managing the level of players England currently possess. The guy got some admirers because he spouted some pro EU views (further proof that spouting some liberal views makes you the apple of people’s eye), but really he is as shit as they come for the national side, which is going some considering the managers that came before him.

But at least he has helped us out this time and probably for the summer as Trent will probably not be travelling to the Euro’s either. Now all we need is Henderson left out and it will be a good summer for Klopp.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm »
I reckon Trent goes to the Euros still.  Being as he dropped him cos of some weird misconception hes in shit form, hell recall him cos hes genereally getting hammered from everywhere for dropping him!

Can they call players up for this set of internationals too after theyve started, or has covid changed the rules. Cos if so, wouldnt even be surprised if he ends up replacing someone a couple days in.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
I reckon Trent goes to the Euros still.  Being as he dropped him cos of some weird misconception he’s in shit form, he’ll recall him cos he’s genereally getting hammered from everywhere for dropping him!

Can they call players up for this set of internationals too after they’ve started, or has covid changed the rules. Cos if so, wouldn’t even be surprised if he ends up replacing someone a couple days in.


This is the last pre-Euro’s squad unless Southgate is going to name a massive provisional squad for the friendlies before the tournament. Missing out right now is pretty much the death knell for your chances of making the final squad, especially if you consider that there are not two but three ahead of him and only two will go.

I don’t think any player will be too happy being removed from the squad for a minor knock now.

Also if Southgate picks him now then it will be seen by many as bowing to the media. Walker, Trippier and James are likely to be in sides that are successful at the end of the season and unless players are injured, there would be a backlash to not picking them.

Trent’s biggest chance will be if we go on to win the CL, if one or two of them get injured and if Walker is considered a centreback option.



Online Turbit

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 11:04:25 pm »
This season was always going to be a bit of a write off. Didn't think it would be so bad, but there was always going to be a drop off because of our intensity, the 2 previous seasons, and the compressed nature of this year. Any rest our guys get from now to next season should be a priority. Trent will feel shit, but will be in a much better position for next season with as much rest as possible. Hopefully,  next season we will have fans to really help with the intensity.
Online Agent99

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm »
Southgate is probably just punishing him for his taste in waistcoats.

Offline Robinred

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 12:17:46 am »
The English FA chose Southgate. Based on what Im unsure, but heres a list of his predecessors:

Peter Taylor
Ericsson
McLaren
Capello
Stuart Pearce
Roy Hodgson
Sam Allardyce

Interesting, no?


Offline Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 02:31:57 am »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 06:18:42 pm
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.
Yet picks Jesse Lingard and Kyle Walker in the squad. :lmao

What a fucking clueless mug. I hope England lose all their games.  :wave
Online Passmaster Molby

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 03:35:48 am »
It will be interesting to see how Trent reacts to this news as his levels have clearly dropped this season (some mitigating circumstances but there is no doubt they have dropped) and it might be the kick up the backside needed to get his game back up to the levels of last season, where he was at times imperious.
Offline Oberyn_Martell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 05:42:45 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:07:54 pm
I reckon Trent goes to the Euros still.  Being as he dropped him cos of some weird misconception hes in shit form, hell recall him cos hes genereally getting hammered from everywhere for dropping him!
Can they call players up for this set of internationals too after theyve started, or has covid changed the rules. Cos if so, wouldnt even be surprised if he ends up replacing someone a couple days in.
Offline red1977

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 06:43:51 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 03:35:48 am
It will be interesting to see how Trent reacts to this news as his levels have clearly dropped this season (some mitigating circumstances but there is no doubt they have dropped) and it might be the kick up the backside needed to get his game back up to the levels of last season, where he was at times imperious.

He was imperious last season and Southgate still didnt pick him every time. I get the feeling Southgate doesnt fancy him as a defender.
Offline aw1991

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 07:24:59 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm
Southgate is probably just punishing him for his taste in waistcoats.


Explain how Calvert-Lewin got a call up then? ;D

Offline Rush 82

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 08:19:46 am »
Quote from: aw1991 on Today at 07:24:59 am
Explain how Calvert-Lewin got a call up then? ;D


:o
Offline L4Red

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 08:21:17 am »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 11:11:10 pm
Southgate is probably just punishing him for his taste in waistcoats.



Trent getting his suits from the same tailor as big Pricey


Online Jm55

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 08:37:32 am »
And people wonder why were not arsed about England.

Im not remotely arsed from a selfish perspective but I feel for Trent and Im not sure what hes done to draw such public criticism whilst the likes of Trippier and Lingaard escape it.

No doubt some pathetic attempt at man management from Southgate that hes learnt off a fucking YouTube video or something. Id absolutely piss myself if England dropped points against Albania or San Marino, as unlikely as that is, or better still, fuck up and fail to qualify, saving us all a summer of flag shagging teds acting like twats until England eventually get knocked out anyway.
Offline keyop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 08:39:40 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 12:17:46 am
The English FA chose Southgate. Based on what Im unsure, but heres a list of his predecessors:

Peter Taylor
Ericsson
McLaren
Capello
Stuart Pearce
Roy Hodgson
Sam Allardyce

Interesting, no?
And that in a nutshell is why so many have given up supporting England over the last 20 years and prefer to focus on their own club.

The risk of injury is a key part of it (especially this season), but its also the sheer lack of ambition from the FA and the whole England setup. Capello is the only one there with proper footballing pedigree, and his reign was distinctly average. Ericsson had the best squad but fucked it up time and again.

It must be a mixture of pride and disappointment to be picked for your country, and then go to St George's Park and be trained by dinosaurs for tournaments you'll never win.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6465 on: Today at 09:03:05 am »
I'd retire. It's a public snub. Yes good for us because he can't get injured but a blow to his confidence which he is trying to rebuild. Best of both worlds would be to retire, thus committing to his club and leaving Southgate and England in the shit.
Offline Linudden

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6466 on: Today at 09:11:27 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:39:40 am
And that in a nutshell is why so many have given up supporting England over the last 20 years and prefer to focus on their own club.

The risk of injury is a key part of it (especially this season), but its also the sheer lack of ambition from the FA and the whole England setup. Capello is the only one there with proper footballing pedigree, and his reign was distinctly average. Ericsson had the best squad but fucked it up time and again.

It must be a mixture of pride and disappointment to be picked for your country, and then go to St George's Park and be trained by dinosaurs for tournaments you'll never win.

As a Swede I definitely have to defend Eriksson's pedigree here. The guy did similar stuff to the young Ferguson in Europe when he took Gothenburg to the 1982 UEFA Cup, he led Benfica to the European Cup final and three league titles, won the Serie A with Lazio in 2000 (reigning champion at the time), Coppa Italia with Roma, Sampdoria and Lazio and nearly won the 1986 Serie A with Roma and 1999 with Lazio. Not to mention winning the final Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio in 1999. Just because he underperformed a bit with England but still reached three consecutive quarter finals, doesn't mean he didn't have the pedigree. He was one of the most sought-after managers in the world at the time, though admittedly he declined rapidly after leaving the England job.

I'd say in 2000 Eriksson was basically the equivalent of appointing someone like Ancelotti a decade later. Always there or thereabouts but never a dominant manager. Usually those aren't really interested in taking on international jobs either.

Considering English is the world language they really ought to appoint a foreigner next time. They probably should also consider allowing a manager to split duties with a club job, then they might be able to get a really big name. Lots of managers prefer the day-to-day management of the players and that means fewer are interested in international jobs unless they get paid a ransom.
Online Guz-kop

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6467 on: Today at 09:14:01 am »
Gutted for him on a personal level if he doesn't go the euros but do agree he could benefit from the rest. Playing flat out for 3 years at this age isn't easy. Don't think he's been that bad really this season. Had a few stinkers coming back from injury but looked like we brought him back physically too quickly looking off the pace for a few games. He's clearly a driven lad so hopefully it motivates him.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6468 on: Today at 09:31:54 am »
Still baffled about this. The again, Southgate's always been weird with his selections. He makes too many changes to reward players for good form. At the end of the day, players like Watkins just aren't that good. Considering England players don't get much time to train together, you'd think he'd stick to the same core of players with some places up for grabs for those who show some good form, but he seems to overhaul his squad.

It just doesn't make any sense to drop one of England's genuinely world class talents because they were poor up until January, then call-up the likes of Lingard because they've scored a few goals in the last few games. I hope Klopp calls him out if he's asked about the decision.
Online Chris~

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6469 on: Today at 09:55:09 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:31:54 am
Still baffled about this. The again, Southgate's always been weird with his selections. He makes too many changes to reward players for good form. At the end of the day, players like Watkins just aren't that good. Considering England players don't get much time to train together, you'd think he'd stick to the same core of players with some places up for grabs for those who show some good form, but he seems to overhaul his squad.

It just doesn't make any sense to drop one of England's genuinely world class talents because they were poor up until January, then call-up the likes of Lingard because they've scored a few goals in the last few games. I hope Klopp calls him out if he's asked about the decision.
He does have his core group he relies on (Kane, sterling, Rashford, Maguire, Dier, Trippier, walker, etc) and Henderson and Gomez likely would be apart of that if fit. It's just that Tent isn't in that. He's part of the group who's place in the squad (back up right back) is up for grabs.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6470 on: Today at 10:29:34 am »
I mean, let's not lie our form has been atrocious and a lot of our players have not been performing, but Trent isn't one of them. He, understandably has had some dips in form this season, but that last month or two he has been really good.
Anyway, more than happy for none of our lads to get called up for that circus.
Online Circa1892

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6471 on: Today at 10:51:37 am »
Worth remembering Southgate is a manager who thought Kane was more captain material than Hendo.
Online Circa1892

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6472 on: Today at 10:52:07 am »
And only got his job because Fat Sam drank a pint of gravy and said hed take a bung.
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6473 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:51:37 am
Worth remembering Southgate is a manager who thought Kane was more captain material than Hendo.

If I were Henderson I would have retired from internationals by now, that really was a disgrace that Sir Hareth was given the capacity when it's as clear as day that Hendo is the real captain.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6474 on: Today at 10:57:11 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 09:11:27 am
As a Swede I definitely have to defend Eriksson's pedigree here. The guy did similar stuff to the young Ferguson in Europe when he took Gothenburg to the 1982 UEFA Cup, he led Benfica to the European Cup final and three league titles, won the Serie A with Lazio in 2000 (reigning champion at the time), Coppa Italia with Roma, Sampdoria and Lazio and nearly won the 1986 Serie A with Roma and 1999 with Lazio. Not to mention winning the final Cup Winners' Cup with Lazio in 1999. Just because he underperformed a bit with England but still reached three consecutive quarter finals, doesn't mean he didn't have the pedigree. He was one of the most sought-after managers in the world at the time, though admittedly he declined rapidly after leaving the England job.

I'd say in 2000 Eriksson was basically the equivalent of appointing someone like Ancelotti a decade later. Always there or thereabouts but never a dominant manager. Usually those aren't really interested in taking on international jobs either.

Considering English is the world language they really ought to appoint a foreigner next time. They probably should also consider allowing a manager to split duties with a club job, then they might be able to get a really big name. Lots of managers prefer the day-to-day management of the players and that means fewer are interested in international jobs unless they get paid a ransom.

Online James Mac

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6475 on: Today at 11:07:38 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:52:03 pm
Its great news for us. As for Southgate, the guy is Captain Woke and absolutely no way qualified to be managing the level of talent that England currently possess.

Do you know what woke means? Or are you just throwing it around as a vague insult, which is incredibly right wing tabloid of you
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6476 on:
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 11:07:38 am
Do you know what woke means? Or are you just throwing it around as a vague insult, which is incredibly right wing tabloid of you

Southgate has been quick to call out racist abuse of his players in the past. I guess that makes him "woke" to some people.
Online jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6477 on: Today at 11:18:02 am »
I would say there is a real chance that he won't get selected for the Euro's this season. It's as much due to Southgate being no nearer to deciding how best to use his talents, as anything Trent is doing on the pitch. Yes, its true he like others haven't managed to retain their outstanding form of the last two seasons. But surely anyone with common sense would realise keeping that form up indefinitely was always going to be a tall order anyway. Even the great teams go through a rocky spell when they can't quite hit the same heights, especially in a rushed season like this, which gives little time for preparation and extra training. To me, Southgate wasn't expecting to be questioned so much about his decision, so he came out without really thinking what he was saying. Which is a pretty shocking thing for a national coach to be doing especially with a player who is still young.

If Trent doesn't go, I have confidence that Klopp will work with him through the pre-season to make sure his confidence doesn't suffer too much. It has to be said if he doesn't go this will be major news in the media. Before anyone comes back with the good, that's great for Liverpool angle lets just remember the lad will be devastated if he misses the chance to go to the Euro's. I agree with Yorky here, the number of people who seem incapable of understanding the effect this could have, on Trent (even allowing for the outstanding talent we know he is) seems completely mad to me. Hopefully Klopp will play his part in building him up over the next coming games.
