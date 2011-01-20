« previous next »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4880 on: December 20, 2019, 06:38:47 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2019, 06:29:21 PM
Anyone still luxuriating in that assist?

There can't have been a single person watching it on TV - with its privileged camera position - who saw that pass coming. That was how excellent it was. I was expecting him to bend it to the back post for a header - a perfectly respectable thing to have done, but a conventional thing, and TAA is not into conventional football. The pass he produced instead was why we all love football. It was literally shocking. There seemed to be a thicket of Mexican legs between him and the front post but the lad somehow knew that every defender would shift their weight on to their right side in anticipation of a floaty, bendy cross. And they did. Not only that, but he also worked out that if the pass had a chance of being converted it needed all the gas taken off it. Firmino - or whichever Liverpool striker pounced on the ball - had to be given time to react. Hence the feathered strike.

All worked out in a fraction of a second. Bloody marvellous.

It was a bit like the famous corner v Barcelona. If the defenders had read the situation Trent would have ended up looking silly. But he knew they wouldn't. He had confidence that his speed of thought was quicker than theirs.

How old is he again? 

It's a variant on the old saying, "The first five yards are in the head", and it's even more impressive. His head creates a yard of space and a second of time for his team mates. The first only involves reading the ball and anticipating it. The second involves reading the opposition team as well as his own team. After a replay, you can see how the former is done. After numerous replays, you still can't see how the latter is done.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4881 on: December 20, 2019, 07:09:55 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on December 20, 2019, 06:38:47 PM
It's a variant on the old saying, "The first five yards are in the head", and it's even more impressive. His head creates a yard of space and a second of time for his team mates. The first only involves reading the ball and anticipating it. The second involves reading the opposition team as well as his own team. After a replay, you can see how the former is done. After numerous replays, you still can't see how the latter is done.



If the first 5 yards were in the head, then Harry Maguire would get a 10 yard headstart everytime.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4882 on: December 20, 2019, 07:24:54 PM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on December 20, 2019, 07:09:55 PM

If the first 5 yards were in the head, then Harry Maguire would get a 10 yard headstart everytime.

That's not at all bad... ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4883 on: December 20, 2019, 07:32:07 PM »
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4884 on: December 20, 2019, 08:15:21 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2019, 06:29:21 PM
Anyone still luxuriating in that assist?

There can't have been a single person watching it on TV - with its privileged camera position - who saw that pass coming. That was how excellent it was. I was expecting him to bend it to the back post for a header - a perfectly respectable thing to have done, but a conventional thing, and TAA is not into conventional football. The pass he produced instead was why we all love football. It was literally shocking. There seemed to be a thicket of Mexican legs between him and the front post but the lad somehow knew that every defender would shift their weight on to their right side in anticipation of a floaty, bendy cross. And they did. Not only that, but he also worked out that if the pass had a chance of being converted it needed all the gas taken off it. Firmino - or whichever Liverpool striker pounced on the ball - had to be given time to react. Hence the feathered strike.

All worked out in a fraction of a second. Bloody marvellous.

It was a bit like the famous corner v Barcelona. If the defenders had read the situation Trent would have ended up looking silly. But he knew they wouldn't. He had confidence that his speed of thought was quicker than theirs.

How old is he again? 

Fantastic wasnt it. I had to watch it a few times to see which side of the defender hed put it.

Its like when youre watching the Masters and you see someone deep in the pine trees and you think they have no option but to come out sideways and then watch as they shape one beautifully through a gap you didnt know was there.

He sees things well never see to borrow from a banner.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4885 on: December 20, 2019, 08:23:39 PM »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 20, 2019, 08:15:21 PM
Fantastic wasnt it. I had to watch it a few times to see which side of the defender hed put it.

Its like when youre watching the Masters and you see someone deep in the pine trees and you think they have no option but to come out sideways and then watch as they shape one beautifully through a gap you didnt know was there.

He sees things well never see to borrow from a banner.

And he has a winning mentality too, which filters through to the rest of the team. I honestly feel when I see him on the bench that we might lose. When he comes on you just get a feeling something outrageous is about to happen. That Aston Villa assist to Mané came after he got a freekicked palmed away by the goalkeeper for a corner. And you could see it in his body language as he ran over to take the corner that he was thinking "we can still win this"... And we did.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4886 on: December 20, 2019, 08:24:29 PM »
In fairness, Trent has some of the best balls I've seen since Gerrard's.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4887 on: December 20, 2019, 08:25:03 PM »
I remember people saying he would be a midfielder one day, there's no reason for that ever to happen is there?
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4888 on: December 20, 2019, 09:10:49 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 20, 2019, 08:25:03 PM
I remember people saying he would be a midfielder one day, there's no reason for that ever to happen is there?

Nope.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4889 on: December 20, 2019, 09:14:13 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 20, 2019, 08:25:03 PM
I remember people saying he would be a midfielder one day, there's no reason for that ever to happen is there?

It depends on the style of play from the team but right now as most of our creativity comes from our full backs it would be stupid to move him there. However if we changed to have a more creative midfield then there'd be an argument for it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4890 on: December 20, 2019, 09:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 20, 2019, 06:29:21 PM
Anyone still luxuriating in that assist?

There can't have been a single person watching it on TV - with its privileged camera position - who saw that pass coming. That was how excellent it was. I was expecting him to bend it to the back post for a header - a perfectly respectable thing to have done, but a conventional thing, and TAA is not into conventional football. The pass he produced instead was why we all love football. It was literally shocking. There seemed to be a thicket of Mexican legs between him and the front post but the lad somehow knew that every defender would shift their weight on to their right side in anticipation of a floaty, bendy cross. And they did. Not only that, but he also worked out that if the pass had a chance of being converted it needed all the gas taken off it. Firmino - or whichever Liverpool striker pounced on the ball - had to be given time to react. Hence the feathered strike.

All worked out in a fraction of a second. Bloody marvellous.

It was a bit like the famous corner v Barcelona. If the defenders had read the situation Trent would have ended up looking silly. But he knew they wouldn't. He had confidence that his speed of thought was quicker than theirs.

How old is he again?

You can tell he likes to play chess. Hes thinking a couple of moves ahead of most other players on the pitch.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4891 on: December 20, 2019, 09:22:36 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 20, 2019, 08:25:03 PM
I remember people saying he would be a midfielder one day
Never mind "people".  I remember Trent saying it this year.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4892 on: December 20, 2019, 09:35:01 PM »
Quote from: newterp on December 20, 2019, 06:13:25 PM
Sweet! I know a celebrity!

Ya but that Davek's a prick though. ;D
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4893 on: December 20, 2019, 09:37:52 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 20, 2019, 08:25:03 PM
I remember people saying he would be a midfielder one day, there's no reason for that ever to happen is there?
When Southgate tried him in midfield he didn't look comfortable (although he's yet to get close to his Liverpool form for England in any position - good lad!!).

For the next five years, unless Klopp changes his style of play, then he'll likely have more creative potential as a right-back than a midfielder.  The right sided of our midfield three is generally tasked with the conservative role of doing the heavy lifting on our right that Salah is largely excused from.

Somebody mentioned it pages and pages ago that Beckham is a good case study.  Hugely influential and effective as a wide player but always wanted to play central.  Whenever he did he looked a shadow of himself.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4894 on: December 20, 2019, 10:28:12 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on December 20, 2019, 09:14:13 PM
It depends on the style of play from the team but right now as most of our creativity comes from our full backs it would be stupid to move him there. However if we changed to have a more creative midfield then there'd be an argument for it.

I am not sure about it being where your creativity comes from but more about creating a system that creates space for your creative players. Initially your creative players played in the inside forward position because that was where the space was. Then teams went to a flat back four that nullified that space. So your creative player played as a ten because a flat defensive system left a void in between defence and attack.

Then teams brought in holding mids which nullified the ten space but that then created space in the wider mid areas best exemplified by the likes of DeBruyne.

Now teams look to press and push the full backs up which has two results firstly it closes down the space the wide midfield players operate in, it also means your full backs are up against offensively minded players. You create passing traps when you press hoping to isolate the full backs because they have less pitch to work with. For me the full back position will become one of the key positions on the pitch.

Until the better coaches find another system and another way to create space for their creative players.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4895 on: December 20, 2019, 10:35:02 PM »
Interestingly enough all CL winners in recent years have had two really good fullbacks who played a part in their attacking patterns.

Robbo/Trent for us
Carvajal/Marcelo for Real
Alves/Alba [and Abidal before Alba] for barca
Lahm/Alaba for Bayern
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4896 on: December 20, 2019, 10:38:06 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 20, 2019, 10:28:12 PM
I am not sure about it being where your creativity comes from but more about creating a system that creates space for your creative players. Initially your creative players played in the inside forward position because that was where the space was. Then teams went to a flat back four that nullified that space. So your creative player played as a ten because a flat defensive system left a void in between defence and attack.

Then teams brought in holding mids which nullified the ten space but that then created space in the wider mid areas best exemplified by the likes of DeBruyne.

Now teams look to press and push the full backs up which has two results firstly it closes down the space the wide midfield players operate in, it also means your full backs are up against offensively minded players. You create passing traps when you press hoping to isolate the full backs because they have less pitch to work with. For me the full back position will become one of the key positions on the pitch.

Until the better coaches find another system and another way to create space for their creative players.

And the great thing about passing traps is that they concentrate on the short and middle range, as most teams will either pass in that distance or hoick it long and aimlessly. Which leaves the far distance free for Trent's flat and accurate switches.

Seriously, opposition teams are probably at their most vulnerable when they try to push up and push on Trent. One recurring pattern of our play is to play the ball around in the middle and right until Trent is afforded some space to look up and make play.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4897 on: December 20, 2019, 10:39:43 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on December 20, 2019, 09:37:52 PM
When Southgate tried him in midfield he didn't look comfortable (although he's yet to get close to his Liverpool form for England in any position - good lad!!).

For the next five years, unless Klopp changes his style of play, then he'll likely have more creative potential as a right-back than a midfielder.  The right sided of our midfield three is generally tasked with the conservative role of doing the heavy lifting on our right that Salah is largely excused from.

Somebody mentioned it pages and pages ago that Beckham is a good case study.  Hugely influential and effective as a wide player but always wanted to play central.  Whenever he did he looked a shadow of himself.

For Beckham add in Gerrard.

The interesting thing is who they grew up idolising. Beckham came through at Spurs and wanted to sit in front of the back four and spray the ball about like Hoddle did. Gerrard's idol was Bryan Robson and he wanted to be a box to box dynamic midfield player.

Luckily the had strong managers who knew better.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4898 on: December 20, 2019, 10:50:46 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on December 20, 2019, 10:38:06 PM
And the great thing about passing traps is that they concentrate on the short and middle range, as most teams will either pass in that distance or hoick it long and aimlessly. Which leaves the far distance free for Trent's flat and accurate switches.

Seriously, opposition teams are probably at their most vulnerable when they try to push up and push on Trent. One recurring pattern of our play is to play the ball around in the middle and right until Trent is afforded some space to look up and make play.

It is very reminiscent of how Ped used Alonso at Bayern.

Suck teams in like a matador with a bull and then go for the long switch. Ironically probably the biggest miss for City this season has been Sane the player they wanted to get rid off. The player who refuses to get involved, plays with chalk on his boots and stretches teams. That is what they have missed for me this season.

With Trent what do you do drop off and allow him to whip the ball in to dangerous areas from high up the pitch. Or do you press and allow him to switch the play and get Robbo on the run.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4899 on: December 20, 2019, 11:21:30 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 20, 2019, 10:50:46 PM
It is very reminiscent of how Ped used Alonso at Bayern.

Suck teams in like a matador with a bull and then go for the long switch. Ironically probably the biggest miss for City this season has been Sane the player they wanted to get rid off. The player who refuses to get involved, plays with chalk on his boots and stretches teams. That is what they have missed for me this season.

With Trent what do you do drop off and allow him to whip the ball in to dangerous areas from high up the pitch. Or do you press and allow him to switch the play and get Robbo on the run.

Sitting deep to nullify Robertson is by far the lesser evil of the two. If you try to pressurise Trent's space, it opens up the rest of the pitch to Robertson and our quick forwards. If you sit deep and allow Trent to pick his spot, the spot he picks will still be attacked by our small forwards. Trent is a threat either way, but the first plays to our other strengths, while the second does not. Unless of course it's a set piece that allows our CBs to attack the ball.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4900 on: December 20, 2019, 11:46:03 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on December 20, 2019, 11:21:30 PM
Sitting deep to nullify Robertson is by far the lesser evil of the two. If you try to pressurise Trent's space, it opens up the rest of the pitch to Robertson and our quick forwards. If you sit deep and allow Trent to pick his spot, the spot he picks will still be attacked by our small forwards. Trent is a threat either way, but the first plays to our other strengths, while the second does not. Unless of course it's a set piece that allows our CBs to attack the ball.

I think you have highlighted one of the secrets of our system though. Sitting deep and stopping Robbo's rampaging runs seems fine at first but the Achilles heel is that you allow Mane to push up one on one on your full back. Which means Mane will just stand still, suck you in and then burn you for acceleration.

Same on the other side defend deep on Mo to stop him running in behind and you offer Trent space. Push up on Trent and you give Mo space. How about shuffling across so you can press both of them. Job done ?

Unfortunately not, Trent just hits a long diagonal and suddenly it is Robbo and Mane ripping you apart. 
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4901 on: Yesterday at 12:04:30 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on December 20, 2019, 11:46:03 PM
I think you have highlighted one of the secrets of our system though. Sitting deep and stopping Robbo's rampaging runs seems fine at first but the Achilles heel is that you allow Mane to push up one on one on your full back. Which means Mane will just stand still, suck you in and then burn you for acceleration.

Same on the other side defend deep on Mo to stop him running in behind and you offer Trent space. Push up on Trent and you give Mo space. How about shuffling across so you can press both of them. Job done ?

Unfortunately not, Trent just hits a long diagonal and suddenly it is Robbo and Mane ripping you apart. 

The thing is, I'm not even sure that's our plan A. I think our plan A is the more orthodox progression through the middle through our progressive CMs, Ox and Keita. Unfortunately, they've both been injured and recovering, so we've turned to what I think is our plan B, which is attacking the flanks with our FBs. It's just that this plan B is so bloody effective due to the quality of our attacking FBs combining with our quick forwards. Plan C is our CBs attacking our set pieces. Trent to Van Dijk is one hell of a plan C.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4902 on: Yesterday at 12:05:57 AM »
Trent has gone from being under rated to over rated in double quick time.

He is very good.
But not very very very good.
Yet.

Give it a few years, eh?
Lets just let the boy play, and get on with it.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4903 on: Yesterday at 12:21:55 AM »
Been a few occasions now when subbing trent on has felt to me at least like it used to feel when we stuck a striker on. The trust we have in him to deliver and yet hes only 20. 19 league assists in 6000 minutes. Marcelo has 50 in 28000 in la liga
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4904 on: Yesterday at 05:16:01 PM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 12:05:57 AM
Trent has gone from being under rated to over rated in double quick time.

He is very good.
But not very very very good.
Define 'very very very good'! He is probably the best right-back in the world, and he is 21.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4905 on: Yesterday at 09:07:06 PM »
Firmino owes this guy about a dozen assists. That ball over the top in the first minute... How did Bobby miss that? Trent is something else.
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4906 on: Yesterday at 09:56:00 PM »


Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 09:11:19 PM »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 12:05:57 AM
Trent has gone from being under rated to over rated in double quick time.

He is very good.
But not very very very good.
Yet.

Give it a few years, eh?
Lets just let the boy play, and get on with it.
He's Matthäus and Beckenbauer rolled into one
Re: Trent Alexander-Arnold
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 10:48:40 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:56:00 PM



Caption:

Trent: "Hey Andy, show me yours. Just checking if us fullbacks get bigger medals than the others.... Should be at least twice the size, I reckon, based on our importance to this here team... "
