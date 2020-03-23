« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 553564 times)

Offline Guz-kop

  • Baz cop
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,937
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5720 on: Yesterday at 07:38:25 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:28:34 PM
Calf injury, so at least it's not necessarily bad but we're waiting for now.

He walked off so it's between a few days to a few years.

Haha oh I'd forgotten about all that
Logged
It's wonderful, it's marvellous, it's 3-3

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5721 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 07:36:06 PM
Scan tomorrow and deffo out of the England games Jurgen has said.

England don't deserve him. Hope he comes back for us within a month. We shouldn't rush him back; he's played so much football. That's why I was hoping him and Robbo would get a rest in the Atalanta game but I can totally understand why Klopp played them both. Get well soon, Trento!
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,545
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5722 on: Yesterday at 07:48:57 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 07:47:55 PM
England don't deserve him. Hope he comes back for us within a month. We shouldn't rush him back; he's played so much football. That's why I was hoping him and Robbo would get a rest in the Atalanta game but I can totally understand why Klopp played them both. Get well soon, Trento!

Its only a calf injury so shouldnt be that bad.
Logged

Offline Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5723 on: Yesterday at 07:52:43 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:48:57 PM
Its only a calf injury so shouldnt be that bad.

Wouldnt be too sure about that. I done mine running a couple of years back and was a long time before it was back to normal. Would feel ok then start flarring up again.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:56:54 PM by Amatt »
Logged

Offline Ratboy3G

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,149
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5724 on: Yesterday at 07:53:59 PM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 07:52:43 PM
Wouldnt be too sure about that. I done mine running a couple of years back and was a long time before it was back to normal. Would feel ok then start flatting up again.

Sounds like you are milking it
Logged
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,640
  • JFT96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 08:09:46 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:48:57 PM
Its only a calf injury so shouldnt be that bad.

"Calfs are such a tricky injury to manage..a very strong muscle complex involved in so many aspects of movement!"

That's from Chris Morgan, our physio...

https://twitter.com/ChrisMorgan10/status/1324991392461021185?s=20
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 08:10:59 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:48:57 PM
Its only a calf injury so shouldnt be that bad.

Wasn't Alisson out for something like 7 or 8 weeks when his calf popped (against Norwich last season)?
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,545
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5727 on: Yesterday at 08:12:56 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:09:46 PM
"Calfs are such a tricky injury to manage..a very strong muscle complex involved in so many aspects of movement!"

That's from Chris Morgan, our physio...

https://twitter.com/ChrisMorgan10/status/1324991392461021185?s=20

But he walked off the field. Surely thats a good sign?
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,640
  • JFT96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5728 on: Yesterday at 08:14:17 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:12:56 PM
But he walked off the field. Surely thats a good sign?

Yes. It means he's not dead.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5729 on: Yesterday at 08:15:21 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:12:56 PM
But he walked off the field. Surely thats a good sign?
I would laugh but this is too serious.  :-\
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,246
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5730 on: Yesterday at 08:20:12 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:10:59 PM
Wasn't Alisson out for something like 7 or 8 weeks when his calf popped (against Norwich last season)?

Wasnt that a tear?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5731 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:20:12 PM
Wasnt that a tear?

We don't know that this one isn't a tear though. Fingers crossed it is just something minor.
Logged

Offline **** The Pain Away.

  • the cat who went all Yusuf Islam
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 716
  • "We are the real people's club."
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5732 on: Yesterday at 08:26:36 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 07:28:34 PM
Calf injury, so at least it's not necessarily bad but we're waiting for now.

He walked off so it's between a few days to a few years.

Haha!
Logged
Meh...

Offline Mister men

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5733 on: Yesterday at 10:48:22 PM »
Honestly I think injuries are going to curse us this season. Too much football in to short a time frame.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5734 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 08:25:03 PM
We don't know that this one isn't a tear though. Fingers crossed it is just something minor.

We don't know that it wasn't a heart attack either & I've been told that they're fatal in all cases where they're not.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5735 on: Yesterday at 11:08:58 PM »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:48:22 PM
Honestly I think injuries are going to curse us this season. Too much football in to short a time frame.
The Everton fans were right.  Too much caffeine in our half-time apple juice  ::)

A small blessing for Trent is that he doesn't have to spend any time with that imbecile Southgate.  Hopefully a couple of weeks' rest and he'll be good to go again.
Logged

Offline Tony19:6

  • Begets John 3:16
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,048
  • Born and Bred
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5736 on: Yesterday at 11:37:06 PM »
Almost as if some people want him to be out for 7/8 weeks

Some people are so glass half full.
Logged
A Great man once said...
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass.
It is terribly simple."

http://twitter.com/Tony19_6

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,407
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5737 on: Yesterday at 11:38:24 PM »
Shaqiris torn calf in summer 2019 fucked up his season completely last year. Hopefully this is minor for Trent. Hes irreplaceable. Whoever else fills in just cant do what he does.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5738 on: Yesterday at 11:40:55 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 11:38:24 PM
Shaqiris torn calf in summer 2019 fucked up his season completely last year. Hopefully this is minor for Trent. Hes irreplaceable. Whoever else fills in just cant do what he does.


Tbf in Shaqs case that's equal to a 3rd of his body mass.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,173
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5739 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 PM »
It's a sacrificial muscle.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 12:07:18 AM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 11:37:06 PM
Almost as if some people want him to be out for 7/8 weeks

Some people are so glass half full.
I think you mean "glass half empty." To be perfectly honest, while I'm hopeful and optimistic for him to be ready in 3 weeks or so, I was thinking about the Alisson case, which took longer than we hoped, and the fact that although Trent skipped preseason camp he still wasn't fit to play the Community Shield due to the same calf problem. On the bright side, he gets to rest instead of wasting time and energy with Southgate's England.

I've been worrying about him possibly burning out since before the Atalanta game. Judging by his interviews he seems to think playing 3 games a week is dandy and he doesn't want to miss a single one... But his age and physiology say otherwise. His body isn't built for that. Robertson, on the other hand, could probably run for days and not suffer these types of muscle injuries because he's more experienced and his physiology is different. For Trent, something had to give between the last PL game, Atalanta and this one. Playing all 3 ultimately crocked him.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,957
  • JFT 96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 12:28:37 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 12:07:18 AM
I think you mean "glass half empty." To be perfectly honest, while I'm hopeful and optimistic for him to be ready in 3 weeks or so, I was thinking about the Alisson case, which took longer than we hoped, and the fact that although Trent skipped preseason camp he still wasn't fit to play the Community Shield due to the same calf problem. On the bright side, he gets to rest instead of wasting time and energy with Southgate's England.

I've been worrying about him possibly burning out since before the Atalanta game. Judging by his interviews he seems to think playing 3 games a week is dandy and he doesn't want to miss a single one... But his age and physiology say otherwise. His body isn't built for that. Robertson, on the other hand, could probably run for days and not suffer these types of muscle injuries because he's more experienced and his physiology is different. For Trent, something had to give between the last PL game, Atalanta and this one. Playing all 3 ultimately crocked him.

Please explain why something had to give between West Ham, Atlanta and City. That was 3 games in eight days, with 5 days between the Atlanta and City games. Not ideal but to suggest that something had to give is absolutely absurd.

There was obviously enough recovery time between the Atlanta and City games so how has playing all three ultimately crocked him ?
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,035
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5742 on: Today at 12:46:53 AM »
Its not the first time we've played with this schedule. Players get injured eventually and he's had one or two overall in 4 years ehich is incredible.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5743 on: Today at 01:55:59 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:37 AM
Please explain why something had to give between West Ham, Atlanta and City. That was 3 games in eight days, with 5 days between the Atlanta and City games. Not ideal but to suggest that something had to give is absolutely absurd.

There was obviously enough recovery time between the Atlanta and City games so how has playing all three ultimately crocked him ?

3 games in 8 days not that much different from "3 games in a week" when you factor in international travel.  Accumulatively, the 5-day break between Atalanta and City means nothing when you have just had an intense PL game 3 days before Atalanta, travel to Ajax and more PL games with just 2 to 3 days rest between these fixtures before that. Plus Trent played every single PL game last year. Plus when you consider the lack of a preseason and how brutal the fixture list has been since the start of the season, something like this was bound to happen. That's why I said last week I wished Klopp would've given the two FBs a break between WH and the City game because Man City always stretches us to the limit... Maybe we could've done without them v. Atalanta. Who knows? But sometimes you have to make these sacrifices to ensure your main workhorses get some down time. We went for maximum points in the CL and did our best to get 3 more points Sunday, but these fullbacks run a lot and I think over the course of the season he may have to consider giving them breaks mid-week or skip the odd PL game if they're needed for a tough CL tie. No matter how hard the sacrifice appears to be, THIS particular season, something has to give or they will burn out physically and mentally. 
Logged

Offline ep1987

  • Emiliano Insua head coach
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 340
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 02:11:20 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:14:17 PM
Yes. It means he's not dead.

Clearly you haven't seen Breaking Bad.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,957
  • JFT 96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 02:22:31 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 01:55:59 AM
3 games in 8 days not that much different from "3 games in a week" when you factor in international travel.  Accumulatively, the 5-day break between Atalanta and City means nothing when you have just had an intense PL game 3 days before Atalanta, travel to Ajax and more PL games with just 2 to 3 days rest between these fixtures before that. Plus Trent played every single PL game last year. Plus when you consider the lack of a preseason and how brutal the fixture list has been since the start of the season, something like this was bound to happen. That's why I said last week I wished Klopp would've given the two FBs a break between WH and the City game because Man City always stretches us to the limit... Maybe we could've done without them v. Atalanta. Who knows? But sometimes you have to make these sacrifices to ensure your main workhorses get some down time. We went for maximum points in the CL and did our best to get 3 more points Sunday, but these fullbacks run a lot and I think over the course of the season he may have to consider giving them breaks mid-week or skip the odd PL game if they're needed for a tough CL tie. No matter how hard the sacrifice appears to be, THIS particular season, something has to give or they will burn out physically and mentally. 

Sorry but you cannot complain about international travel when the two games you have mentioned are in Bergamo and Amsterdam. Bergamo is a little over 2 hours and the Dam is about an hour and a half.

You still haven't explained why something had to give for Trent between Sheff U on a Saturday , Atalanta on a Tuesday and City on a Sunday.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Morgana

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,364
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 02:27:02 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:22:31 AM
Sorry but you cannot complain about international travel when the two games you have mentioned are in Bergamo and Amsterdam. Bergamo is a little over 2 hours and the Dam is about an hour and a half.

You still haven't explained why something had to give for Trent between Sheff U on a Saturday , Atalanta on a Tuesday and City on a Sunday.
Actually, I think I explained it pretty well in the previous post. I've got nothing else for you, Al.

Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:46:53 AM
Its not the first time we've played with this schedule. Players get injured eventually and he's had one or two overall in 4 years ehich is incredible.

We would have this type of schedule in a December when the holiday fixtures pile up, esp. if you're in a CWC or whatever. Or in late-January / early February if you're still in the domestic cups. But not in November after having no pre-season, and with so many international games (Nations League and Euro-qualifiers) crammed into a 2-month period. To suggest we've ever seen anything like this before at this stage of the season is madness.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,957
  • JFT 96
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 03:02:11 AM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 02:27:02 AM
Actually, I think I explained it pretty well in the previous post. I've got nothing else for you, Al.

You haven't explained it well though. The current schedule is likely to increase the likelihood of an injury. That is clear, we all know that. Stating with any kind of certainty that something had to give between West Ham, Atalanta and City is frankly absurd. So is saying that Trent is crocked because he played in all three.

Trent had more than enough time to recover between Atalanta and City.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:50 AM by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 06:35:07 AM »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 02:11:20 AM
Clearly you haven't seen Breaking Bad.

Is that the new Daniel Sturridge documentary?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,190
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 07:02:24 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:37 AM
Please explain why something had to give between West Ham, Atlanta and City. That was 3 games in eight days, with 5 days between the Atlanta and City games. Not ideal but to suggest that something had to give is absolutely absurd.

There was obviously enough recovery time between the Atlanta and City games so how has playing all three ultimately crocked him ?

I thought the time to rest him was against the Danes at home but he still started that one. Also.could have made the subs earlier against Atalanta.

Muscle injuries will be impossible to avoid though.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,728
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 08:32:25 AM »
He was on his phone when he said he can play 3 times a week in that interview though so not sure you can take it that seriously, and maybe its karma for such a lack of respect
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 09:32:50 AM »
some of the comments in here.
It is most likely just a small calf strain 2-3 weeks nothing more.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,240
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 09:34:37 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:32:50 AM
some of the comments in here.
It is most likely just a small calf strain 2-3 weeks nothing more.

Might be getting you confused with someone else but didn't you also downplay the extent of VVD's injury before it was confirmed?
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 09:49:48 AM »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:34:37 AM
Might be getting you confused with someone else but didn't you also downplay the extent of VVD's injury before it was confirmed?
yeah i was wrong on that.
i prefer to be glass half full
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,240
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5754 on: Today at 09:51:41 AM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:49:48 AM
yeah i was wrong on that.
i prefer to be glass half full

Best to just wait and get official news rather than speculating.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 