Its actually really good news for us, but staggering that Southgate thinks hes droppable based on current form. He had a dip, and I think he for sure has felt the comedown after 3 amazing seasons suddenly ending and COVID football starting. His form has really picked up though, and even when hes not at his best hes still one of Englands most talented players. You could put him in midfield and hed be their best midfielder.
Southgates management of Trent has always been weird anyway. Hes never felt like a starter for him even though he should be a key player in his side. Hes dropped him pretty ruthlessly but other players who have performed worse hes stuck by. Pickford, Maguire, Kane to name a few.
Looking at the squad list in full though, its shocking.