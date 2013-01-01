« previous next »
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Yorkykopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6360 on: Today at 05:55:56 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:38:49 pm
RAWK - "Wish players didn't go on international duty and retire so they can focus on LFC"

Also RAWK - "Fucking idiot, why are they selecting this player over one of our players? Ridiculous!"

So true. Reminds of that Woody Allen line from (?) Manhattan. "The food was lousy. And such small portions."
Fromola

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6361 on: Today at 05:56:06 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:34:40 pm
That's the bit which frustrates me, when other right-backs have been "out of form" and never been near the heights that Trent has been over the last couple of seasons, the comments from that blockhead are downright disrespectful to the lad.

I prefer Southgate's method of 'testing his resolve' though compared to Hodgson's. Trent gets a couple of weeks off and Sturridge got his career ruined.
jillc

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6362 on: Today at 05:58:48 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:55:56 pm
So true. Reminds of that Woody Allen line from (?) Manhattan. "The food was lousy. And such small portions."

It's not the point though Yorky when the England manager is being totally dishonest in his views and calling Trent out for it at the same time.
JRed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6363 on: Today at 06:00:57 pm
Just shows what a knob Southgate is. Drops Trent cos hes had a few bad games but persisted with Pickford when he was fit 😂.
Dont get me wrong, Im glad none of our lads are going . I very rarely watch  any England games anyway but absolutely no reason to now.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6364 on: Today at 06:03:37 pm
Its actually really good news for us, but staggering that Southgate thinks hes droppable based on current form. He had a dip, and I think he for sure has felt the comedown after 3 amazing seasons suddenly ending and COVID football starting. His form has really picked up though, and even when hes not at his best hes still one of Englands most talented players. You could put him in midfield and hed be their best midfielder.

Southgates management of Trent has always been weird anyway. Hes never felt like a starter for him even though he should be a key player in his side. Hes dropped him pretty ruthlessly but other players who have performed worse hes stuck by. Pickford, Maguire, Kane to name a few.

Looking at the squad list in full though, its shocking.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6365 on: Today at 06:04:10 pm
Feels a bit weird theyre playing WC qualifiers when they havent had the Euros yet but forgot were a year behind so to speak. Thought they were just Friendlies. Makes the decision more weird but a decent rest for him anyway.

As it stands will we have that many involved at the Euros? No Virg, Gini may or may not be our problem, Robertson for 3 games, then probably Hendo and Trent but who knows how much theyll play. Will that be it?
Hazell

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6366 on: Today at 06:05:20 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:04:10 pm
Feels a bit weird theyre playing WC qualifiers when they havent had the Euros yet but forgot were a year behind so to speak. Thought they were just Friendlies. Makes the decision more weird but a decent rest for him anyway.

As it stands will we have that many involved at the Euros? No Virg, Gini may or may not be our problem, Robertson for 3 games, then probably Hendo and Trent but who knows how much theyll play. Will that be it?

Harsh but fair ;D

Thiago will be going I imagine.
amir87

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6367 on: Today at 06:05:39 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:04:10 pm
Feels a bit weird theyre playing WC qualifiers when they havent had the Euros yet but forgot were a year behind so to speak. Thought they were just Friendlies. Makes the decision more weird but a decent rest for him anyway.

As it stands will we have that many involved at the Euros? No Virg, Gini may or may not be our problem, Robertson for 3 games, then probably Hendo and Trent but who knows how much theyll play. Will that be it?

You'd imagine France will go deep into the tournament so Mbappe won't really have much of a break.
gerrardisgod

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6368 on: Today at 06:06:51 pm
[fordy]Harry Wilson[/fordy]
Pistolero

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6369 on: Today at 06:07:29 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:55:56 pm
So true. Reminds of that Woody Allen line from (?) Manhattan. "The food was lousy. And such small portions."

Annie Hall:

"Well, that's essentially how I feel about life - full of loneliness, and misery, and suffering, and unhappiness, and it's all over much too quickly....unlike international breaks which seem to last
for fuckin ever
JRed

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6370 on: Today at 06:09:02 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 06:05:39 pm
You'd imagine France will go deep into the tournament so Mbappe won't really have much of a break.
True.
We will have to play Origi for a few games whilst Mbappe has a break.
StevoHimself

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6371 on: Today at 06:09:13 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:52:11 pm
Those Southgate comments are a piss take. Hes a big talent  :butt

Hes a CL, PL winning, multiple Fifa world XI/PFA team of the year, Ballon Dor nominee you fucking gremlin. Show some respect.

Thought the same. Very condescending. Has won more at 22 than most in that squad can possibly hope to in their entire careers. Maybe it shouldn't be suprising that a man who managed to win 2 League Cups relates more to the likes of Eric Dier and Ollie Watkins than TAA.
Bakez0151

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6372 on: Today at 06:13:27 pm
Would be really good for us if Trent doesn't go to the Euros. Even ignoring the rest factor, it will be a shit show he'll be better off not being associated with.

He would be gutted though, which is the part that annoys me.
rob1966

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6373 on: Today at 06:14:26 pm
Made up he's not going, sick to death of our players getting damaged by 2nd rate coaches. Don't give a fuck what Pizza Hut has to say about him, its what Klopp thinks that matters.
Morgana

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6374 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 03:13:28 pm
Hope he retires from international duty
This. Southgate is a grade A c*nt for saying what he said to the press. Look how hard he tries to protect everybody else. I just don't think he cares much for Liverpool players or wish to see them do well. Much like the FA establishment and their corrupt incompetent referees. F*ck 'em.
Dim Glas

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6375 on: Today at 06:16:05 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:04:10 pm
Feels a bit weird theyre playing WC qualifiers when they havent had the Euros yet but forgot were a year behind so to speak. Thought they were just Friendlies. Makes the decision more weird but a decent rest for him anyway.

As it stands will we have that many involved at the Euros? No Virg, Gini may or may not be our problem, Robertson for 3 games, then probably Hendo and Trent but who knows how much theyll play. Will that be it?

Not many regular first teamers for sure, and a few depending on whether they stay or move, cos I think Turkey are in? So Ozan will be playing. Shaq for Switzerland too. Neco Williams as well I would think.

But as long as Vrig doesnt go, or Joe Gomez, then not many to worry about apart from Robbo and Hendo! Trent even when he is in the squad, isnt a guaranteed starter for England.

 
paisley1977

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6376 on: Today at 06:22:54 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:09:02 pm
True.
We will have to play Origi for a few games whilst Mbappe has a break.

Don't be daft Origi will be settling in Paris he'll be part of the deal.
Bakez0151

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6377 on: Today at 06:29:00 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:14:26 pm
Made up he's not going, sick to death of our players getting damaged by 2nd rate coaches. Don't give a fuck what Pizza Hut has to say about him, its what Klopp thinks that matters.
It's true but I think that Klopp would be thinking along similar thoughts to us. He already called the Brazil manager out for Fabinho not being a starter for them.
afc turkish

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6378 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:58:48 pm
It's not the point though Yorky when the England manager is being totally dishonest in his views and calling Trent out for it at the same time.

So Southgate wants bigger portions of Trent? :o
Fordy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6379 on: Today at 06:41:21 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:06:51 pm
[fordy]Harry Wilson[/fordy]

Leave our Harry out of this.
Nick110581

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6380 on: Today at 06:42:51 pm
Southgate is an idiot.
Fordy

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6381 on: Today at 06:50:14 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 06:15:43 pm
This. Southgate is a grade A c*nt for saying what he said to the press. Look how hard he tries to protect everybody else. I just don't think he cares much for Liverpool players or wish to see them do well. Much like the FA establishment and their corrupt incompetent referees. F*ck 'em.

I think he struggles with the way Liverpool, Man City and even Leicester play.

You only need to look at Trent,  Chilwell, Trent, Stones and Walker who struggle to get into the team.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reply #6382 on: Today at 07:24:02 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:52:11 pm
Those Southgate comments are a piss take. Hes a big talent  :butt

Hes a CL, PL winning, multiple Fifa world XI/PFA team of the year, Ballon Dor nominee you fucking gremlin. Show some respect.
