It’s actually really good news for us, but staggering that Southgate thinks he’s droppable based on current form. He had a dip, and I think he for sure has felt the comedown after 3 amazing seasons suddenly ending and COVID football starting. His form has really picked up though, and even when he’s not at his best he’s still one of England’s most talented players. You could put him in midfield and he’d be their best midfielder.



Southgate’s management of Trent has always been weird anyway. He’s never felt like a starter for him even though he should be a key player in his side. He’s dropped him pretty ruthlessly but other players who have performed worse he’s stuck by. Pickford, Maguire, Kane to name a few.



Looking at the squad list in full though, it’s shocking.