Author Topic: Trent Alexander-Arnold  (Read 434457 times)

Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 09:54:39 AM »
Trent is the best right back I've seen play for Liverpool in 28 years. the crosses he puts in for the 3rd especially was outstanding am glad he got a goal too.

I love Trent and he is only 19  ;D future captain
Online Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 AM »
A Manc friend of mine is trying to rationalise his love for Trent. All he can come up with is the usual ''He'll soon be off to Barca/Real, he's too good to stay''.

I've made a bet with him that Trent sees out his career with us, and reaches stratospheric legendary status. I expect to collect on the bet.
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 10:41:43 AM »
Does your manc friend realise that he's a scouser and a boyhood fan? I mean we're not like Everton who needed to cash in on their best ever talent.  :D
Offline PIPA23

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 11:18:59 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 10:38:50 AM
A Manc friend of mine is trying to rationalise his love for Trent. All he can come up with is the usual ''He'll soon be off to Barca/Real, he's too good to stay''.

I've made a bet with him that Trent sees out his career with us, and reaches stratospheric legendary status. I expect to collect on the bet.

that is the only hope they have... :D
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 11:19:48 AM »
No, no, no, no!!

Fuck off mancs trying to work out how Southgate builds the England team around him.

He never needs to play for England.

In fact why the fuck would he want to and have all the shit coming his way from thick as fuck fans when he's deployed in his own corner for 90mins.

Leave him be and keep selecting Trippier and Walker or whoever else usually gets played.

And no you can fuck off thinking about playing him in midfield!!



Offline Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 AM »
Midfield is his long term position Debs.  :D
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 11:42:32 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:26:41 AM
Midfield is his long term position Debs.  :D
Maybe it is mate I just don't want that tit Southgate being the one to experiment with the idea.

The thought of England fans dissing him for not being the player he is for us, like they did with Barnes and Stevie, just so the hierarchy can say he had to play really pisses off.



Offline Crimson

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 11:53:30 AM »
13 assists in the Prem last season. 10 so far this.

What's the assist-record for å defender again?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline ۩ Imperator ۩

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 12:07:26 PM »
Quote from: ScottishKopite on Yesterday at 09:54:39 AM
Trent is the best right back I've seen play for Liverpool in 28 years. the crosses he puts in for the 3rd especially was outstanding am glad he got a goal too.

I love Trent and he is only 19  ;D future captain

Trent is devvoed that you missed his last two birthdays.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 12:15:03 PM »
Just imagine how good hed be if he wasnt held back and was played in midfield.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 12:16:11 PM »
We've got Kevin De Bruyne at right back.
Offline Little Robbie Red Breast

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 12:21:07 PM »
Needs to improve on his defending, prefer Trippier ;)
Offline dmorgan

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 12:36:16 PM »
A generational talent.. Will turn into a world class midfielder in a few years time
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 12:51:48 PM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on Yesterday at 12:07:26 PM
Trent is devvoed that you missed his last two birthdays.

oops thought he was 19  ;)

He will cement himself in the starting 11 for years to come he will only get better.
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5014 on: Yesterday at 01:00:43 PM »
He's operating at a different level currently. Absolutely impressive.

And he's recently turned 21. Fucking hell.
Offline Paulinjo

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5015 on: Yesterday at 02:16:57 PM »
I heard there is a song for him after he scored. Anyone willing to write it here? Many thanks.
Offline PHIL.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 02:22:56 PM »
I really hope he stays at right back.

His numbers are ridiculous from this position and I don't think they'd improve with him in midfield. Being a right back means that he has more space to operate and ping those assists in.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 02:23:15 PM »
What. A. Player.
Offline PHIL.

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 02:23:50 PM »
Quote from: Paulinjo on Yesterday at 02:16:57 PM
I heard there is a song for him after he scored. Anyone willing to write it here? Many thanks.

If it's the usual:

The Scouser in our team
The Scouser in our team
He's Alexander-Arnold
He's Alexander-Arnold
He's Alexander-Arnold
The Scouser in our team
Offline Phil M

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5019 on: Yesterday at 02:41:50 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:16:11 PM
We've got Kevin De Bruyne at right back.

No you're wrong there as he plays for Manchester City.
Offline rebel23

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5020 on: Yesterday at 02:43:16 PM »
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 02:23:50 PM
If it's the usual:

The Scouser in our team
The Scouser in our team
He's Alexander-Arnold
He's Alexander-Arnold
He's Alexander-Arnold
The Scouser in our team


Did you see his interview on Prime ? He kept looking over his shoulder when it was being sung and he looked delighted.
Offline DrTobiasFunke

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5021 on: Yesterday at 02:48:38 PM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 12:16:11 PM
We've got Kevin De Bruyne at right back.

I see him more like David Beckham. Just needs a goal from his own half now and to marry whatever today's equivalent of a Spice Girl is.
Offline Samie

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5022 on: Yesterday at 02:51:09 PM »
Little Mix? Ox's missus is from that group too...I think.  :D
Online the_red_pill

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5023 on: Yesterday at 03:07:30 PM »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:53:30 AM
13 assists in the Prem last season. 10 so far this.

What's the assist-record for å defender again?
Quote
Since then, hes never looked back. Long-term injury to Clyne opened the door the following season, and less than three years after that league debut, Alexander-Arnold has already clocked up his 100th appearance for his boyhood club.

Hes won the Champions League, entered the Guinness Book of Records after setting a new record for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season, and become the youngest ever player to appear in consecutive Champions League finals.

https://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/trent-alexander-arnold-liverpool-unique-qualities-mattladson-this-is-anfield

Quote
Its on the pitch though where Alexander-Arnold draws the most praise. Whether its for his assists - 16 of them in 40 appearances last season - or his sweeping, perfectly-weighted cross-field passes to fellow full-back Andy Robertson.

In the recent win over Manchester City at Anfield, it was his clever left-foot pass to Robertson that unlocked Citys defence for the second goal of the game. A keen chess player, Alexander-Arnold has the vision of an elite midfielder. Hes the queen in Liverpools tactical plan, playing line-breaking passes vertically, horizontally or diagonally.

Recently, hes been compared to Gerrard, Kevin de Bruyne and David Beckham; comparisons that are made due to his crossing ability from the right side. But its not just his crossing that stands him out; he has vision, technique and tactical understanding that are rarely seen in a player at such a young age.
Offline deFacto

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5024 on: Yesterday at 03:31:45 PM »
Also last night was one of his best defensive performances.
Offline newterp

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5025 on: Yesterday at 03:35:05 PM »
Liverpudlians of all team affiliations really should cherish this kid - he is absolutely atypical in that hes already trying to figure out how to give back to the community and heavily at that. Hes going to be one of the athletes thats a pillar of the community that local youths will look up to and want to emulate - and hes going to help so many by giving them a platform to at least have a chance of success. Amazing.
Offline -Willo-

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5026 on: Yesterday at 03:36:32 PM »
The period last season were we drew something like 4 from 6 coincided with him being injured didn't it? Further emphasises his importance. As vital as Virgil.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5027 on: Yesterday at 03:50:23 PM »
Quote from: PHIL. on Yesterday at 02:22:56 PM
I really hope he stays at right back.

His numbers are ridiculous from this position and I don't think they'd improve with him in midfield. Being a right back means that he has more space to operate and ping those assists in.

Yep. The idea that a central midfielder is the creative lynchpin of a team doesn't apply anymore. He should stay where he is: more space, more time, more involvement in the attack
Offline deFacto

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5028 on: Yesterday at 03:52:35 PM »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 03:36:32 PM
The period last season were we drew something like 4 from 6 coincided with him being injured didn't it? Further emphasises his importance. As vital as Virgil.

He only missed one game out of those. He was poor against the Mancs [as was the entire team], and we were wasteful against Everton [he played in that game as well].
Online the_red_pill

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5029 on: Yesterday at 03:54:21 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:50:23 PM
Yep. The idea that a central midfielder is the creative lynchpin of a team doesn't apply anymore. He should stay where he is: more space, more time, more involvement in the attack
Agree. Klopp has created something else that will take a while for modern systems and managers to adapt to. Move him into midfield and we become somewhat predictable and he will be marked to feck, since current systems, routines and players in there know the drill.
For me he stays.

For now they just don't know what to do with Liverpool and TAA. We're running amok!

It'll take 5-10 years for academies to start spawning creative, box-to-box midfielders at rightback since they can now see that it can, and does work very effectively, but for now- he's unstoppable.
Offline rebel23

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5030 on: Yesterday at 03:58:37 PM »
Virgil van Dijk believes Brendan Rodgers deployment of James Maddison allowed Trent Alexander-Arnold the opportunity to run riot against Leicester last night.

Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2019/12/27/virgil-van-dijk-reveals-tactical-error-let-trent-alexander-arnold-run-riot-vs-leicester-11965674/?ito=cbshare
Offline Zlen

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5031 on: Yesterday at 04:35:25 PM »
He is a long way from being acknowledged as such, with the likes of Kane being media darlings, but Trent is on quick course to becoming the best English player.     
Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5032 on: Yesterday at 05:20:28 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 04:35:25 PM
He is a long way from being acknowledged as such, with the likes of Kane being media darlings, but Trent is on quick course to becoming the best English player.     

As long as Southgate doesn't think so, that'll be fine.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5033 on: Yesterday at 05:35:44 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 10:38:50 AM
A Manc friend of mine is trying to rationalise his love for Trent. All he can come up with is the usual ''He'll soon be off to Barca/Real, he's too good to stay''.

I've made a bet with him that Trent sees out his career with us, and reaches stratospheric legendary status. I expect to collect on the bet.

Chances are higher for a barca/real player wishing to come here, than the other way around.

We're magic. They will never understand.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5034 on: Yesterday at 06:07:22 PM »
No chance Trent is joining Barca/Real. If this was 5 or 6 years ago then maybe it was possible although very remote.

La Liga is not able to offer the same kind of money and exposure as PL especially if the current tv deal keeps revising upwards.

Marketing wise, PL is also streets ahead of La Liga and other European leagues. People watch PL in Asia, Africa and Middle East. You cannot say the same about La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A. Even South America and North America which had been traditional La Liga market has turned its attention to PL

Add to the reason there is no longer any pull factor in La Liga apart from the weather. Messi is on his last legs and Ronaldo has moved on to Juventus, the old Barca-Real rivalry isnt the same anymore. I remember last year as the first year I skipped El-Classico and I have never watched it since.

We are looking compete PL and CL titles every year with this squad so joining any Spanish club in the years to come feels rather counter intuitive.

Offline Roger Federer

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5035 on: Yesterday at 11:21:20 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:31:45 PM
Also last night was one of his best defensive performances.
Yep, a truly remarkable game, not sure Ive seen a more complete performance from a fullback ever. Flawless when defending, totally dominated his side against what many say is the second best left back in the league, 1 goal, 2 brilliant assists + the corner kick which lead to the penalty.

He is ridiculously good, and hes just recently turned 21. 21!
Online Rojo Junior

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5036 on: Today at 12:18:44 PM »
Quote from: Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier on Yesterday at 05:20:28 PM
As long as Southgate doesn't think so, that'll be fine.

Agreed, i'd rather his abilities went unnoticed whilst he develops with us. Fortunately this season everyone seems to have jumped on the Kane/Rashford/Lingard/Wan-Bissaka hype train
Online redbyrdz

Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #5037 on: Today at 12:30:49 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:35:05 PM
Liverpudlians of all team affiliations really should cherish this kid - he is absolutely atypical in that hes already trying to figure out how to give back to the community and heavily at that. Hes going to be one of the athletes thats a pillar of the community that local youths will look up to and want to emulate - and hes going to help so many by giving them a platform to at least have a chance of success. Amazing.


We all play on a Trend Arnold pitch ;D
