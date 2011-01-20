He's 21 and already a Liverpool legend.



Trent's potential is frightening, there is no limit to what he could achieve and win at Liverpool. Gerrard and Carragher were the heartbeat of Liverpool for so long in my lifetime, now it's Trent and, hopefully, youngsters like Curtis Jones and Neco Williams who will continue to take the club forward and build their own legacy. I knew he'd be a really good player when I used to watch him play for the academy sides, now he's the best right-back on the planet, a European Cup and Premier League winner and has so many years still ahead of him.



He is a generational talent and an exceptional human being. His and our dream has come true, in the years to come he will become one of the great icons of the club. The sky really is the limit for him.