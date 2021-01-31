I think Trent has played reasonably well recently. Before that his form was patchy for a while. With the ball hes looked more like himself & 1 of the few players who has looked to move the ball quickly. Moving the ball quickly is absolute key to us exploiting the pace and movement Mane and Salah have.



Defensively I think he can be suspect at times. Part of that is the system and his role. Part of it is Trent needing to improve. On Sunday Sterling gave him a hard time. Got to remember that Sterling is one of the best dribblers in the league, arguably the World. Keeping him quiet and providing attacking impetus is a difficult task.



Whats been in front of Trent is also a contributory factor. I think its also affecting Robertson, whos form has fallen off massively after a really good start to the season. Hopefully getting Kabak at cb allows Henderson to go back into midfield. Probably as a No6. Thatll allow Wijnaldum to play as a No8. I think the other No8 should be Jones/Keita/Thiago (probably in that order of preference). Think we need more balance in midfield to allow the full backs to play their natural game more. That in turn allows us to create overloads out wide and create more space for attacking movements. Key to this is getting a centre back bedded in and allowing Henderson and/or Fabinho to give us more balance in midfield.