No chance Trent is joining Barca/Real. If this was 5 or 6 years ago then maybe it was possible although very remote.



La Liga is not able to offer the same kind of money and exposure as PL especially if the current tv deal keeps revising upwards.



Marketing wise, PL is also streets ahead of La Liga and other European leagues. People watch PL in Asia, Africa and Middle East. You cannot say the same about La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. Even South America and North America which had been traditional La Liga market has turned its attention to PL



Add to the reason there is no longer any pull factor in La Liga apart from the weather. Messi is on his last legs and Ronaldo has moved on to Juventus, the old Barca-Real rivalry isnt the same anymore. I remember last year as the first year I skipped El-Classico and I have never watched it since.



We are looking compete PL and CL titles every year with this squad so joining any Spanish club in the years to come feels rather counter intuitive.



