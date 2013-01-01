I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."



Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.



We have lost a shit tonne of players this season, including Gomez who was lost whilst on international duty, and we have ended up having thus far one of the worst league campaigns I can remember. The manager has complained about fixtures, rest and injuries so I dont really want a player who has been one of our best since January being under more risk.We have a small window in which to salvage this season and 3 weeks off and more time with Klopp and the coaches is just what we need.