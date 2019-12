Absolutely ridiculous talent this kid. Taken for granted so much by some but I dont think Ive seen such a level headed lad doing the things hes doing in my lifetime.



Running a game from fullback is mind boggling when you think about it. Credit to his team mates though as they do create space for him to maraud into and switch the play for him to run onto crossfield balls. Hes got the ability to score more goals but he seems genuinely to get as much satisfaction from setting them up. And with those numbers hes hitting in terms of assists and chances created, all this shoving him in midfield nonsense is simply that - nonsense. Leave him there hes doing a fantastic job. Long may it continue.