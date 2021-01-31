It's not about him being exposed when he's attacking, the issues are he's easy to dribble past and he has a habit of switching off when someone is behind him when the opposition cross.
He can't be that good a fullback if he can only operate at his max level with 1) Henderson in front of him to do half the defensive work and 2) Salah always going inside to give him space to operate in.
That's how our system has worked, but Trent just needs to improve his defensive awareness and concentration. It'll come with time.