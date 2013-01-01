Its actually really good news for us, but staggering that Southgate thinks hes droppable based on current form. He had a dip, and I think he for sure has felt the comedown after 3 amazing seasons suddenly ending and COVID football starting. His form has really picked up though, and even when hes not at his best hes still one of Englands most talented players. You could put him in midfield and hed be their best midfielder.



Southgates management of Trent has always been weird anyway. Hes never felt like a starter for him even though he should be a key player in his side. Hes dropped him pretty ruthlessly but other players who have performed worse hes stuck by. Pickford, Maguire, Kane to name a few.



Looking at the squad list in full though, its shocking.