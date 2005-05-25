Hes fuckin brilliant, but not complete. He needs to realise he has flaws and work to eradicate them.
Hes a smart lad, from a great family background. Everybody concerned will sort this out and our 66 will be one of the best players in the world in time.
He already is. People calling his defending "shocking" when he's been part of the back four of the best team in the world need to reevaluate things.
Our strengths can sometimes be a weakness. Pressing high up the pitch, having two incredibly attacking full backs and having forwards who have a degree of free license to roam at times.
Teams have to focus SOMEWHERE and because of our full backs they look for the space they leave behind. It's why klopp has focused the midfield in the way he has and why we have 3 of th best 1v1 defenders in the league.
He needs to get tighter to stop crosses at times and if Henderson isn't on the pitch we need to consider wijnaldum or milner on that side in certain games. Other than city, hopefully the next run of fixtures will give us a chance to tighten up a bit