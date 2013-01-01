« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 627097 times)

Offline TheYashLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6440 on: Today at 06:02:18 pm »
Usually I'm extremely happy about this but this time I think I would rather Trent was picked.

His confidence is already low from a season of under par performances and not being picked might affect his confidence even further.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,413
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6441 on: Today at 06:06:38 pm »
Quote from: TheYashLFC on Today at 06:02:18 pm
Usually I'm extremely happy about this but this time I think I would rather Trent was picked.

His confidence is already low from a season of under par performances and not being picked might affect his confidence even further.

What makes you think his confidence is low? He has been one of our best players since the Spurs game back in January.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,545
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 06:18:42 pm »
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,413
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 07:52:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 06:18:42 pm
What a shithouse Southgate is, dreadful management to publicly criticise Trent's form. Good new for us he's not playing obviously.

Its great news for us. As for Southgate, the guy is Captain Woke and absolutely no way qualified to be managing the level of talent that England currently possess.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,593
  • The first five yards........
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 07:54:37 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 05:55:10 pm
It benefits us and thats how it should be.

I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."

Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,413
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 08:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 07:54:37 pm
I never fully understand this cynical thinking about Liverpool FC. It's a sort of "fuck the players, I only love the club" attitude. Which is another way of saying "I don't really love the club. I just love me."

Trent is gutted. He should be. As a football fan I sympathise with him. As a Liverpool fan I'm outraged for him. And our players should get what they deserve. He deserved to be picked. He's the best righht back in world football and has been for three years.

We have lost a shit tonne of players this season, including Gomez who was lost whilst on international duty, and we have ended up having thus far one of the worst league campaigns I can remember. The manager has complained about fixtures, rest and injuries so I dont really want a player who has been one of our best since January being under more risk.

We have a small window in which to salvage this season and 3 weeks off and more time with Klopp and the coaches is just what we need.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 