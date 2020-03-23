Almost as if some people want him to be out for 7/8 weeks
Some people are so glass half full.
I think you mean "glass half empty." To be perfectly honest, while I'm hopeful and optimistic for him to be ready in 3 weeks or so, I was thinking about the Alisson case, which took longer than we hoped, and the fact that although Trent skipped preseason camp he still wasn't fit to play the Community Shield due to the same calf problem. On the bright side, he gets to rest instead of wasting time and energy with Southgate's England.
I've been worrying about him possibly burning out since before the Atalanta game. Judging by his interviews he seems to think playing 3 games a week is dandy and he doesn't want to miss a single one... But his age and physiology say otherwise. His body isn't built for that. Robertson, on the other hand, could probably run for days and not suffer these types of muscle injuries because he's more experienced and his physiology is different. For Trent, something had to give between the last PL game, Atalanta and this one. Playing all 3 ultimately crocked him.