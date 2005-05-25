Joe Gomez suffers from this as well. The trouble is when you are young you are having to learn on the job which is a lot harder to do. People seem to have much less understanding with young players when they make mistakes. It's all part of learning to be Premier League defender, the only thing you can do is learn from your mistakes as you gain more and more experience. I don't think this will bother Klopp though, one of his Dortmund sides had a 24 year old and a 21 year old at the centre of the team's defence. If he thinks you are good enough he will give you the chance to grow. People are just going to have to accept that playing with the high line we do, all the defenders will make mistakes from time to time. It is the nature of the beast.