Trent Alexander-Arnold

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 31, 2021, 07:01:02 PM
Got caught out and gave the ball away a few times in the beginning, but improved quickly. Good game from him, but there is more to come.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
January 31, 2021, 07:05:37 PM
I've only just seen the goals. That pass for our second goal was sublime. Watch it again he is clocking the pass yards before he even gets to the ball.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:35:40 PM
Beaten far too easily for the first goal. His defending is a shambles.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:36:24 PM
Quote from: swoopy on February  7, 2021, 06:35:40 PM
Beaten far too easily for the first goal. His defending is a shambles.
First goal and the penalty. Awful defending.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:44:19 PM
Needs to be more aggressive with his defending, the other times he was actually good but to lackadaisical when it counted.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:53:21 PM
Needs to work on his defending a lot
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:55:06 PM
Seems to get rinsed every other week now.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:55:17 PM
We should try him in midfield and use Neco at RB. I have always said he is too good a player to play RB like Kimmich. And he is not good at 1-1 defending which gets exposed at full back.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:56:11 PM
Quote from: CalgarianRed on February  7, 2021, 06:55:17 PM
We should try him in midfield and use Neco at RB. I have always said he is too good a player to play RB like Kimmich. And he is not good at 1-1 defending which gets exposed at full back.

Neco is an even worse defender.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 06:58:23 PM
Was it just me or was he wearing a recycled remembrance poppy top?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 07:01:39 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  7, 2021, 06:55:06 PM
Seems to get rinsed every other week now.

Just like his defensive game has collapsed, so disappointing to just see him standing off and walking when he should be putting in a shift.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 07:02:53 PM
At fault for the first and knew it, after that went flat
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 7, 2021, 07:03:39 PM
He misses having hendo Infront of him but his level of defending has been abysmal this season. Lost track of the amount of goals we've conceded coming down his side this season
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 04:44:41 PM
At this point, he is actually harming the team by his presence on the pitch, every manager is targeting him now and he has become a liability.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 04:48:03 PM
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on February  8, 2021, 04:44:41 PM
At this point, he is actually harming the team by his presence on the pitch, every manager is targeting him now and he has become a liability.

Liability?............what a OTT statement.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 04:52:10 PM
Quote from: Nogg3000 on February  7, 2021, 06:58:23 PM
Was it just me or was he wearing a recycled remembrance poppy top?


I thought that as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 06:42:10 PM
Quote from: harryc on February  8, 2021, 04:48:03 PM
Liability?............what a OTT statement.
What's OTT about it? Southampton, he was at fault for their goal, yesterday he was at fault for their first, Brighton, he was at fault for not marking the guy behind him who headed it across. He is also not providing anything going forward to justify his position, if we had an adequate backup, he wouldn't start.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 06:51:14 PM
He's not a liability, he's an outstanding young player going through a rough spell of form.

It happens to every young player, even the ones who are already integral to league and European Cup winning teams by the time they turn 22.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 09:31:14 PM
Absolutely shockingly awful for that goal, just atrocious.

However the attacking part of his game is looking really good.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 09:36:10 PM
He was never this bad at defending.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 09:41:43 PM
This is where we are missing Henderson in midfield it's had a negative impact on Trent defensively. Hendo is the one who covers most for him the rest of the midfield are unable to do that to the same extent, so Trent is getting exposed when he is attacking. I think his attacking play is improving though.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 8, 2021, 09:46:32 PM
It's not about him being exposed when he's attacking, the issues are he's easy to dribble past and he has a habit of switching off when someone is behind him when the opposition cross.

He can't be that good a fullback if he can only operate at his max level with 1) Henderson in front of him to do half the defensive work and 2) Salah always going inside to give him space to operate in.

That's how our system has worked, but Trent just needs to improve his defensive awareness and concentration. It'll come with time.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 9, 2021, 09:54:12 AM
Quote from: tubby pls. on February  8, 2021, 09:46:32 PM
It's not about him being exposed when he's attacking, the issues are he's easy to dribble past and he has a habit of switching off when someone is behind him when the opposition cross.

He can't be that good a fullback if he can only operate at his max level with 1) Henderson in front of him to do half the defensive work and 2) Salah always going inside to give him space to operate in.

That's how our system has worked, but Trent just needs to improve his defensive awareness and concentration. It'll come with time.
It's proving increasingly costly to hope that Trent improves within this season especially with Salah left isolated out wide more and more. Obviously, it's not an easy fix but I think we need to accept this weakness for now and get Hendo back in midfield covering for him so we can give the attack a boost as well.

It's also pretty clear that he misses having Virgil guide him, Trent's face when he wasn't told to leave it early in the game said it all really
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 9, 2021, 10:08:11 AM
Quote from: tubby pls. on February  8, 2021, 09:46:32 PM
It's not about him being exposed when he's attacking, the issues are he's easy to dribble past and he has a habit of switching off when someone is behind him when the opposition cross.

He can't be that good a fullback if he can only operate at his max level with 1) Henderson in front of him to do half the defensive work and 2) Salah always going inside to give him space to operate in.

That's how our system has worked, but Trent just needs to improve his defensive awareness and concentration. It'll come with time.

Yeah he'll improve but I don't think he is easy to dribble past as it goes. Sterling is one of the best wide forward ball carriers in world football and he got isolated and squared up against him in space a couple of times - it shouldn't really happen like that in terms of our cover, when a forward gets a defender 'on an island' like that something's gone wrong. He couldve done better of course but I'm not sure he's dropped off as much as people perceive this year - as you say I think a lot of its due to problems with our system 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 9, 2021, 10:13:00 AM
I think Trent has played reasonably well recently. Before that his form was patchy for a while. With the ball hes looked more like himself & 1 of the few players who has looked to move the ball quickly. Moving the ball quickly is absolute key to us exploiting the pace and movement Mane and Salah have.

Defensively I think he can be suspect at times. Part of that is the system and his role. Part of it is Trent needing to improve. On Sunday Sterling gave him a hard time. Got to remember that Sterling is one of the best dribblers in the league, arguably the World. Keeping him quiet and providing attacking impetus is a difficult task.

Whats been in front of Trent is also a contributory factor. I think its also affecting Robertson, whos form has fallen off massively after a really good start to the season. Hopefully getting Kabak at cb allows Henderson to go back into midfield. Probably as a No6. Thatll allow Wijnaldum to play as a No8. I think the other No8 should be Jones/Keita/Thiago (probably in that order of preference). Think we need more  balance in midfield to allow the full backs to play their natural game more. That in turn allows us to create overloads out wide and create more space for attacking movements. Key to this is getting a centre back bedded in and allowing Henderson and/or Fabinho to give us more balance in midfield.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 13, 2021, 03:54:11 PM
Some nice passes today but overall another day in what has been a miserable season from him
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 13, 2021, 03:55:48 PM
Quote from: mallin9 on February 13, 2021, 03:54:11 PM
Some nice passes today but overall another day in what has been a miserable season from him

He played really well. Its not his fault its a shit show alongside and behind him.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 13, 2021, 04:01:51 PM
Trent is very much part of the shit show. He's supposed to be the best right back in the world yet still needs babysitting apparently.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 13, 2021, 04:05:38 PM
Quote from: BER on February 13, 2021, 04:01:51 PM
Trent is very much part of the shit show. He's supposed to be the best right back in the world yet still needs babysitting apparently.

He stayed back several weeks ago and we stopped conceding goals. Thats when everyone said our defence wasnt a problem, but we couldnt score for shit.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 13, 2021, 05:55:22 PM
Great on the ball as usual, but I wish he was a little more aggressive.  He doesn't like jumping for 50/50 headers on bouncing balls, for example.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
February 13, 2021, 09:00:19 PM

Was really unlucky with the free kick too, nice to see he's remembered to try and get them over the wall 😁
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:30:49 PM
Best performance in a while. Moved the ball well and defended relatively comfortably.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:32:56 PM
He was good tonight.  Getting back to his best.  Nice to see Owen make the good point that he has no protection at the moment and that once VvD (or any CB) and Henderson are back he will look even better.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Yesterday at 11:59:00 PM
Contender for my MoTM tonight.

Good to see him finding some form again.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:02:16 AM
Was wondering where the thread was. Lost in all the shit this year is the fact this lad has got at least a yard quicker if not two. Getting to rapid stage now. Some of his first touch passing was unbelievable as well.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:04:44 AM
Some of his passes in the first half!!!!
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:06:06 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:02:16 AM
Was wondering where the thread was. Lost in all the shit this year is the fact this lad has got at least a yard quicker if not two. Getting to rapid stage now. Some of his first touch passing was unbelievable as well.

Yea, I've always felt he was average pace wise but has shown some great bursts of speed lately. Odd that..
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:07:13 AM
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:06:06 AM
Yea, I've always felt he was average pace wise but has shown some great bursts of speed lately. Odd that..

😂😂😂

If he had a bad game, we wouldn't need to look for this thread.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:08:00 AM
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:02:16 AM
Was wondering where the thread was. Lost in all the shit this year is the fact this lad has got at least a yard quicker if not two. Getting to rapid stage now. Some of his first touch passing was unbelievable as well.

Some sublime passes tonight, was it him into Mané, when he couldn't quite get it under control.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
Today at 12:08:22 AM
Played so many of those balls down the line and in behind that he's so good at. He's also playing a bit deeper than normal, probably to ease Kabak in. Still managed to be our best attacking threat in respect to balls in behind.
