It depends on the style of play from the team but right now as most of our creativity comes from our full backs it would be stupid to move him there. However if we changed to have a more creative midfield then there'd be an argument for it.



I am not sure about it being where your creativity comes from but more about creating a system that creates space for your creative players. Initially your creative players played in the inside forward position because that was where the space was. Then teams went to a flat back four that nullified that space. So your creative player played as a ten because a flat defensive system left a void in between defence and attack.Then teams brought in holding mids which nullified the ten space but that then created space in the wider mid areas best exemplified by the likes of DeBruyne.Now teams look to press and push the full backs up which has two results firstly it closes down the space the wide midfield players operate in, it also means your full backs are up against offensively minded players. You create passing traps when you press hoping to isolate the full backs because they have less pitch to work with. For me the full back position will become one of the key positions on the pitch.Until the better coaches find another system and another way to create space for their creative players.